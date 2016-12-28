2016 ALL-USA Georgia Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Georgia Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Alan Rodemaker, Valdosta

In his first year at the helm, Rodemaker returned one of the country’s premier programs to its previous glory days as the Wildcats won their 24th state title, but their first since 1998. The defensive coordinator for the previous six years, Rodemaker led Valdosta to a 14-1 season that ended with a 17-7 win over Tucker in the Class AAAAAA title game at the Georgia Dome.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville

In the state with perhaps the most quarterback talent in the country, Lawrence once again stood out. In leading the Purple Hurricanes to their second straight 15-0 season and Class AAAA championship, the junior threw for 3,904 passing yards with a staggering 51 touchdowns passes.

First Team

QB Trevor Lawrence (6-6, 196, Jr.), Cartersville

RB Sheldon Evans (5-10, 210, Sr.), Roswell

RB Trey Sermon (6-1, 215, Sr.), Sprayberry (Marietta)

WR Matthew Hill (6-2, 175, Jr.), Brookwood (Snellville)

WR Jeremiah Holloman (6-2, 195, Sr.), Newton (Covington)

TE Tyneil Hooper (6-2, 217, Sr.), Roswell

OL D’Antne Demery (6-6, 320, Sr.), Brunswick

OL Netori Johnson (6-5, 348, Sr.), Cedar Grove (Ellenwood)

OL Trey Hill (6-4, 333, Jr.), Houston County (Warner Robins)

OL Andrew Thomas (6-5, 310, Sr.), Pace (Atlanta)

OL Jamaree Salyer (6-4, 325, Jr.), Pace (Atlanta)

Second Team

QB Davis Mills (6-3, 192, Sr.), Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross)

RB Zay Malcome (5-5, 170, Sr.), Westminster (Atlanta)

RB Colby Wood (5-10, 180, Jr.), Jefferson

WR Trey Blount (6-2, 185, Sr.), Pace (Atlanta)

WR Kearis Jackson (6-0, 190, Jr.), Peach County (Fort Valley)

TE Kemari Averett (6-7, 240, Sr.), Grady (Atlanta)

OL Christian Armstrong (6-4, 315, Jr.), Warner Robins

OL Caleb Chandler (6-5, 295, Sr.), Jefferson

OL Tony Gray (6-5, 290, Sr.), Grayson (Loganville)

OL James Ohonba (6-5, 320, Jr.), Woodland (Stockbridge)

OL Dylan Wonnum (6-5, 279, Jr.), Tucker

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Richard LeCounte, Liberty County (Hinesville)

The state’s best two-way talent is headed to Georgia next year, and this season proved why the Bulldogs were so hot on his trail. The five-star safety patrolled center field for the 11-2 Panthers, finishing with 100 tackles to go with two interceptions (13 on his career). He also scored 18 touchdowns on offense this year.

First Team

DL Markaviest Bryant (6-4, 225, Sr.), Crisp County (Cordele)

DL Malik Herring (6-4, 265, Sr.), Mary Persons (Forsyth)

DL Justin Mascoll (6-4, 237, Jr.), South Gwinnett (Snellville)

DL Aubrey Solomon (6-3, 305, Sr.), Lee County (Leesburg)

LB Jaden Hunter (6-2, 212, Sr.), Westlake (Atlanta)

LB Nate McBride (6-2, 220, Sr.), Vidalia Comprehensive (Vidalia)

LB Avery Showell (6-2, 195, Sr.), Cartersville

DB Derrik Allen (6-1, 175, Jr.), Lassiter (Marietta)

DB Richard LeCounte (5-11, 175, Sr.), Liberty County (Hinesville)

DB Jamyest Williams (5-9, 172, Sr.), Grayson (Loganville)

DB DeAngelo Gibbs (6-2, 205, Sr.), Grayson (Loganville)

Second Team

DL Aaron Sterling (6-1, 259, Sr.), Tucker

DL Drew Jordan (6-2, 236, Sr.), North Gwinnett (Suwanee)

DL MJ Webb (6-3, 270, Sr.), Morgan County (Madison)

DL Devonte Wyatt (6-4, 300, Sr.), Towers (Decatur)

LB Breon Dixon (6-0, 218, Sr.), Grayson (Loganville)

LB Walter Grant (6-4, 235, Sr.), Cairo

LB Leonard Warner (6-4, 225, Sr.), Brookwood (Snellville)

DB Tray Bishop (6-3, 193, Sr.), Terrell County (Dawson)

DB Xavier McKinney (6-1, 196, Sr.), Roswell

DB William Poole III (6-0, 180, Sr.), Hapeville Charter (Atlanta)

DB A.J. Terrell (6-2, 179, Sr.), Westlake (Atlanta)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Brenton King (6-0, 165, Sr.), Mill Creek (Hoschton)