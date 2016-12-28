2016 ALL-USA Maine Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Maine Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Dan Cooper, Brunswick
Cooper’s Dragons defeated Kennebunk in the Class B state title game, 28-6, to finish a perfect 11-0 season. It was Brunswick’s third straight appearance in the state championship game, but the program’s first state title since 1963.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mike Laverriere, Thornton Academy (Saco)
In addition to completing 49 of 86 passes for 813 yards and seven touchdowns, the power-running QB rushed for 1,384 yards and 20 touchdowns on 157 carries. One of three finalists for the Fitzpatrick Trophy, which goes to the state’s best player, Laverriere also contributed 63 tackles and three interceptions on defense.
First Team
QB Mike Laverriere (6-2, 225, Sr.), Thornton Academy (Saco)
RB Dylan Bolduc (5-11, 180, Sr.), Portland
RB Trey Wood (6-0, 240, Sr.), Brewer
WR Ben Ekedahl (6-2, 175, Sr.), Cape Elizabeth
WR Jordan Roddy (5-10, 170, Jr.), Cony (Augusta)
TE Alex Marshall (6-7, 240, Sr.), Bridgton Academy (Bridgton)
OL Courtland Austin (6-1, 208, Sr.), Wells
OL Nick Bartholomew (6-3, 255, Sr.), Thornton Academy (Saco)
OL Trey Fallon (6-4, 300, Sr.), Falmouth
OL Parker Gammon (5-11, 215, Sr.), Bonny Eagle (Standish)
OL Dakota Joy (6-2, 240, Sr.), Scarborough
Second Team
QB Garrett McSweeney (6-1, 190, Sr.), Skowhegan
RB Miece Loureiro (5-11, 185, Sr.), Westbrook
RB Makao Thompson (6-0, 200, Sr.), Mt. Blue (Farmington)
WR Gunner McAllister (5-5, 130, Sr.), Lawrence (Fairfield)
WR Kordell Menard (6-0, 170, Jr.), Bonny Eagle (Standish)
TE Reese Lagerquist (6-4, 195, So.), Scarborough
OL Elijah Gagnon (6-2, 260, Jr.), Brunswick
OL Nick Giaquinto (6-2, 240, Sr.), Portland
OL Kyle Holman (6-3, 305, Sr.), Thornton Academy (Saco)
OL Justin Labrecque (6-3, 250, Jr.), Windham
OL Nick Works (5-11, 235, Jr.), Sanford
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Raffaele Salamone, Deering
Playing defensive tackle, Salamone was a force to be reckoned with, making 70 tackles — including 16 for loss — along with 20 quarterback hurries and three sacks. The senior also had two fumble recoveries and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.
First Team
DL Paul Buchanan (6-4, 210, Sr.), Greely
DL Austin Lufkin (6-4, 260, Sr.), Brewer
DL David Redmond (6-2, 265, Sr.), Westbrook
DL Raffaele Salamone (6-4, 240, Sr.), Deering
LB Keenan Collett (6-4, 215, Sr.), Orono
LB Jesse Devereaux (5-7, 165, Sr.), Brunswick
LB Alex Sprague (5-11, 185, Jr.), Bonny Eagle (Standish)
DB Ethan Belanger (5-11, 165, Sr.), Sanford
DB Joey Curit (5-7, 165, Sr.), Biddeford
DB Cameron Day (5-11, 175, Sr.), Bonny Eagle (Standish)
DB Riley Dempsey (5-9, 165, Sr.), Wells
Second Team
DL Gage Cyr (5-10, 193, Sr.), Sanford
DL Zeb Leavitt (6-4, 278, Jr.), Cheverus (Portland)
DL Kirby Morrell (6-2, 225, Sr.), Bonny Eagle (Standish)
DL Orlando Simmonds (6-1, 205, Sr.), Falmouth
LB Kaleb Caron (5-11, 215, Sr.), Winslow/Gardiner (Gardiner)
LB Aren Dickman (5-10, 220, Sr.), Scarborough
LB Patrick Saunders (5-10, 215, Sr.), Kennebunk
DB Hunter Garrett (6-1, 175, Sr.), Brunswick
DB L.J. Lucas (5-9, 160, Sr.), Hebron Academy
DB Cam Theberge (5-7, 148, Sr.), Bonny Eagle (Standish)
DB Finn Zechman (6-0, 175, Sr.), South Portland
SPECIAL TEAMS
KR Ben Palizay (5-8, 173, Sr.), Brunswick
