2016 ALL-USA Idaho Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Idaho Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Judd Benedick, Mountain View (Meridian)
After back-to-back runner-up finishes, Benedick finally got the Mavericks to the top of the mountain, leading them to the Class 5A state title, the first in school history. Mountain View finished the season 11-2, outscoring foes by an average of 30.7 points per game.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Colton Richardson, Lewiston
The future Idaho Vandal torched nearly every defense he saw in 2016. MVP of the Inland Empire League, Richardson completed 71.6 percent of his passes for 3,559 yards and 41 touchdowns with just six interceptions, leading the Bengals to a 9-1 record.
First Team
QB Colton Richardson (6-5, 225, Sr.), Lewiston
RB Carter Kuehl (5-8, 185, Jr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)
RB David Ames III (6-0, 180, Sr.), Skyline (Idaho Falls)
WR Keenan Pattwell (5-9, 160, Sr.), Mountain View (Meridian)
WR Luc Overton (6-1, 190, Sr.), Emmett
TE Harrison Ashby (6-4, 225, Sr.), Capital (Boise)
OL Alex Osborn (6-0, 275, Jr.), Fruitland
OL Alec Kuzmack (6-5, 295, Sr.), Eagle
OL Zach Redd (6-1, 285, Sr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)
OL Carter Ballenger (6-3, 305, Sr.), Mountain View (Meridian)
OL Dylan Kaasa (6-3, 265, Jr.), Skyline (Idaho Falls)
Second Team
QB Colson Yankoff (6-4, 205, Jr.), Coeur d’Alene
RB Keegan Duncan (6-2, 195, So.), Declo
RB Jerred Monnier (5-10, 160, Sr.), Vallivue (Caldwell)
WR Alex Light (5-11, 170, Sr.), Lewiston
WR Mason Price (6-3, 195, Jr.), Shelley
TE Brady Martin (6-4, 200, Sr.), St. Maries
OL John Ojukwu (6-6, 285, Sr.), Boise
OL Keeghan Freeborn (6-2, 305, Jr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)
OL Bryson Robinson (6-0, 230, Sr.), Declo
OL Pedro Galvan (6-0, 225, Sr.), Skyview (Nampa)
OL Wyatt Dorsey (6-3, 275, Sr.), Homedale
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tommy Togiai, Highland (Pocatello)
The state’s top junior recruit continued to dominate the line of scrimmage for the Rams, taking on two and three blockers at a time. Togiai made 62 tackles, with six sacks, an interception and a blocked field goal.
First Team
DL Tyler Eiguren (6-4, 235, Sr.), Fruitland
DL Tommy Togiai (6-3, 320, Jr.), Highland (Pocatello)
DL Nate Masterson (6-2, 205, Sr.), St. Maries
DL Aisa Kelemente (6-4, 225, Sr.), Highland (Pocatello)
LB Bryon Leckington (6-1, 188, Sr.), Shelley
LB Daniel Cantrell (6-1, 225, Sr.), Bishop Kelly (Boise)
LB Erik Haun (6-3, 220, Sr.), Mountain View (Meridian)
DB Jace Richter (6-1, 180, Sr.), Mountain View (Meridian)
DB Ryan Swanson (6-1, 195, Sr.), Eagle
DB Tyler Burton (6-0, 160, Jr.), Skyline (Idaho Falls)
DB Vince Sengelmann (6-3, 190, Sr.), Bishop Kelly (Boise)
Second Team
DL Daniel Boots (5-10, 235, Sr.), Mountain View (Meridian)
DL Jake McGinnis (6-3, 285, So.), Gooding
DL Zeke Birch (6-5, 275, Sr.), Madison (Rexburg)
DL Raoul Johnson (6-3, 210, Sr.), Bishop Kelly (Boise)
LB Caleb Ziegler (5-11, 185, Sr.), Fruitland
LB Kyle Frazier (5-11, 220, Sr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)
LB Mitchell Maxfield (6-3, 223, Sr.), Emmett
DB Bryson Comstock (5-9, 170, Sr.), Gooding
DB Casey Rodriguez (6-3, 195, Sr.), Fruitland
DB Owen Gifford (5-10, 180, Sr.), Wood River (Hailey)
DB Kolten Hitt (5-10, 170, Sr.), Raft River (Malta)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Jonah Dalmas (5-8, 155, Sr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)
