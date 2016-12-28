2016 ALL-USA Kansas Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Kansas Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jamie Cruce, Pratt

After Cruce’s team finished just 4-5 in 2015, expectations were low entering the season. Cruce got the Greenbacks to far exceed those expectations though, going 12-1 on their way to winning the 4A-II state title with a 48-14 win over Hayden (Topeka) in Salina. It is Pratt’s first state title since 1995.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jafar Armstrong, Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)

Bishop Miege won its third straight 4A-I state title, and the Missouri-bound receiver was among the biggest reasons, finishing the season with 54 catches for 1,277 yards and 21 TDs. Armstrong set a Kansas state record with 45 career receiving touchdowns and graduates as the school record-holder in receiving yards with 3,744 on 172 catches.

First Team

QB Carter Putz (5-11, 180, Sr.), Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)

RB Kody Gonzalez (5-11, 200, Sr.), Goddard

RB Cornelius Ruff (5-11, 210, Sr.), F.L. Schlagle (Kansas City)

WR Jafar Armstrong (6-1, 205, Sr.), Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)

WR Cuttar Huss (6-0, 170, Sr.), Troy

TE Kenyon Tabor (6-4, 200, Sr.), Derby

OL Ben Adler (6-4, 310, Sr.), Trinity Academy (Wichita)

OL Colin Grunhard (6-1, 275, Sr.), Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)

OL Kirrian Kirby (6-3, 270, Sr.), Blue Valley (Stilwell)

OL Josh Rivas (6-6, 335, Sr.), Hutchinson

OL Landen Urban (6-2, 260, Sr.), Hoisington

Second Team

QB Jacob Murray (5-11, 200, Sr.), Great Bend

RB William Evans (6-0, 207, Sr.), Blue Valley (Stilwell)

RB Brody Kooser (5-10, 165, Jr.), Derby

WR Ben Hartman (6-0, 173, Sr.), Mill Valley (Shawnee)

WR Landry Weber (5-10, 165, Sr.), Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)

TE Trevor Kent (6-5, 240, Sr.), Pittsburg

OL Harrison Creed (6-6, 220, Sr.), Ulysses

OL Joey Gilbertson (6-4, 290, Sr.), Wichita Northwest (Wichita)

OL Jacob Green (6-2, 225, Sr.), Norton

OL Aidan Mills (6-5, 255, Sr.), Newton

OL Eldon Picou (6-3, 285, Sr.), Manhattan

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Michael Maffry, Blue Valley (Stilwell)

After collecting over 170 tackles as a junior and earning ALL-USA Kansas Second Team honors, the senior linebacker went even higher this fall, recording 183 total tackles. He also had three interceptions on the season in leading Blue Valley to the Class 6A state final.

First Team

DL Peter Klug (6-6, 250, Sr.), Blue Valley North (Overland Park)

DL Jordan Linn (6-2, 280, Sr.), Neodesha

DL Peyton Usher-Pearson (6-1, 265, Sr.), Independence

DL Peerlus Walker (6-1, 265, Sr.), Derby

LB Tommy Carter (6-0, 180, Sr.), Derby

LB Michael Maffry (6-1, 220, Sr.), Blue Valley (Stilwell)

LB Dillon Williams (6-0, 225, Sr.), Holcomb

DB Jacob Bradshaw (6-0, 180, Sr.), Rossville

DB Joel Donn (6-0, 175, Sr.), Mill Valley (Shawnee)

DB Zach Esau (6-0, 175, Sr.), Hesston

DB Trevor Thompson (6-2, 200, Sr.), Shawnee Mission East (Prairie Village)

Second Team

DL Tyrekus Birch (6-3, 215, Sr.), Wichita South

DL Riley Cain (6-1, 230, Sr.), Derby

DL Wyatt Hubert (6-4, 255, Sr.), Shawnee Heights (Tecumseh)

DL Ethan Wright (6-0, 225, Sr.), Goddard

LB Jay Dineen (6-2, 225, Sr.), Lawrence Free State (Lawrence)

LB Zeke Herrera (5-11, 205, Sr.), Garden City

LB Joe Watskey (5-11, 225, Jr.), Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)

DB Djimon Colbert (6-0, 175, Sr.), Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)

DB Tanner Igo (6-1, 185, Sr.), Derby

DB Brandon Mlekus (5-11, 180, Sr.), Frontenac

DB Travis Theis (5-9, 180, So.), Pratt

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Raleigh Barthol (5-11, 175, Sr.), Blue Valley North (Overland Park)