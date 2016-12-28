2016 ALL-USA Maine Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Maine Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Dan Cooper, Brunswick

Cooper’s Dragons defeated Kennebunk in the Class B state title game, 28-6, to finish a perfect 11-0 season. It was Brunswick’s third straight appearance in the state championship game, but the program’s first state title since 1963.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mike Laverriere, Thornton Academy (Saco)

In addition to completing 49 of 86 passes for 813 yards and seven touchdowns, the power-running QB rushed for 1,384 yards and 20 touchdowns on 157 carries. One of three finalists for the Fitzpatrick Trophy, which goes to the state’s best player, Laverriere also contributed 63 tackles and three interceptions on defense.

First Team

QB Mike Laverriere (6-2, 225, Sr.), Thornton Academy (Saco)

RB Dylan Bolduc (5-11, 180, Sr.), Portland

RB Trey Wood (6-0, 240, Sr.), Brewer

WR Ben Ekedahl (6-2, 175, Sr.), Cape Elizabeth

WR Jordan Roddy (5-10, 170, Jr.), Cony (Augusta)

TE Alex Marshall (6-7, 240, Sr.), Bridgton Academy (Bridgton)

OL Courtland Austin (6-1, 208, Sr.), Wells

OL Nick Bartholomew (6-3, 255, Sr.), Thornton Academy (Saco)

OL Trey Fallon (6-4, 300, Sr.), Falmouth

OL Parker Gammon (5-11, 215, Sr.), Bonny Eagle (Standish)

OL Dakota Joy (6-2, 240, Sr.), Scarborough

Second Team

QB Garrett McSweeney (6-1, 190, Sr.), Skowhegan

RB Miece Loureiro (5-11, 185, Sr.), Westbrook

RB Makao Thompson (6-0, 200, Sr.), Mt. Blue (Farmington)

WR Gunner McAllister (5-5, 130, Sr.), Lawrence (Fairfield)

WR Kordell Menard (6-0, 170, Jr.), Bonny Eagle (Standish)

TE Reese Lagerquist (6-4, 195, So.), Scarborough

OL Elijah Gagnon (6-2, 260, Jr.), Brunswick

OL Nick Giaquinto (6-2, 240, Sr.), Portland

OL Kyle Holman (6-3, 305, Sr.), Thornton Academy (Saco)

OL Justin Labrecque (6-3, 250, Jr.), Windham

OL Nick Works (5-11, 235, Jr.), Sanford

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Raffaele Salamone, Deering

Playing defensive tackle, Salamone was a force to be reckoned with, making 70 tackles — including 16 for loss — along with 20 quarterback hurries and three sacks. The senior also had two fumble recoveries and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

First Team

DL Paul Buchanan (6-4, 210, Sr.), Greely

DL Austin Lufkin (6-4, 260, Sr.), Brewer

DL David Redmond (6-2, 265, Sr.), Westbrook

DL Raffaele Salamone (6-4, 240, Sr.), Deering

LB Keenan Collett (6-4, 215, Sr.), Orono

LB Jesse Devereaux (5-7, 165, Sr.), Brunswick

LB Alex Sprague (5-11, 185, Jr.), Bonny Eagle (Standish)

DB Ethan Belanger (5-11, 165, Sr.), Sanford

DB Joey Curit (5-7, 165, Sr.), Biddeford

DB Cameron Day (5-11, 175, Sr.), Bonny Eagle (Standish)

DB Riley Dempsey (5-9, 165, Sr.), Wells

Second Team

DL Gage Cyr (5-10, 193, Sr.), Sanford

DL Zeb Leavitt (6-4, 278, Jr.), Cheverus (Portland)

DL Kirby Morrell (6-2, 225, Sr.), Bonny Eagle (Standish)

DL Orlando Simmonds (6-1, 205, Sr.), Falmouth

LB Kaleb Caron (5-11, 215, Sr.), Winslow/Gardiner (Gardiner)

LB Aren Dickman (5-10, 220, Sr.), Scarborough

LB Patrick Saunders (5-10, 215, Sr.), Kennebunk

DB Hunter Garrett (6-1, 175, Sr.), Brunswick

DB L.J. Lucas (5-9, 160, Sr.), Hebron Academy

DB Cam Theberge (5-7, 148, Sr.), Bonny Eagle (Standish)

DB Finn Zechman (6-0, 175, Sr.), South Portland

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR Ben Palizay (5-8, 173, Sr.), Brunswick