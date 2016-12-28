2016 ALL-USA California Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA California Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jason Negro, St. John Bosco (Bellflower)

St. John Bosco has established itself as one of the nation’s top football programs under Negro’s leadership. The Braves (13-2) rolled to their second CIF Open Division state championship with a 56-33 win over Concord De La Salle and earned a No. 6 national ranking in the USA TODAY Super 25.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JT Daniels, Mater Dei (Santa Ana)

Still just a sophomore, Daniels burst onto the scene in 2016 with a scintillating season, throwing for 4,849 yards with 67 touchdown passes against just six interceptions. He led the Monarchs (13-1) to the CIF Southern Section Division I final and helped them earn a No. 9 ranking in the USA TODAY Super 25.

First Team

QB JT Daniels (6-1, 195, So.), Mater Dei (Santa Ana)

RB Najee Harris (6-3, 226, Sr.), Antioch

RB Stephen Carr (6-0, 202, Sr.), Summit (Fontana)

WR Jamire Calvin (5-11, 170, Sr.), Cathedral (Los Angeles)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (6-0, 175, Jr.), Mater Dei (Santa Ana)

TE Colby Parkinson (6-7, 230, Sr.), Oaks Christian (Westlake Village)

OL Wyatt Davis (6-5, 310, Sr.), St. John Bosco (Bellflower)

OL Brett Neilon (6-2, 286, Sr.), Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita)

OL Tommy Brown (6-7, 323, Jr.), Mater Dei (Santa Ana)

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (6-4, 291, Sr.), Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland)

OL Aaron Banks (6-7, 318, Sr.), El Cerrito

Second Team

QB Jack Sears (6-3, 200, Sr.), San Clemente

RB Nathan Tilford (6-2, 220, Sr.), Colony (Ontario)

RB C.J. Verdell (5-9, 197, Sr.), Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista)

WR Osiris St. Brown (6-1, 178, Sr.), Mater Dei (Santa Ana)

WR Jalen Hall (6-3, 186, Jr.), Hawkins (Los Angeles)

TE Josh Falo (6-5, 220, Sr.), Inderkum (Sacramento)

OL Andrew Vorhees (6-6, 290, Sr.), Kingsburg

OL Jalen McKenzie (6-6, 295, Sr.), Clayton Valley Charter (Concord)

OL Chris Martinez (6-4, 255, Sr.), Pitman (Turlock)

OL Kanan Ray (6-4, 275, Sr.), Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth)

OL Bryan Catchings (6-3, 270, Jr.), Oak Ridge (El Dorado Hills)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jaelan Phillips, Redlands East Valley (Redlands)

A U.S. Army All-American, Phillips lived up to his lofty reputation in 2016, racking up 142 tackles (81 solo) and an incredible 21 sacks. The five-star defensive end and UCLA commit led the Wildcats (9-3) to the CIF Southern Section Division II quarterfinals this past season.

First Team

DL Hunter Echols (6-4, 232, Sr.), Cathedral (Los Angeles)

DL Jaelan Phillips (6-6, 250, Sr.), Redlands East Valley (Redlands)

DL Kayvon Thibodeaux (6-0, 240, So.), Dorsey (Los Angeles)

DL Martin Andrus (6-3, 255, Sr.), Los Angeles

LB Addison Gumbs (6-4, 215, Sr.), Stellar Prep (Hayward)

LB Ariel Ngata (6-4, 210, Sr.), Folsom

LB Sampson Niu (6-1, 215, Sr.), Madison (San Diego)

DB Darnay Holmes (5-11, 185, Sr.), Calabasas

DB Greg Johnson (5-11, 190, Sr.), Hawkins (Los Angeles)

DB Jaylon Johnson (6-2, 185, Sr.), Central (Fresno)

DB Deommodore Lenoir (6-0, 186, Sr.), Salesian (Los Angeles)

Second Team

DL D.J. Johnson (6-5, 240, Sr.), Burbank (Sacramento)

DL Gabe Cherry (6-5, 260, Sr.), Centennial (Bakersfield)

DL Popo Aumavae (6-4, 315, Sr.), St. Mary’s (Stockton)

DL Tuli Letuligasenoa (6-2, 285, Jr.), De La Salle (Concord)

LB Rahyme Johnson (6-5, 210, Sr.) Salesian (Los Angeles)

LB Ezekiel Noa (6-0, 225, Sr.), Helix (La Mesa)

LB Raymond Scott (6-1, 215, Jr.), Narbonne (Harbor City)

DB Thomas Graham (6-0, 180, Sr.), Rancho Cucamonga

DB Elijah Blades (6-2, 185, Sr.), Muir (Pasadena)

DB Jaylon Redd (5-9, 180, Sr.), Rancho Cucamonga

DB Jaiden Woodbey (6-2, 206, Jr.), St. John Bosco (Bellflower)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Manny Berz (5-9, 185, Sr.), Citrus Hill (Perris)