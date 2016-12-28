2016 ALL-USA Delaware Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Delaware Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Ed Manlove, Woodbridge (Bridgeville)

In his eighth year at the helm, Manlove guided the Blue Raiders to a perfect 13-0 record and their first state championship. Woodbridge’s smothering defense proved to be the key, allowing just 5.2 points per game and holding Wilmington Friends to 93 yards of total offense in the title game

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Will Knight, Smyrna

The dynamic junior saved his best for last, rushing for a season-best 226 yards and four touchdowns in a state championship victory over Middletown. Knight finished the year with 1,339 yards and 24 touchdowns on 156 carries, while also hauling in 29 passes for 737 yards and nine more scores.

First Team

QB Nolan Henderson (6-0, 175, Sr.), Smyrna

RB Will Knight (5-9, 195, Jr.), Smyrna

RB Grahm Roberts (6-0, 210, Jr.), Concord (Wilmington)

WR Anthony DelPercio (5-9, 195, Sr.), Middletown

WR Emon Roberts (5-11, 165, So.), Smyrna

TE David Balint (6-4, 205, Sr.), St. Mark’s (Wilmington)

OL Zebulon Wright (6-3, 295, Sr.), Salesianum (Wilmington)

OL Jackson Truitt (6-2, 275, Sr.), Appoquinimink (Middletown)

OL Jerren Carter (6-3, 260, Sr.), Smyrna

OL Randy Sinnott (6-5, 280, Sr.), Salesianum (Wilmington)

OL Myles Vernet (6-3, 265, Sr.), Sussex Central (Georgetown)

Second Team

QB Drew Fry (6-2, 190, So.), Middletown

RB Terrique Riddick (5-6, 160, Sr.), Woodbridge (Bridgeville)

RB Leddie Brown (6-1, 195, Jr.), Smyrna

WR Brion Murray (6-0, 170, Sr.), Milford

WR Michael Credle (6-1, 190, Sr.), Glasgow (Newark)

TE Shawn Bowman (6-5, 200, Jr.), Howard (Wilmington)

OL Jake Reed (6-1, 260, Sr.), Caravel (Bear)

OL Isaiah Gatling (6-2, 250, Jr.), St. Georges (Middletown)

OL Tyler Narvel (6-2, 260, Sr.), Concord (Wilmington)

OL Mickey Henry (6-4, 275, Sr.), St. Elizabeth (Wilmington)

OL Curtis Linton (6-4, 275, Sr.), Caravel (Bear)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Avery Roberts, Concord (Wilmington)

The bruising Nebraska-bound linebacker was a dominating force in the middle of the Raiders defense, earning co-Defensive Player of the Year honors from state coaches. Roberts piled up 135 tackles, 18 for loss, with eight sacks, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

First Team

DL Leah Styles (6-0, 170, Sr.), Woodbridge (Bridgeville)

DL Shymere Vessels (6-0, 227, Sr.), Woodbridge (Bridgeville)

DL Caleb Weatherford (6-0, 275, Sr.), Middletown

DL D’Mir Copeland (6-1, 285, Sr.), William Penn (New Castle)

LB Avery Roberts (6-2, 215, Sr.), Concord (Wilmington)

LB Charlie Hope (6-3, 225, Sr.), William Penn (New Castle)

LB Josh Hutchinson (6-1, 195, Sr.), Smyrna

DB Zach Burton (6-1, 185, Sr.), William Penn (New Castle)

DB Shane Wilkins (6-1, 175, Sr.), Middletown

DB Reggie Grinnell (5-10, 180, Jr.), Glasgow (Newark)

DB Isaiah Gaynor (5-9, 180, Jr.), William Penn (New Castle)

Second Team

DL Earl Jeter (6-2, 225, Sr.), Concord (Wilmington)

DL Jon Smith (6-3, 195, Jr.), Middletown

DL Billy Vanneman (5-9, 205, Sr.), Salesianum (Wilmington )

DL Jhemir Stanley (5-9, 350, Jr.), St. Georges (Middletown)

LB Josh Patrick (6-1, 220, Sr.), Salesianum (Wilmington)

LB Patrick Udovich (6-2, 210, Sr.), Archmere (Claymont)

LB Spencer Harbert (6-1, 210, Sr.), Middletown

DB Benjamin Ashby (5-10, 175, Jr.), Cape Henlopen (Lewes)

DB Antwain Holden (5-6, 160, Sr.), Woodbridge (Bridgeville)

DB Michael Drake (5-11, 170, Sr.), Salesianum (Wilmington)

DB Malik Banks (6-2, 195, Sr.), Howard (Wilmington)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Cooper Urban (5-11, 145, Jr.), Salesianum (Wilmington)