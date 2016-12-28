2016 ALL-USA D.C. Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Washington D.C. Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Engelberg, Maret

Three years ago, Engelberg started a game with a 16-player roster and worried about the future of the Frogs’ program. This year he guided Maret to a perfect (12-0) season and a slew of firsts: First Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference title, first DCSAA championship, first time in the Washington Post Top 20.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tyree Randolph, Gonzaga

A deceptive blend of speed and power, Randolph repeats as Offensive Player of the Year after leading the WCAC in rushing for a second consecutive season. The senior gained 1,731 yards and 24 touchdowns on 272 carries against an arduous schedule, topping 100 yards in every game but one.

First Team

QB Kasim Hill (6-3, 225, Sr.), St. John’s

RB Tyree Randolph (5-7, 170, Sr.), Gonzaga

RB Teyonte McKenzie (5-9, 180, Jr.), Bell

WR Nykeim Johnson (5-9, 170, Sr.), Friendship

WR Sean Savoy (5-11, 180, Sr.), Wilson

TE Jovan Nenadovic (6-2, 210, Sr.), Maret

OL Johnny Jordan (6-3, 300, Sr.), Gonzaga

OL Calvin Ashley (6-6, 310, Sr.), St. John’s

OL Devonte Gordon (6-5, 285, Jr.), Maret

OL Stanley Hubbard (6-3, 300, Sr.), St. John’s

OL Kaylon Oliver (6-0, 265, Jr.), H.D. Woodson

Second Team

QB Steven Williams (6-4, 195, Sr.), Wilson

RB Aizsha Horne (5-9, 185, Sr.), McKinley

RB Mychale Salahuddin (5-8, 175, Jr.), H.D. Woodson

WR Max Fisher (6-3, 190, Sr.), Gonzaga

WR Kwincy Hall (5-5, 155, Jr.), St. John’s

TE Khaleb Coleman (6-3, 185, Sr.), Wilson

OL Markell Williams (6-0, 310, Sr.), Anacostia

OL Juan Sanchez (6-2, 190, Sr.), Bell

OL Raynard Carter (6-0, 280, Sr.), Wilson

OL Cameron Warfield (6-4, 280, Sr.), Gonzaga

OL Brandon Andrews (5-8, 270, Sr.), Bell

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tyree Johnson, St. John’s

Johnson spent nearly as much time in the backfield as opposing quarterbacks, recording 11 sacks and 32 tackles for loss. An Under Armour All-American, he has verbally committed to Texas A&M.

First Team

DL Romello Leftwich (6-0, 293, Jr.), Ballou

DL Jaylen Twyman (6-2, 290, Sr.), H.D. Woodson

DL Tyree Johnson (6-4, 247, Sr.), St. John’s

DL Vaughn Taylor (6-3, 200, Sr.), Friendship

LB Mitchell Johns (6-2, 220, Sr.), Gonzaga

LB Charles Snowden (6-7, 200, Sr.), St. Albans

LB Ryan Vessels (5-10, 225, Sr.), St. John’s

DB Coby Davis (6-1, 180, Sr.), Maret

DB Dillon Clary (5-10, 165, Sr.), Roosevelt

DB Christian Braswell (5-11, 175, Sr.), Friendship

DB Charles Peeler (5-9, 175, Sr.), H.D. Woodson

Second Team

DL Cam Spence (6-3, 315, Sr.), St. John’s

DL Roger Mellado (6-3, 240, Sr.), Gonzaga

DL Kofi Wardlow (6-3, 230, Sr.), St. John’s

DL Nasrani Taylor (6-0, 230, Sr.), Dunbar

LB Charles Ellis (5-11, 195, Sr.), Eastern

LB Shy’heem Jackson (5-11, 200, Sr.), H.D. Woodson

LB Tarajah Ruffin (5-10, 185, So.), Ballou

DB Jason Labbe (5-11, 195, Jr.), Gonzaga

DB Mark Chichester (6-0, 170, Jr.), Sidwell

DB Garrison Burnett (6-0, 185, Sr.), Maret

DB Trequan Nelson (5-9, 160, Jr.), Cardozo

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Rafael Checa (6-1, 223, Jr.), St. John’s