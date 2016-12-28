2016 ALL-USA Kansas Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Kansas Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jamie Cruce, Pratt
After Cruce’s team finished just 4-5 in 2015, expectations were low entering the season. Cruce got the Greenbacks to far exceed those expectations though, going 12-1 on their way to winning the 4A-II state title with a 48-14 win over Hayden (Topeka) in Salina. It is Pratt’s first state title since 1995.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jafar Armstrong, Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)
Bishop Miege won its third straight 4A-I state title, and the Missouri-bound receiver was among the biggest reasons, finishing the season with 54 catches for 1,277 yards and 21 TDs. Armstrong set a Kansas state record with 45 career receiving touchdowns and graduates as the school record-holder in receiving yards with 3,744 on 172 catches.
First Team
QB Carter Putz (5-11, 180, Sr.), Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)
RB Kody Gonzalez (5-11, 200, Sr.), Goddard
RB Cornelius Ruff (5-11, 210, Sr.), F.L. Schlagle (Kansas City)
WR Jafar Armstrong (6-1, 205, Sr.), Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)
WR Cuttar Huss (6-0, 170, Sr.), Troy
TE Kenyon Tabor (6-4, 200, Sr.), Derby
OL Ben Adler (6-4, 310, Sr.), Trinity Academy (Wichita)
OL Colin Grunhard (6-1, 275, Sr.), Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)
OL Kirrian Kirby (6-3, 270, Sr.), Blue Valley (Stilwell)
OL Josh Rivas (6-6, 335, Sr.), Hutchinson
OL Landen Urban (6-2, 260, Sr.), Hoisington
Second Team
QB Jacob Murray (5-11, 200, Sr.), Great Bend
RB William Evans (6-0, 207, Sr.), Blue Valley (Stilwell)
RB Brody Kooser (5-10, 165, Jr.), Derby
WR Ben Hartman (6-0, 173, Sr.), Mill Valley (Shawnee)
WR Landry Weber (5-10, 165, Sr.), Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)
TE Trevor Kent (6-5, 240, Sr.), Pittsburg
OL Harrison Creed (6-6, 220, Sr.), Ulysses
OL Joey Gilbertson (6-4, 290, Sr.), Wichita Northwest (Wichita)
OL Jacob Green (6-2, 225, Sr.), Norton
OL Aidan Mills (6-5, 255, Sr.), Newton
OL Eldon Picou (6-3, 285, Sr.), Manhattan
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Michael Maffry, Blue Valley (Stilwell)
After collecting over 170 tackles as a junior and earning ALL-USA Kansas Second Team honors, the senior linebacker went even higher this fall, recording 183 total tackles. He also had three interceptions on the season in leading Blue Valley to the Class 6A state final.
First Team
DL Peter Klug (6-6, 250, Sr.), Blue Valley North (Overland Park)
DL Jordan Linn (6-2, 280, Sr.), Neodesha
DL Peyton Usher-Pearson (6-1, 265, Sr.), Independence
DL Peerlus Walker (6-1, 265, Sr.), Derby
LB Tommy Carter (6-0, 180, Sr.), Derby
LB Michael Maffry (6-1, 220, Sr.), Blue Valley (Stilwell)
LB Dillon Williams (6-0, 225, Sr.), Holcomb
DB Jacob Bradshaw (6-0, 180, Sr.), Rossville
DB Joel Donn (6-0, 175, Sr.), Mill Valley (Shawnee)
DB Zach Esau (6-0, 175, Sr.), Hesston
DB Trevor Thompson (6-2, 200, Sr.), Shawnee Mission East (Prairie Village)
Second Team
DL Tyrekus Birch (6-3, 215, Sr.), Wichita South
DL Riley Cain (6-1, 230, Sr.), Derby
DL Wyatt Hubert (6-4, 255, Sr.), Shawnee Heights (Tecumseh)
DL Ethan Wright (6-0, 225, Sr.), Goddard
LB Jay Dineen (6-2, 225, Sr.), Lawrence Free State (Lawrence)
LB Zeke Herrera (5-11, 205, Sr.), Garden City
LB Joe Watskey (5-11, 225, Jr.), Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)
DB Djimon Colbert (6-0, 175, Sr.), Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)
DB Tanner Igo (6-1, 185, Sr.), Derby
DB Brandon Mlekus (5-11, 180, Sr.), Frontenac
DB Travis Theis (5-9, 180, So.), Pratt
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Raleigh Barthol (5-11, 175, Sr.), Blue Valley North (Overland Park)
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ