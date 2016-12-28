2016 ALL-USA Connecticut Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Connecticut Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Lou Marinelli (New Canaan)

In the year he was inducted into the Fairfield County Sports Hall of Fame, Marinelli once again proved why he is one of the most successful coaches in state history. In his 36th season at the helm, he led New Canaan to its fourth straight state title and the 12th of his illustrious career. The 12-1 Rams defeated previously unbeaten Windsor, 35-20, in the state’s Class L title game.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zach Davis, Sheehan (Wallingford)

The converted wide receiver proved he had more than a bit of a knack for carrying the ball, racing for the fourth-most yards in state history (3,588 yards — 12.6 yards a rush) as well as 52 touchdowns (third-most in state history) for the 6-4 Titans. In the season’s final game, he broke his own single-game rushing record with 543 yards. He had run for 541 yards and a state-record 10 TDs in a game earlier in the season, and he now holds three of the top five rushing games in state history.

First Team

QB Tyshaun James (6-4, 200, Sr.), Middletown

RB Zach Davis (5-10, 170, Sr.), Sheehan (Wallingford)

RB C.J. Holmes (6-0, 200, Sr.), Cheshire Academy

WR Tarik Black (6-4, 208, Sr.), Cheshire Academy

WR Brad Hawkins (6-1, 202, Sr.), Suffield Academy

TE D. Major Roman (6-5, 205, Sr.), New London

OL Byron Dickens (6-3, 290, Sr.), West Haven

OL Ted Field (6-5, 285, Sr.), Salisbury School

OL Jared Nelson (6-3, 251, Sr.), Glastonbury

OL Andrew Stueber (6-6, 285, Sr.), Darien

OL Seth Willis (6-6, 325, Sr.), Newtown (Sandy Hook)

Second Team

QB Jahkari Grant (6-3, 188, Sr.) Windsor

RB Matthew Brehon (5-7, 190, Sr.), Hillhouse (New Haven)

RB Markell Dobbs (5-11, 172, Jr.), Ansonia

WR Brett Huber (5-10, 175, Sr.), Foran (Milford)

WR Russell Thompson-Bishop (6-2, 198, Sr.), Bloomfield

TE Ryan Fitton (6-5, 240, Sr.), Staples

OL Hassan Azeem (6-1, 265, Jr.), South Windsor

OL Travis Jones (6-4, 330, Jr.), Wilbur Cross (New Haven)

OL Chazz Sanders (5-9, 313, Sr.), Ansonia

OL Gerrik Vollmer (6-5, 275, Sr.), Taft School (Watertown)

OL Samuel Vretman (6-6, 295, Sr.), Cheshire Academy

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ben Mason, Newtown (Sandy Hook)

The Michigan commit led the Nighthawks to a 10-0 record in the regular season, making 63 tackles to go with two interceptions, both of which he returned for touchdowns. A four-year varsity player, Mason’s five career interceptions returned for touchdowns ties a state record set by former MLB manager Bobby Valentine.

First Team

DL Matt Albino (6-0, 260, Sr.), Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford)

DL Jawaun Johnson (5-11, 190, Sr.), Norwich Free Academy

DL James Makszin (6-4, 260, Sr.), Norwalk

DL Evan Carp (6-3, 250, Sr.), Avon Old Farms

LB Tim Gardner-Russaw (6-3, 225, Sr.), Windsor

LB Ben Mason (6-3, 247, Sr.), Newtown (Sandy Hook)

LB Vance Upham (5-11, 200, Sr.), Southington

DB Ryan O’Connell (6-0, 190, Sr.), New Canaan

DB Jason Pinnock (6-1, 190, Sr.), Windsor

DB Nico Ragaini (6-1, 190, Sr.), Notre Dame (West Haven)

DB Brandon Sebastian (6-1, 180, Sr.), Cheshire Academy

Second Team

DL Quinn Fay (6-3, 215, Sr.), Darien

DL Jack Kircher (6-5, 263, Sr.), New Canaan

DL Niko Kvietkus (6-3, 252, Sr.), Xavier (Middletown)

DL Ben Kraninger (6-4, 262, Sr.), Greenwich

LB Finlay Collins (6-1, 185, Sr.), Darien

LB Glenn Cunningham (6-2, 215, Sr.), Xavier (Middletown)

LB Dillon Harris (6-0, 210, Jr.), Cheshire Academy

DB Hunter Cobb (5-9, 185, Sr.), Newtown (Sandy Hook)

DB Anthony Godfrey (5-9, 175, Sr.), West Haven

DB Cam Kelly (5-10, 170, Sr.), Brunswick School (Greenwich)

DB David Wells (6-1, 180, Sr.), Shelton

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Joe Zoppi (5-11, 180, Sr.), Shelton