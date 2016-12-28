2016 ALL-USA Alabama Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Alabama Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Rueben Nelson Jr., Ramsay (Birmingham)

A year after being knocked out in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs, and only four years after re-establishing a football program that was disbanded in 1976, Nelson led Ramsay to a 13-2 record and the Class 6A state title. The Rams rattled off five straight postseason victories to claim the city of Birmingham’s first state football championship since 1973.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jaylond Adams, Minor (Adamsville)

In helping lead Minor to the first 11-win season in school history, Adams was the proverbial “Mr. Everything.” He played running back as well as returning kicks and punts in addition to his receiver duties, finishing the season with 34 touchdowns in four different manners (19 receiving, 13 rushing, 1 kick return, 1 punt return). He finished the season with 2,638 all-purpose yards, including 1,502 yards on 76 receptions and 725 yards on 86 carries.

First Team

QB Chadarius Townsend (6-0, 190, Sr.), Tanner

RB Brian Robinson (6-2, 216, Sr.), Hillcrest (Tuscaloosa)

RB La’Damian Webb (5-8, 180, Jr.), Beauregard (Opelika)

WR Jaylond Adams (5-10, 170, Sr.), Minor (Adamsville)

WR Noah Igbinoghene (6-0, 190, Sr.), Hewitt-Trussville

TE Zechariah Byrd (6-6, 235, Sr.), Stanhope Elmore (Millbrook)

OL Brian Anderson (6-3, 286, Sr.), Montgomery Catholic

OL Toryque Bateman (6-8, 300, Sr.), Gadsden City

OL Rakavius Chambers (6-3, 275, Sr.), Opelika

OL Khalil Keith (6-5, 280, Sr.), Winterboro (Alpine)

OL Kendall Randolph (6-5, 290, Sr.), Bob Jones (Madison)

Second Team

QB Leslie “Bubba” Thompson (6-2, 180, Sr.), McGill-Toolen (Mobile)

RB Spencer Brown (6-0, 232, Sr.), Mortimer Jordan (Morris)

RB CJ Sturdivant (5-9, 200, Sr.), Hoover

WR Nico Collins (6-5, 195, Sr.), Clay-Chalkville (Pinson)

WR Henry Ruggs III (6-0, 175, Sr.), Robert E. Lee (Montgomery)

TE Logan Arnold (6-5, 220, Sr.), Hazel Green

OL Hunter Brannon (6-4, 290, Sr.), Cullman

OL Tank Jenkins (6-4, 315, Jr.), Park Crossing (Montgomery)

OL Preston Mixon (6-4, 293, Sr.), Jefferson Davis (Montgomery)

OL Patrick Nuss (6-7, 285, Sr.), Vestavia Hills

OL Jakari Robinson (6-2, 300, Sr.), Munford

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: LaBryan Ray, James Clemens (Madison)

Perhaps the state’s top defensive recruit, Ray did not disappoint this fall. The defensive end finished with 110 tackles – including 24 for loss – to go with 11 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, four pass deflections and a blocked punt he recovered for a touchdown for the 8-4 Jets.

First Team

DL LaBryan Ray (6-4, 255, Sr.), James Clemens (Madison)

DL Ryan Johnson (6-4, 255, Sr.), St. Paul’s (Mobile)

DL Alec Jackson (6-5, 270, Sr.), Jefferson Davis (Montgomery)

DL Neil Farrell (6-4, 295, Sr.), Murphy (Mobile)

LB Markail Benton (6-3, 245, Sr.), Central (Phenix City)

LB Thomas Johnston (6-2, 220, Sr.), Spanish Fort

LB Tadarian Moultry (6-2, 225, Sr.), Jackson-Olin (Birmingham)

DB Kendarian Handy-Holly (6-3, 200, Sr.), Jackson

DB Kyriq McDonald (5-11, 185, Sr.), James Clemens (Madison)

DB Malcolm Askew (6-0, 170, Sr.), McAdory (McCalla)

DB JaTarvious Whitlow (6-0, 205, Sr.), LaFayette

Second Team

DL Travon Mathis (6-3, 240, Sr.), Lanett

DL Alfred Thomas (6-3, 255, Jr.), Lanier (Montgomery)

DL Justin Thomas (6-5, 255, Sr.), Spanish Fort

DL Jamal Woods (6-3, 240, Sr.), Hueytown

LB Kenney Britt (6-0, 232, Sr.), Oxford

LB Kholbe Coleman (6-0, 215, Sr.), Hoover

LB Will Ignont (6-2, 230, Sr.), Buckhorn (New Market)

DB A.J. Harris (6-0, 190, Sr.), Bob Jones (Madison)

DB Jordyn Peters (6-2, 185, Sr.), Muscle Shoals

DB Jamar Richardson (6-0, 167, Sr.), Aliceville

DB J’Marick Woods (6-3, 205, Sr.), Florence

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Jake Lane (6-2, 155, Sr.), Park Crossing (Montgomery)