2016 ALL-USA D.C. Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Washington D.C. Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Engelberg, Maret
Three years ago, Engelberg started a game with a 16-player roster and worried about the future of the Frogs’ program. This year he guided Maret to a perfect (12-0) season and a slew of firsts: First Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference title, first DCSAA championship, first time in the Washington Post Top 20.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tyree Randolph, Gonzaga
A deceptive blend of speed and power, Randolph repeats as Offensive Player of the Year after leading the WCAC in rushing for a second consecutive season. The senior gained 1,731 yards and 24 touchdowns on 272 carries against an arduous schedule, topping 100 yards in every game but one.
First Team
QB Kasim Hill (6-3, 225, Sr.), St. John’s
RB Tyree Randolph (5-7, 170, Sr.), Gonzaga
RB Teyonte McKenzie (5-9, 180, Jr.), Bell
WR Nykeim Johnson (5-9, 170, Sr.), Friendship
WR Sean Savoy (5-11, 180, Sr.), Wilson
TE Jovan Nenadovic (6-2, 210, Sr.), Maret
OL Johnny Jordan (6-3, 300, Sr.), Gonzaga
OL Calvin Ashley (6-6, 310, Sr.), St. John’s
OL Devonte Gordon (6-5, 285, Jr.), Maret
OL Stanley Hubbard (6-3, 300, Sr.), St. John’s
OL Kaylon Oliver (6-0, 265, Jr.), H.D. Woodson
Second Team
QB Steven Williams (6-4, 195, Sr.), Wilson
RB Aizsha Horne (5-9, 185, Sr.), McKinley
RB Mychale Salahuddin (5-8, 175, Jr.), H.D. Woodson
WR Max Fisher (6-3, 190, Sr.), Gonzaga
WR Kwincy Hall (5-5, 155, Jr.), St. John’s
TE Khaleb Coleman (6-3, 185, Sr.), Wilson
OL Markell Williams (6-0, 310, Sr.), Anacostia
OL Juan Sanchez (6-2, 190, Sr.), Bell
OL Raynard Carter (6-0, 280, Sr.), Wilson
OL Cameron Warfield (6-4, 280, Sr.), Gonzaga
OL Brandon Andrews (5-8, 270, Sr.), Bell
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tyree Johnson, St. John’s
Johnson spent nearly as much time in the backfield as opposing quarterbacks, recording 11 sacks and 32 tackles for loss. An Under Armour All-American, he has verbally committed to Texas A&M.
First Team
DL Romello Leftwich (6-0, 293, Jr.), Ballou
DL Jaylen Twyman (6-2, 290, Sr.), H.D. Woodson
DL Tyree Johnson (6-4, 247, Sr.), St. John’s
DL Vaughn Taylor (6-3, 200, Sr.), Friendship
LB Mitchell Johns (6-2, 220, Sr.), Gonzaga
LB Charles Snowden (6-7, 200, Sr.), St. Albans
LB Ryan Vessels (5-10, 225, Sr.), St. John’s
DB Coby Davis (6-1, 180, Sr.), Maret
DB Dillon Clary (5-10, 165, Sr.), Roosevelt
DB Christian Braswell (5-11, 175, Sr.), Friendship
DB Charles Peeler (5-9, 175, Sr.), H.D. Woodson
Second Team
DL Cam Spence (6-3, 315, Sr.), St. John’s
DL Roger Mellado (6-3, 240, Sr.), Gonzaga
DL Kofi Wardlow (6-3, 230, Sr.), St. John’s
DL Nasrani Taylor (6-0, 230, Sr.), Dunbar
LB Charles Ellis (5-11, 195, Sr.), Eastern
LB Shy’heem Jackson (5-11, 200, Sr.), H.D. Woodson
LB Tarajah Ruffin (5-10, 185, So.), Ballou
DB Jason Labbe (5-11, 195, Jr.), Gonzaga
DB Mark Chichester (6-0, 170, Jr.), Sidwell
DB Garrison Burnett (6-0, 185, Sr.), Maret
DB Trequan Nelson (5-9, 160, Jr.), Cardozo
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Rafael Checa (6-1, 223, Jr.), St. John’s
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ