2016 ALL-USA Louisiana Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Louisiana Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Byron Dawson, Evangel Christian (Shreveport)

Dawson led Evangel Christian from an 0-2 start to the Division I state championship, and did it under emotionally trying circumstances. The Eagles had to play the state title game against Scotlandville Magnet one day after the shooting death of former Evangel star running back Joe McKnight, who went on to play for USC and the New York Jets.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Keytaon Thompson, Landry-Walker (New Orleans)

Thompson passed for 3,825 yards and 46 touchdowns and rushed for 1,434 yards and 26 scores as Landry-Walker won its final 12 games and captured the Class 5A state title. In the championship game, the Mississippi State commit totaled 473 yards and six touchdowns in a 50-21 win over West Monroe.

First Team

QB Keytaon Thompson (6-5, 225, Sr.), Landry-Walker (New Orleans)

RB Travis Etienne (5-11, 196, Sr.), Jennings

RB Elijah Mitchell (5-11, 215, Sr.), Erath

WR DeVonta Jason (6-3, 194, Jr.), Landry-Walker (New Orleans)

WR Devonte Smith (6-1, 155, Sr.), Amite

TE Glenn Beal (6-5, 255, Jr.), John Curtis Christian (River Ridge)

OL Isaac Ellis (6-3, 302, Jr.), Carroll (Monroe)

OL Dwayne Fisher (6-5, 305, Sr.), John Ehret (Marrero)

OL Mikhail Hill (6-3, 300, Sr.), West Jefferson (Harvey)

OL Dare Rosenthal (6-7, 309, Jr.), Ferriday

OL Dakota Torbert (6-6, 315, Sr.), Destrehan

Second Team

QB Aldon Clark (6-3, 200, Sr.), Edna Karr (New Orleans)

RB Tyrese Walker (5-8, 180, Jr.), Madison Prep (Baton Rouge)

RB Kordavion Washington (5-9, 170, Jr.), Calvary Baptist (Shreveport)

WR Justin Jefferson (6-3, 180, Sr.), Destrehan

WR Terrace Marshall (6-3, 189, Jr.), Parkway (Bossier City)

TE Dantreize Scott (6-5, 245, Jr.), Ferriday

OL Josh Cooper (6-7, 355, Sr.), Haughton

OL Corey Dublin (6-4, 285, Sr.), Jesuit (New Orleans)

OL Adrian Ealy (6-5, 285, Sr.), East Ascension

OL Cameron Jackel (6-6, 300, Sr.), Archbishop Shaw (Marrero)

OL Brendon Kelley (6-4, 323, Jr.), Pine (Franklinton)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chris Allen, Southern Lab (Baton Rouge)

Allen was the man in the middle for a Southern Lab defense that recorded six shutouts and allowed just 70 points all season, culminating with a 36-9 win over Ascension Episcopal in the Division IV state title game. A University of Alabama commit and an Under Armour All-American, Allen recorded 92 tackles, 16 for loss, and eight sacks.

First Team

DL Louis Blanchard (6-3, 272, Sr.), South Terrebonne (Bourg)

DL Davin Cotton (6-3, 275, Jr.), Evangel Christian (Shreveport)

DL Phidarian Mathis (6-4, 287, Jr.), Neville (Monroe)

DL Tyler Shelvin (6-3, 300, Sr.), Notre Dame (Crowley)

LB Chris Allen (6-4, 240, Sr.), Southern Lab (Baton Rouge)

LB Derrick Munson (6-0, 200, Sr.), Archbishop Rummel (Metairie)

LB John Bailey Gullatt (6-0, 225, Jr.), West Monroe

DB Terrell Bailey (6-0, 175, Sr.), John Ehret (Marrero)

DB Kelvin Joseph (6-0, 182, Sr.), Scotlandville (Baton Rouge)

DB Brad Stewart (6-1, 198, Sr.), McDonogh 35 (New Orleans)

DB Garrett Wallow (6-3, 200, Sr.), John Curtis Christian (River Ridge)

Second Team

DL Christian Brooks (6-0, 180, Sr.), Assumption (Napoleonville)

DL Dennis Collins (6-3, 230, Sr.), West Monroe

DL Demonde Harris (6-1, 300, Sr.), Edna Karr (New Orleans)

DL Jalen Harris (6-2, 250, Jr.), Haynesville

LB Rico Gonzalez (6-2, 215, Sr.), North Webster (Springhill)

LB Rashaun Preston (5-11, 190, Sr.), Lutcher

LB Josh Paul (6-2, 215, Sr.), De La Salle (New Orleans)

DB JaCorion Andrews (6-1, 180, Sr.), Neville (Monroe)

DB Corione Harris (6-1, 170, Jr.), Landry-Walker (New Orleans)

DB Todd Harris (6-0, 180, Sr.), Plaquemine

DB Tre Swilling (6-0, 180, Sr.), Brother Martin (New Orleans)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Yasser Delgadillo (5-7, 140, Sr.), Tioga