2016 ALL-USA Indiana Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Indiana Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: John Hebert, Carmel

Hebert helped Carmel overcome a 2-3 start to the season to go on to win the Class 6A state championship this past season. The Greyhounds completed their unlikely title run with a 16-13 win over defending champion Center Grove in the state championship game.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Russ Yeast, Center Grove (Greenwood)

Yeast captured Gatorade Player of the Year honors after a senior campaign in which he rushed for 1,525 yards and 19 touchdowns. The Louisville commit also caught eight TDs through the air while leading Center Grove to the Class 6A state final.

First Team

QB Reese Taylor (5-10, 155, Jr.), Ben Davis (Indianapolis)

RB Russ Yeast (6-0, 185, Sr.), Center Grove (Greenwood)

RB DuRon Ford (5-8, 170, Sr.), New Palestine

WR Jalen Walker (5-8, 165, Sr.), Carmel

WR David Bell (6-2, 180, So.), Warren Central (Indianapolis)

TE Kurt Rafdal (6-7, 237, Sr.), Carmel

OL David Redding (6-5, 290, Sr.), Columbus North (Columbus)

OL Clay Hadley (6-2, 275, Sr.), Center Grove (Greenwood)

OL Caleb Jones (6-9, 354, Sr.), Lawrence North (Indianapolis)

OL Harry Crider (6-4, 265, Sr.), Columbus East (Columbus)

OL Zenden Dellinger (6-7, 315, Sr.), Fort Wayne Snider (Snider)

Second Team

QB Trey Bilinski (6-3, 189, Sr.), NorthWood (Nappanee)

RB Mitchell Burton (6-3, 190, Sr.), Columbus North (Columbus)

RB Jamon Hogan (5-7, 155, Jr.), Columbus East (Columbus)

WR Blake Evans (6-0, 195, Sr.), Southport (Indianapolis)

WR Noah McLean (6-2, 165, Sr.), Castle (Newburgh)

TE Drew Minnich (5-11, 185, Sr.), NorthWood (Nappanee)

OL Spencer Stachyra (6-4, 285, Sr.), Westfield

OL Bryce Bailey (6-5, 297, Sr.), Castle (Newburgh)

OL Bennett Clark (6-6, 275, Jr.), Zionsville

OL Cole Jarvis (6-1, 280, Sr.), Reitz (Evansville)

OL Tyler Selm (6-4, 305, Sr.), Franklin County (Brookville)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: LeShaun Minor, Ben Davis (Indianapolis)

Minor contributed 80 tackles and 6.5 sacks for a Ben Davis team that advanced to the Class 6A semifinals. He has committed to play collegiately at Indiana.

First Team

DL Esezi Otomewo (6-6, 233, Sr.), Ben Davis (Indianapolis)

DL LeShaun Minor (6-2, 260, Sr.), Ben Davis (Indianapolis)

DL Dan Root (6-2, 205, Sr.), Center Grove (Greenwood)

DL Ryder Emberton (5-11, 250, Sr.), Whiteland

LB Alexander Horvath (6-3, 225, Sr.), Marian (Mishawaka)

LB Bryant Fitzgerald (6-1, 200, Sr.), Avon

LB Bailey Bennett (6-0, 210, Sr.), Center Grove (Greenwood)

DB Paula Moala (6-1, 190, Jr.), Penn (Mishawaka)

DB Ben Stewart (6-0, 200, Sr.), Cathedral (Indianapolis)

DB Luke Campbell (5-10, 165, Sr.), Mishawaka

DB Ethan Summa (6-1, 180, Jr.), Columbus East (Columbus)

Second Team

DL Madison Norris (6-5, 200, Jr.), Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers)

DL Byron Hubbard (6-3, 190, Sr.), Westfield

DL Bryce Biddle (6-0, 264, Sr.), Plainfield

DL Jackson Ashby (6-4, 225, Sr.), Reitz (Evansville)

LB Pete Werner (6-3, 220, Sr.), Indianapolis Cathedral (Indianapolis)

LB Hank Grenda (6-0, 208, Sr.), Westfield

LB Joey Diekmann (6-2, 200, Jr.), Reitz (Evansville)

DB Dijon Anderson (5-11, 170, Sr.), Warren Central (Indianapolis)

DB R.J. Potts (6-3, 205, Sr.), Fishers

DB Brady Walden (5-10, 150, Sr.), New Palestine

DB Cedric Mitchell (6-2, 185, Sr.), Concord

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Andrew Mevis (5-11, 195, Sr.), Warsaw