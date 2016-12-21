11 with Indiana ties nominated for basketball hall of fame

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its lists of candidates for the 2017 class with several of them owning Indiana ties.

Headlining the list are long-time Purdue coach Gene Keady, who finished his career with a 550-289 record, including six Big Ten regular season titles, and Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw, who has a 736-222 record, spending the last 30 seasons at Notre Dame, where she won the 2001 national title. Long-time Pacers executive Donnie Walsh has also been nominated.

Among the other candidates with Indiana ties are: Glenn Robinson (Gary, Purdue), Freddie Lewis (Pacers), George McGinnis (Washington, IU, Pacers), Tom Van Arsdale (Manual, IU), Dick Van Arsdale (Manual, IU), Junior Bridgeman (East Chicago), Tim Hardaway (Pacers), and Del Harris (Plainfield High, Earlham).

