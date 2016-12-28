2016 ALL-USA Indiana Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Indiana Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: John Hebert, Carmel
Hebert helped Carmel overcome a 2-3 start to the season to go on to win the Class 6A state championship this past season. The Greyhounds completed their unlikely title run with a 16-13 win over defending champion Center Grove in the state championship game.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Russ Yeast, Center Grove (Greenwood)
Yeast captured Gatorade Player of the Year honors after a senior campaign in which he rushed for 1,525 yards and 19 touchdowns. The Louisville commit also caught eight TDs through the air while leading Center Grove to the Class 6A state final.
First Team
QB Reese Taylor (5-10, 155, Jr.), Ben Davis (Indianapolis)
RB Russ Yeast (6-0, 185, Sr.), Center Grove (Greenwood)
RB DuRon Ford (5-8, 170, Sr.), New Palestine
WR Jalen Walker (5-8, 165, Sr.), Carmel
WR David Bell (6-2, 180, So.), Warren Central (Indianapolis)
TE Kurt Rafdal (6-7, 237, Sr.), Carmel
OL David Redding (6-5, 290, Sr.), Columbus North (Columbus)
OL Clay Hadley (6-2, 275, Sr.), Center Grove (Greenwood)
OL Caleb Jones (6-9, 354, Sr.), Lawrence North (Indianapolis)
OL Harry Crider (6-4, 265, Sr.), Columbus East (Columbus)
OL Zenden Dellinger (6-7, 315, Sr.), Fort Wayne Snider (Snider)
Second Team
QB Trey Bilinski (6-3, 189, Sr.), NorthWood (Nappanee)
RB Mitchell Burton (6-3, 190, Sr.), Columbus North (Columbus)
RB Jamon Hogan (5-7, 155, Jr.), Columbus East (Columbus)
WR Blake Evans (6-0, 195, Sr.), Southport (Indianapolis)
WR Noah McLean (6-2, 165, Sr.), Castle (Newburgh)
TE Drew Minnich (5-11, 185, Sr.), NorthWood (Nappanee)
OL Spencer Stachyra (6-4, 285, Sr.), Westfield
OL Bryce Bailey (6-5, 297, Sr.), Castle (Newburgh)
OL Bennett Clark (6-6, 275, Jr.), Zionsville
OL Cole Jarvis (6-1, 280, Sr.), Reitz (Evansville)
OL Tyler Selm (6-4, 305, Sr.), Franklin County (Brookville)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: LeShaun Minor, Ben Davis (Indianapolis)
Minor contributed 80 tackles and 6.5 sacks for a Ben Davis team that advanced to the Class 6A semifinals. He has committed to play collegiately at Indiana.
First Team
DL Esezi Otomewo (6-6, 233, Sr.), Ben Davis (Indianapolis)
DL LeShaun Minor (6-2, 260, Sr.), Ben Davis (Indianapolis)
DL Dan Root (6-2, 205, Sr.), Center Grove (Greenwood)
DL Ryder Emberton (5-11, 250, Sr.), Whiteland
LB Alexander Horvath (6-3, 225, Sr.), Marian (Mishawaka)
LB Bryant Fitzgerald (6-1, 200, Sr.), Avon
LB Bailey Bennett (6-0, 210, Sr.), Center Grove (Greenwood)
DB Paula Moala (6-1, 190, Jr.), Penn (Mishawaka)
DB Ben Stewart (6-0, 200, Sr.), Cathedral (Indianapolis)
DB Luke Campbell (5-10, 165, Sr.), Mishawaka
DB Ethan Summa (6-1, 180, Jr.), Columbus East (Columbus)
Second Team
DL Madison Norris (6-5, 200, Jr.), Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers)
DL Byron Hubbard (6-3, 190, Sr.), Westfield
DL Bryce Biddle (6-0, 264, Sr.), Plainfield
DL Jackson Ashby (6-4, 225, Sr.), Reitz (Evansville)
LB Pete Werner (6-3, 220, Sr.), Indianapolis Cathedral (Indianapolis)
LB Hank Grenda (6-0, 208, Sr.), Westfield
LB Joey Diekmann (6-2, 200, Jr.), Reitz (Evansville)
DB Dijon Anderson (5-11, 170, Sr.), Warren Central (Indianapolis)
DB R.J. Potts (6-3, 205, Sr.), Fishers
DB Brady Walden (5-10, 150, Sr.), New Palestine
DB Cedric Mitchell (6-2, 185, Sr.), Concord
SPECIAL TEAMS
K/P Andrew Mevis (5-11, 195, Sr.), Warsaw
