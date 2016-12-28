2016 ALL-USA Connecticut Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Connecticut Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Lou Marinelli (New Canaan)
In the year he was inducted into the Fairfield County Sports Hall of Fame, Marinelli once again proved why he is one of the most successful coaches in state history. In his 36th season at the helm, he led New Canaan to its fourth straight state title and the 12th of his illustrious career. The 12-1 Rams defeated previously unbeaten Windsor, 35-20, in the state’s Class L title game.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zach Davis, Sheehan (Wallingford)
The converted wide receiver proved he had more than a bit of a knack for carrying the ball, racing for the fourth-most yards in state history (3,588 yards — 12.6 yards a rush) as well as 52 touchdowns (third-most in state history) for the 6-4 Titans. In the season’s final game, he broke his own single-game rushing record with 543 yards. He had run for 541 yards and a state-record 10 TDs in a game earlier in the season, and he now holds three of the top five rushing games in state history.
First Team
QB Tyshaun James (6-4, 200, Sr.), Middletown
RB Zach Davis (5-10, 170, Sr.), Sheehan (Wallingford)
RB C.J. Holmes (6-0, 200, Sr.), Cheshire Academy
WR Tarik Black (6-4, 208, Sr.), Cheshire Academy
WR Brad Hawkins (6-1, 202, Sr.), Suffield Academy
TE D. Major Roman (6-5, 205, Sr.), New London
OL Byron Dickens (6-3, 290, Sr.), West Haven
OL Ted Field (6-5, 285, Sr.), Salisbury School
OL Jared Nelson (6-3, 251, Sr.), Glastonbury
OL Andrew Stueber (6-6, 285, Sr.), Darien
OL Seth Willis (6-6, 325, Sr.), Newtown (Sandy Hook)
Second Team
QB Jahkari Grant (6-3, 188, Sr.) Windsor
RB Matthew Brehon (5-7, 190, Sr.), Hillhouse (New Haven)
RB Markell Dobbs (5-11, 172, Jr.), Ansonia
WR Brett Huber (5-10, 175, Sr.), Foran (Milford)
WR Russell Thompson-Bishop (6-2, 198, Sr.), Bloomfield
TE Ryan Fitton (6-5, 240, Sr.), Staples
OL Hassan Azeem (6-1, 265, Jr.), South Windsor
OL Travis Jones (6-4, 330, Jr.), Wilbur Cross (New Haven)
OL Chazz Sanders (5-9, 313, Sr.), Ansonia
OL Gerrik Vollmer (6-5, 275, Sr.), Taft School (Watertown)
OL Samuel Vretman (6-6, 295, Sr.), Cheshire Academy
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ben Mason, Newtown (Sandy Hook)
The Michigan commit led the Nighthawks to a 10-0 record in the regular season, making 63 tackles to go with two interceptions, both of which he returned for touchdowns. A four-year varsity player, Mason’s five career interceptions returned for touchdowns ties a state record set by former MLB manager Bobby Valentine.
First Team
DL Matt Albino (6-0, 260, Sr.), Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford)
DL Jawaun Johnson (5-11, 190, Sr.), Norwich Free Academy
DL James Makszin (6-4, 260, Sr.), Norwalk
DL Evan Carp (6-3, 250, Sr.), Avon Old Farms
LB Tim Gardner-Russaw (6-3, 225, Sr.), Windsor
LB Ben Mason (6-3, 247, Sr.), Newtown (Sandy Hook)
LB Vance Upham (5-11, 200, Sr.), Southington
DB Ryan O’Connell (6-0, 190, Sr.), New Canaan
DB Jason Pinnock (6-1, 190, Sr.), Windsor
DB Nico Ragaini (6-1, 190, Sr.), Notre Dame (West Haven)
DB Brandon Sebastian (6-1, 180, Sr.), Cheshire Academy
Second Team
DL Quinn Fay (6-3, 215, Sr.), Darien
DL Jack Kircher (6-5, 263, Sr.), New Canaan
DL Niko Kvietkus (6-3, 252, Sr.), Xavier (Middletown)
DL Ben Kraninger (6-4, 262, Sr.), Greenwich
LB Finlay Collins (6-1, 185, Sr.), Darien
LB Glenn Cunningham (6-2, 215, Sr.), Xavier (Middletown)
LB Dillon Harris (6-0, 210, Jr.), Cheshire Academy
DB Hunter Cobb (5-9, 185, Sr.), Newtown (Sandy Hook)
DB Anthony Godfrey (5-9, 175, Sr.), West Haven
DB Cam Kelly (5-10, 170, Sr.), Brunswick School (Greenwich)
DB David Wells (6-1, 180, Sr.), Shelton
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Joe Zoppi (5-11, 180, Sr.), Shelton
