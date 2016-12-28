2016 ALL-USA Illinois Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Illinois Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tim Thornton, Peoria

In his seventh season at Peoria’s helm, Thornton lifted the Lions to the first state championship in school history. In the six years prior to his arrival, the team won just 13 games; since, they are 52-24 — and the Lions are now state Class 5A champions.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Samson Evans, Prairie Ridge (Crystal Lake)

In a run-first offense, Evans orchestrated the option to perfection in leading the Wolves (14-0) to the Class 6A state championship. The junior QB ran for 274 yards in the state final, finishing the season with 2,211 yards and 43 touchdowns on the ground (9.6 yards a carry), while also throwing for 815 yards and 13 touchdowns.

First Team

QB Samson Evans (6-4, 195, Jr.), Prairie Ridge (Crystal Lake)

RB Geno Hess (5-7, 181, Jr.), Peoria

RB Vittorio Tricase (5-7, 175, Sr.), Glenbard North (Carol Stream)

WR Ricky Smalling (6-1, 195, Sr.), Brother Rice (Oak Lawn)

WR Jeff Thomas (5-10, 170, Sr.), East St. Louis

TE Jake Marwede (6-5, 238, Sr.), Loyola Academy (Wilmette)

OL Jack Badovinac (6-2, 270, Sr.), Loyola Academy (Wilmette)

OL Sam Diehl (6-3, 275, Sr.), Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort)

OL Kendrick Green (6-4, 275, Sr.), Peoria

OL Kevin Jarvis (6-5, 340, Sr.), Maine South (Park Ridge)

OL John Michael Schmitz (6-4, 285, Sr.), Homewood-Flossmoor (Flossmoor)

Second Team

QB Zach Oles (6-0, 200, Sr.), Palatine

RB Ivory Kelly-Martin (5-11, 195, Sr.), Oswego East (La Grange Park)

RB Jordan Rowell (6-3, 195, Sr.), Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep (Elmhurst)

WR Avante’ Cox (5-11, 180, Sr.), Rochester

WR Marco Vitale (5-10, 180, Jr.), Ridgewood (Norridge)

TE Cole Kmet (6-5, 230, Sr.), St. Viator (Arlington Heights)

OL Sam Ambrogio (6-5, 295, Sr.), St. Charles North (St. Charles)

OL Wyatt Blake (6-5, 305, Jr.), Crystal Lake Central (Crystal Lake)

OL Dylan Deatherage (6-5, 267, Sr.), Bishop McNamara (Kankakee)

OL Jeff Jenkins (6-4, 250, Jr.), Prairie Ridge (Crystal Lake)

OL Matt Ricketts (6-4, 295, Sr.), Galesburg

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Devin O’Rourke, Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort)

The best junior in the state of Illinois was dominant from his defensive end spot this fall. On his way to Southwest Suburban Conference and Class 8A All-State honors, O’Rourke collected nine sacks and 19 tackles for loss to go with 95 total tackles, leading his team to the state quarterfinals.

First Team

DL A.J. Epenesa (6-5, 260, Sr.), Edwardsville

DL Chris Elmore (6-0, 278, Sr.), Phillips Academy (Chicago)

DL Devin O’Rourke (6-6, 245, Jr.), Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort)

DL Jacub Panasiuk (6-3, 266, Sr.), Lake Park (Roselle)

LB Micah Awodiran (6-1, 217, Sr.), Marist (Chicago)

LB Sean Coghlan (6-0, 205, Sr.), St. Rita (Chicago)

LB Jack Jessen (5-10, 190, Jr.), Willowbrook (Villa Park)

DB Camron Harrell (5-11, 181, Sr.), Bradley-Bourbonnais (Bradley)

DB Jace James (6-0, 185, Sr.), Glenbard North (Carol Stream)

DB Isaiah Robertson (6-3, 190, Sr.), Neuqua Valley (Naperville)

DB Cameron Ruiz (5-11, 165, Sr.), Lakes Community (Lake VIlla)

Second Team

DL Elijah James (6-4, 263, Sr.), Oswego East (Oswego)

DL Weston Kramer (6-2, 280, Sr.), Marmion Academy (Aurora)

DL Dionte Moorehead (6-4, 220, Sr.), Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn)

DL Joe Spivak (5-11, 282, Sr.), Montini Catholic (Lombard)

LB Blake Holley (6-1, 221, Sr.), Barrington

LB Frank Letizia (5-11, 190, Sr.), Lemont

LB Quincy Patterson (6-4, 220, Jr.), Solorio Academy (Chicago)

DB Kevin Block (5-11, 170, Sr.), Plainfield North

DB A.J. Christensen (6-1, 175, Jr.), Forreston

DB Mike Davis (6-2, 190, Sr.), St. Teresa (Decatur)

DB James Knight (6-0, 210, Sr.), East St. Louis

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR/PR Daquan Cross (5-10, 185, Sr.), West Aurora