2016 ALL-USA Idaho Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Idaho Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Judd Benedick, Mountain View (Meridian)

After back-to-back runner-up finishes, Benedick finally got the Mavericks to the top of the mountain, leading them to the Class 5A state title, the first in school history. Mountain View finished the season 11-2, outscoring foes by an average of 30.7 points per game.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Colton Richardson, Lewiston

The future Idaho Vandal torched nearly every defense he saw in 2016. MVP of the Inland Empire League, Richardson completed 71.6 percent of his passes for 3,559 yards and 41 touchdowns with just six interceptions, leading the Bengals to a 9-1 record.

First Team

QB Colton Richardson (6-5, 225, Sr.), Lewiston

RB Carter Kuehl (5-8, 185, Jr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)

RB David Ames III (6-0, 180, Sr.), Skyline (Idaho Falls)

WR Keenan Pattwell (5-9, 160, Sr.), Mountain View (Meridian)

WR Luc Overton (6-1, 190, Sr.), Emmett

TE Harrison Ashby (6-4, 225, Sr.), Capital (Boise)

OL Alex Osborn (6-0, 275, Jr.), Fruitland

OL Alec Kuzmack (6-5, 295, Sr.), Eagle

OL Zach Redd (6-1, 285, Sr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)

OL Carter Ballenger (6-3, 305, Sr.), Mountain View (Meridian)

OL Dylan Kaasa (6-3, 265, Jr.), Skyline (Idaho Falls)

Second Team

QB Colson Yankoff (6-4, 205, Jr.), Coeur d’Alene

RB Keegan Duncan (6-2, 195, So.), Declo

RB Jerred Monnier (5-10, 160, Sr.), Vallivue (Caldwell)

WR Alex Light (5-11, 170, Sr.), Lewiston

WR Mason Price (6-3, 195, Jr.), Shelley

TE Brady Martin (6-4, 200, Sr.), St. Maries

OL John Ojukwu (6-6, 285, Sr.), Boise

OL Keeghan Freeborn (6-2, 305, Jr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)

OL Bryson Robinson (6-0, 230, Sr.), Declo

OL Pedro Galvan (6-0, 225, Sr.), Skyview (Nampa)

OL Wyatt Dorsey (6-3, 275, Sr.), Homedale

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tommy Togiai, Highland (Pocatello)

The state’s top junior recruit continued to dominate the line of scrimmage for the Rams, taking on two and three blockers at a time. Togiai made 62 tackles, with six sacks, an interception and a blocked field goal.

First Team

DL Tyler Eiguren (6-4, 235, Sr.), Fruitland

DL Tommy Togiai (6-3, 320, Jr.), Highland (Pocatello)

DL Nate Masterson (6-2, 205, Sr.), St. Maries

DL Aisa Kelemente (6-4, 225, Sr.), Highland (Pocatello)

LB Bryon Leckington (6-1, 188, Sr.), Shelley

LB Daniel Cantrell (6-1, 225, Sr.), Bishop Kelly (Boise)

LB Erik Haun (6-3, 220, Sr.), Mountain View (Meridian)

DB Jace Richter (6-1, 180, Sr.), Mountain View (Meridian)

DB Ryan Swanson (6-1, 195, Sr.), Eagle

DB Tyler Burton (6-0, 160, Jr.), Skyline (Idaho Falls)

DB Vince Sengelmann (6-3, 190, Sr.), Bishop Kelly (Boise)

Second Team

DL Daniel Boots (5-10, 235, Sr.), Mountain View (Meridian)

DL Jake McGinnis (6-3, 285, So.), Gooding

DL Zeke Birch (6-5, 275, Sr.), Madison (Rexburg)

DL Raoul Johnson (6-3, 210, Sr.), Bishop Kelly (Boise)

LB Caleb Ziegler (5-11, 185, Sr.), Fruitland

LB Kyle Frazier (5-11, 220, Sr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)

LB Mitchell Maxfield (6-3, 223, Sr.), Emmett

DB Bryson Comstock (5-9, 170, Sr.), Gooding

DB Casey Rodriguez (6-3, 195, Sr.), Fruitland

DB Owen Gifford (5-10, 180, Sr.), Wood River (Hailey)

DB Kolten Hitt (5-10, 170, Sr.), Raft River (Malta)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Jonah Dalmas (5-8, 155, Sr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)