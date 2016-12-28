2016 ALL-USA Kentucky Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Kentucky Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Bob Beatty, Trinity (Louisville)
There are no rebuilding seasons at Trinity (15-0), which steamrolled to the 600th win and 24th state championship in school history. Twelve of those championships have been earned by Beatty in his 17-year stint, breaking a tie for the most in Kentucky history.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Walker Wood, Lafayette (Lexington)
The Kentucky recruit had a brilliant final season, passing for 30 touchdowns and running for 31 more as the Generals reached the state championship game. Wood connected for 3,047 yards through the air and picked up 1,321 on the ground.
First Team
QB Walker Wood (6-1, 190, Sr.), Lafayette (Lexington)
RB Jamale Carothers (5-9, 188, Sr.), Bowling Green
RB Joe Jackson (5-11, 185, So.), Johnson Central (Paintsville)
WR Dante Hendrix (6-2, 170, Sr.), Cooper (Union)
WR Jake Johnson (6-0, 170, Sr.), Pulaski County (Somerset)
TE Jacob Paulson (6-5, 245, Sr.), Louisville Christian
OL Cole Bentley (6-4, 290, Sr.), Belfry
OL Jedrick Wills (6-5, 320, Sr.), Lafayette (Lexington)
OL Austin Dotson (6-6, 305, Sr.), Belfry
OL Sander Roksvag (6-3, 275, Sr.), Cooper (Union)
OL Chase Ross (6-3, 290, Sr.), Ryle (Union)
Second Team
QB Tanner Morgan (6-1, 200, Sr.), Ryle (Union)
RB Kent Phelps (5-11, 185, Sr.), Paintsville
RB Hunter Perdue (5-10, 185, Jr.), Bullitt East (Washington)
WR Keyron Catlett (5-10, 180, Sr.), Christian County (Hopkinsville)
WR C.J. Hayes (6-3, 200, Sr.), South Warren (Bowling Green)
TE Garrett Lawrence (6-2, 225, Sr.), Pleasure Ridge (Louisville)
OL D.J. Washington (6-5, 275, Sr.), Ballard (Louisville)
OL Hunter Ziegelmeyer (6-6, 265, Sr.), Covington Catholic (Park Hills)
OL Cole Kirby (6-4, 300, Sr.), Franklin-Simpson (Franklin)
OL Kyle Liebert 6-2, 230, Sr.), Trinity (Louisville)
OL Parker Bisek (6-3, 255, Jr.), Ryle (Union)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dalan Cofer, Bowling Green
The unbeaten Class 5A state champs made headlines with their offense, but the Purples were also dominant on the other side of the ball, led by their All-State defensive end. Cofer notched a team-high 101 tackles, including 10 sacks and 21 tackles for loss, and was named defensive MVP in the Best of the Bluegrass game.
First Team
DL Stephen Herron (6-4, 220, So.), Trinity (Louisville)
DL Sean Cleasant (6-2, 275, Sr.), Dupont Manual (Louisville)
DL Dalan Cofer (6-2, 230, Sr.), Bowling Green
DL Rayquan Horton (6-1, 308, Sr.), Belfry
LB Derrick Barnes (6-0, 240, Sr.), Holy Cross (Covington)
LB Carter Smith (6-1, 215, Jr.), Madison Southern (Berea)
LB Brian Carter (6-2, 210, Sr.), Simon Kenton (Independence)
DB Nate Hobbs (6-0, 170, Sr.), Male (Louisville)
DB Jack Fagot (6-1, 185, Sr.), Lexington Catholic
DB Jake Taylor (5-9, 170, Sr.), St. Xavier (Louisville)
DB Zyan Bethel (5-10, 170, Sr.), Trinity (Louisville)
Second Team
DL Jermaine Jackson (6-2, 270, Sr.), Trinity (Louisville)
DL Jacob Lacey (6-2, 290, So.), South Warren (Bowling Green)
DL Tahj Rice (6-3, 285, Jr.), Waggener (Louisville)
DL Max Willinger (6-3, 240, Sr.), St. Xavier (Louisville)
LB Justice Dingle (6-2, 230, Jr.), Bowling Green
LB Isaac Martin (6-2, 235, Sr.), Trinity (Louisville)
LB Kincer Arnett (5-11, 190, Sr.), Mayfield
DB Bryce Cosby (5-11, 180, Sr.), Dupont Manual (Louisville)
DB Luke Eskins (6-0, 200, Sr.), Trinity (Louisville)
DB Kenneth Major (6-0, 190, Sr.), Christian County (Hopkinsville)
DB Trent Kincaid (5-8, 165, Sr.), Simon Kenton (Independence)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K/P Josh Edwards (6-6, 200, Sr.), Shelby County (Shelbyville)
Arnett from Mayfield! Call him undersized, call him what you want. He's mean as hell and can cover the field with unexpected speed and strength like I've never seen. He definitely loves the physicality of the game. Defensively smart and seems to be always making a punishing tackle!!! Some program will get them a gem!!!
That boy from Mayfield is what you call a "FOOTBALL PLAYER"!!!