2016 ALL-USA Arkansas Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Arkansas Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kevin Kelley, Pulaski Academy (Little Rock)

One of the country’s most innovative coaches — known affectionately by some as the coach who never punts — Kelley led the explosive Bruins to their third consecutive Class 5A state title, 55-16. Kelley has won six state crowns in all, and his team hasn’t lost to another Arkansas squad since the 2013 playoffs.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Taylor Powell, Fayetteville

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year capped a brilliant career with his second straight state title. Powell threw for 3,473 yards and 44 touchdowns as a senior, with just six interceptions, and broke the Class 7A record for career TD passes with 113.

First Team

QB Taylor Powell (6-1, 205, Sr.), Fayetteville

RB Monta Thomas (6-0, 200, Sr.), Hampton

RB Darius Hopkins (6-0, 195, Sr.), Nashville

WR Koilan Jackson (6-3, 210, Sr.), Robinson (Little Rock)

WR Jonathan Adams (6-3, 180, Sr.), Jonesboro

TE B.J. Thompson (6-6, 210, Sr.), England

OL Ty Clary (6-4, 275, Sr.), Fayetteville

OL Kirby Adcock (6-5, 270, Sr.), Nashville

OL Hunter Moreton (6-1, 275, Sr.), Southside (Fort Smith)

OL Damon Nelson (6-2, 330, Sr.), Har-Ber (Springdale)

OL Seth Martin (6-5, 280, Sr.), Pulaski Academy (Little Rock)

Second Team

QB Jarrod Barnes (5-11, 175, Sr.), Cabot

RB Pierre Strong (6-1, 185, Sr.), McClellan (Little Rock)

RB Jaren Watkins (5-7, 165, Sr.), Pulaski Academy (Little Rock)

WR Barrett Banister (6-0, 175, Sr.), Fayetteville

WR Kyler Williams (5-9, 165, Sr.), Springdale

TE Jonathan McCoy (6-7, 210, Sr.) Camden Fairview

OL Beau German (6-1, 275, Sr.), Pea Ridge

OL Jennings Stanley (6-3, 310, Sr.), Jonesboro

OL Jack Short (6-4, 240, Sr.), Bentonville

OL Dameyun McDonald (6-1, 260, Sr.), West Helena Central

OL Logan Abernathy (6-3, 250, Sr.), Mt. Ida

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Akial Byers, Fayetteville

The Alabama recruit was one of the nation’s most disruptive interior linemen, helping the Bulldogs to their second straight Class 7A state championship. Byers, an Under Armour All-American and the Northwest Arkansas Touchdown Club Defensive Lineman of the Year, notched seven sacks and 30 quarterback hurries as a senior.

First Team

DL Akial Byers (6-3, 280, Sr.), Fayetteville

DL Matthew Campbell (6-1, 220, Sr.), Russellville

DL David Porter (6-3, 230, Sr.), Robinson (Little Rock)

DL Zavion Moore (6-2, 250, Jr.), North Little Rock

LB Oliver Nasilai (6-2, 235, Jr.), Har-Ber (Springdale)

LB Luke Harper (6-2, 215, Sr.), Walnut Ridge

LB Marvin Moody (6-3, 210, Sr.), Bryant

DB Hayden Henry (6-3, 215, Sr.), Pulaski Academy (Little Rock)

DB Hayden Lassiter (6-0, 175, Sr.), Warren

DB Isaac Disney (6-0, 150, Sr.), Prairie Grove

DB Tre’ Norwood (6-0, 175, Sr.), Northside (Fort Smith)

Second Team

DL Blake Franks (6-3, 210, Sr.), Batesville

DL Lake Tucker (6-3, 260, Sr.), El Dorado

DL Isaiah Nichols (6-4, 270, Jr.), Springdale

DL Jay Marks (6-0, 205, Sr.), Prescott

LB Cody Koch (5-10, 170, Sr.), Greenwood

LB Isaiah Williams (6-0, 190, Sr.), Des Arc

LB Myles Fells (5-11, 185, Sr.), Robinson (Little Rock)

DB Andrew Ellis (6-0, 175, Sr.), Fayetteville

DB Montaric Brown (6-1, 180, Sr.), Ashdown

DB Devontai Pounds (6-0, 165, Sr.), Wynne

DB Jordan Washington (6-3, 200, Sr.), Sylvan Hills (Sherwood)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Hayden Moehring (5-9, 180, Sr.), Bentonville