2016 ALL-USA Maryland Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Maryland Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Elijah Brooks, DeMatha (Hyattsville)
One of six finalists for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Coach of the Year award, Brooks navigated one of the nation’s toughest schedules and came out unbeaten. The Stags finished 12-0, won the WCAC title and earned a No. 4 ranking in the USA TODAY’s Super 25.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jabari Laws, Wise (Upper Marlboro)
The Army commit was a dual threat for the undefeated Class 4A state champs. Laws threw for 2,424 yards with a 38-4 TD-to-INT ratio — including four touchdowns in the state final — while also rushing for 669 yards and 14 scores on 63 carries.
First Team
QB Jabari Laws (5-9, 165, Sr.), Wise (Upper Marlboro)
RB Travis Levy (6-0, 194, Sr.), Sherwood (Sandy Spring)
RB Markus Vinson (6-0, 180, Sr.), Damascus
WR Javon Hayes (5-11, 170, Sr.), Oxon Hill
WR Cliff Carter (5-10, 170, Sr.), Blair (Silver Spring)
TE Thomas Booker (6-4, 260, Jr.), Gilman (Baltimore)
OL Jordan McNair (6-5, 325, Sr.), McDonogh (Owings Mills)
OL Dakota Davis (6-5, 310, Sr.), Glenelg
OL Marcus Minor (6-4, 285, Sr.), DeMatha (Hyattsville)
OL Rasheed Walker (6-5, 260, Jr.), North Point (Waldorf)
OL Mike Joseph (6-5, 355, Sr.), Quince Orchard (Gaithersburg)
Second Team
QB Beau English (6-1, 210, Sr.), DeMatha (Hyattsville)
RB Malik Burns (6-2, 230, Sr.), Lackey (Indian Head)
RB Adrian Feliz-Pratt (5-7, 186, Sr.), Seneca Valley (Germantown)
WR Randy Fields (6-3, 185, Jr.), St. Frances (Baltimore)
WR Cameron Sullivan-Brown (6-1, 175, Sr.), St. Vincent Pallotti (Laurel)
TE Vonnie Watkins (6-5, 220, Sr.), Patuxent (Lusby)
OL Austin Fontaine (6-3, 315, Jr.), DeMatha (Hyattsville)
OL Jordan Funk (6-3, 235, Jr.), Damascus
OL Josh Contee (6-2, 330, Sr.), Good Counsel (Olney)
OL Cody Winokur (6-2, 260, Jr.), Archbishop Spalding (Severn)
OL Michael Phillips (5-9, 220, Sr.), Liberty (Sykesville)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chase Young, DeMatha (Hyattsville)
The U.S. Army All-American was one of the most dominating defensive players in the nation. Young, a verbal commit to Ohio State, piled up 119 tackles — 37 for loss — with 18 sacks and five forced fumbles.
First Team
DL Josh Paschal (6-3, 255, Sr.), Good Counsel (Olney)
DL Chase Young (6-5, 235, Sr.), DeMatha (Hyattsville)
DL Isaac Ukwu (6-3, 220, Sr.), Wise (Upper Marlboro)
DL Darnell Creek (6-2, 235, Sr.), Broadneck (Annapolis)
LB Nathan Proctor (6-2, 220, Sr.), Lackey (Indian Head)
LB Michael Gibson (5-11, 190, Sr.), Franklin (Reistertown)
LB Cameron Hough (6-1, 220, Sr.), Annapolis
DB Fofie Bazzie (6-0, 185, Sr.), Quince Orchard (Gaithersburg)
DB Tariq Castro-Fields (6-1, 175, Sr.), Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro)
DB Anthony Lytton (6-0, 175, Jr.), Wise (Upper Marlboro)
DB Jacob Wetzel (5-10, 190, Jr.), Walkersville
Second Team
DL Michael Bradshaw (5-10, 225, Sr.), Damascus
DL Victor Dimukeje (6-2, 255, Sr.), Boys Latin (Baltimore)
DL Derrick Tangelo (6-1, 284, Sr.), Bullis (Potomac)
DL P.J. Mustipher (6-5, 275, Jr.), McDonogh (Owings Mills)
LB Keisean Wilson (6-2, 230, Sr.), North Point (Waldorf)
LB Tyshon Fogg (6-2, 235, Sr.), Calvert Hall (Baltimore)
LB Wesley Bowers (6-0, 230, Sr.), Bishop McNamara (Forestville)
DB Nyonjae Spriggs (5-9, 150, Sr.), Annapolis
DB Damani Neal (6-0, 175, Sr.), Bullis (Potomac)
DB Evan Fochtman (6-1, 175, Sr.), Archbishop Spalding (Severn)
DB Jamar Williams (5-8, 175, Sr.), South Carroll (Sykesville)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Clay Harris (6-0, 155, Jr.), Havre de Grace
