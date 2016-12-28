2016 ALL-USA Arkansas Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Arkansas Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Kevin Kelley, Pulaski Academy (Little Rock)
One of the country’s most innovative coaches — known affectionately by some as the coach who never punts — Kelley led the explosive Bruins to their third consecutive Class 5A state title, 55-16. Kelley has won six state crowns in all, and his team hasn’t lost to another Arkansas squad since the 2013 playoffs.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Taylor Powell, Fayetteville
The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year capped a brilliant career with his second straight state title. Powell threw for 3,473 yards and 44 touchdowns as a senior, with just six interceptions, and broke the Class 7A record for career TD passes with 113.
First Team
QB Taylor Powell (6-1, 205, Sr.), Fayetteville
RB Monta Thomas (6-0, 200, Sr.), Hampton
RB Darius Hopkins (6-0, 195, Sr.), Nashville
WR Koilan Jackson (6-3, 210, Sr.), Robinson (Little Rock)
WR Jonathan Adams (6-3, 180, Sr.), Jonesboro
TE B.J. Thompson (6-6, 210, Sr.), England
OL Ty Clary (6-4, 275, Sr.), Fayetteville
OL Kirby Adcock (6-5, 270, Sr.), Nashville
OL Hunter Moreton (6-1, 275, Sr.), Southside (Fort Smith)
OL Damon Nelson (6-2, 330, Sr.), Har-Ber (Springdale)
OL Seth Martin (6-5, 280, Sr.), Pulaski Academy (Little Rock)
Second Team
QB Jarrod Barnes (5-11, 175, Sr.), Cabot
RB Pierre Strong (6-1, 185, Sr.), McClellan (Little Rock)
RB Jaren Watkins (5-7, 165, Sr.), Pulaski Academy (Little Rock)
WR Barrett Banister (6-0, 175, Sr.), Fayetteville
WR Kyler Williams (5-9, 165, Sr.), Springdale
TE Jonathan McCoy (6-7, 210, Sr.) Camden Fairview
OL Beau German (6-1, 275, Sr.), Pea Ridge
OL Jennings Stanley (6-3, 310, Sr.), Jonesboro
OL Jack Short (6-4, 240, Sr.), Bentonville
OL Dameyun McDonald (6-1, 260, Sr.), West Helena Central
OL Logan Abernathy (6-3, 250, Sr.), Mt. Ida
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Akial Byers, Fayetteville
The Alabama recruit was one of the nation’s most disruptive interior linemen, helping the Bulldogs to their second straight Class 7A state championship. Byers, an Under Armour All-American and the Northwest Arkansas Touchdown Club Defensive Lineman of the Year, notched seven sacks and 30 quarterback hurries as a senior.
First Team
DL Akial Byers (6-3, 280, Sr.), Fayetteville
DL Matthew Campbell (6-1, 220, Sr.), Russellville
DL David Porter (6-3, 230, Sr.), Robinson (Little Rock)
DL Zavion Moore (6-2, 250, Jr.), North Little Rock
LB Oliver Nasilai (6-2, 235, Jr.), Har-Ber (Springdale)
LB Luke Harper (6-2, 215, Sr.), Walnut Ridge
LB Marvin Moody (6-3, 210, Sr.), Bryant
DB Hayden Henry (6-3, 215, Sr.), Pulaski Academy (Little Rock)
DB Hayden Lassiter (6-0, 175, Sr.), Warren
DB Isaac Disney (6-0, 150, Sr.), Prairie Grove
DB Tre’ Norwood (6-0, 175, Sr.), Northside (Fort Smith)
Second Team
DL Blake Franks (6-3, 210, Sr.), Batesville
DL Lake Tucker (6-3, 260, Sr.), El Dorado
DL Isaiah Nichols (6-4, 270, Jr.), Springdale
DL Jay Marks (6-0, 205, Sr.), Prescott
LB Cody Koch (5-10, 170, Sr.), Greenwood
LB Isaiah Williams (6-0, 190, Sr.), Des Arc
LB Myles Fells (5-11, 185, Sr.), Robinson (Little Rock)
DB Andrew Ellis (6-0, 175, Sr.), Fayetteville
DB Montaric Brown (6-1, 180, Sr.), Ashdown
DB Devontai Pounds (6-0, 165, Sr.), Wynne
DB Jordan Washington (6-3, 200, Sr.), Sylvan Hills (Sherwood)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K/P Hayden Moehring (5-9, 180, Sr.), Bentonville
