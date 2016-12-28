2016 ALL-USA Kentucky Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Kentucky Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Bob Beatty, Trinity (Louisville)

There are no rebuilding seasons at Trinity (15-0), which steamrolled to the 600th win and 24th state championship in school history. Twelve of those championships have been earned by Beatty in his 17-year stint, breaking a tie for the most in Kentucky history.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Walker Wood, Lafayette (Lexington)

The Kentucky recruit had a brilliant final season, passing for 30 touchdowns and running for 31 more as the Generals reached the state championship game. Wood connected for 3,047 yards through the air and picked up 1,321 on the ground.

First Team

QB Walker Wood (6-1, 190, Sr.), Lafayette (Lexington)

RB Jamale Carothers (5-9, 188, Sr.), Bowling Green

RB Joe Jackson (5-11, 185, So.), Johnson Central (Paintsville)

WR Dante Hendrix (6-2, 170, Sr.), Cooper (Union)

WR Jake Johnson (6-0, 170, Sr.), Pulaski County (Somerset)

TE Jacob Paulson (6-5, 245, Sr.), Louisville Christian

OL Cole Bentley (6-4, 290, Sr.), Belfry

OL Jedrick Wills (6-5, 320, Sr.), Lafayette (Lexington)

OL Austin Dotson (6-6, 305, Sr.), Belfry

OL Sander Roksvag (6-3, 275, Sr.), Cooper (Union)

OL Chase Ross (6-3, 290, Sr.), Ryle (Union)

Second Team

QB Tanner Morgan (6-1, 200, Sr.), Ryle (Union)

RB Kent Phelps (5-11, 185, Sr.), Paintsville

RB Hunter Perdue (5-10, 185, Jr.), Bullitt East (Washington)

WR Keyron Catlett (5-10, 180, Sr.), Christian County (Hopkinsville)

WR C.J. Hayes (6-3, 200, Sr.), South Warren (Bowling Green)

TE Garrett Lawrence (6-2, 225, Sr.), Pleasure Ridge (Louisville)

OL D.J. Washington (6-5, 275, Sr.), Ballard (Louisville)

OL Hunter Ziegelmeyer (6-6, 265, Sr.), Covington Catholic (Park Hills)

OL Cole Kirby (6-4, 300, Sr.), Franklin-Simpson (Franklin)

OL Kyle Liebert 6-2, 230, Sr.), Trinity (Louisville)

OL Parker Bisek (6-3, 255, Jr.), Ryle (Union)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dalan Cofer, Bowling Green

The unbeaten Class 5A state champs made headlines with their offense, but the Purples were also dominant on the other side of the ball, led by their All-State defensive end. Cofer notched a team-high 101 tackles, including 10 sacks and 21 tackles for loss, and was named defensive MVP in the Best of the Bluegrass game.

First Team

DL Stephen Herron (6-4, 220, So.), Trinity (Louisville)

DL Sean Cleasant (6-2, 275, Sr.), Dupont Manual (Louisville)

DL Dalan Cofer (6-2, 230, Sr.), Bowling Green

DL Rayquan Horton (6-1, 308, Sr.), Belfry

LB Derrick Barnes (6-0, 240, Sr.), Holy Cross (Covington)

LB Carter Smith (6-1, 215, Jr.), Madison Southern (Berea)

LB Brian Carter (6-2, 210, Sr.), Simon Kenton (Independence)

DB Nate Hobbs (6-0, 170, Sr.), Male (Louisville)

DB Jack Fagot (6-1, 185, Sr.), Lexington Catholic

DB Jake Taylor (5-9, 170, Sr.), St. Xavier (Louisville)

DB Zyan Bethel (5-10, 170, Sr.), Trinity (Louisville)

Second Team

DL Jermaine Jackson (6-2, 270, Sr.), Trinity (Louisville)

DL Jacob Lacey (6-2, 290, So.), South Warren (Bowling Green)

DL Tahj Rice (6-3, 285, Jr.), Waggener (Louisville)

DL Max Willinger (6-3, 240, Sr.), St. Xavier (Louisville)

LB Justice Dingle (6-2, 230, Jr.), Bowling Green

LB Isaac Martin (6-2, 235, Sr.), Trinity (Louisville)

LB Kincer Arnett (5-11, 190, Sr.), Mayfield

DB Bryce Cosby (5-11, 180, Sr.), Dupont Manual (Louisville)

DB Luke Eskins (6-0, 200, Sr.), Trinity (Louisville)

DB Kenneth Major (6-0, 190, Sr.), Christian County (Hopkinsville)

DB Trent Kincaid (5-8, 165, Sr.), Simon Kenton (Independence)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Josh Edwards (6-6, 200, Sr.), Shelby County (Shelbyville)