2016 ALL-USA Maryland Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Maryland Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Elijah Brooks, DeMatha (Hyattsville)

One of six finalists for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Coach of the Year award, Brooks navigated one of the nation’s toughest schedules and came out unbeaten. The Stags finished 12-0, won the WCAC title and earned a No. 4 ranking in the USA TODAY’s Super 25.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jabari Laws, Wise (Upper Marlboro)

The Army commit was a dual threat for the undefeated Class 4A state champs. Laws threw for 2,424 yards with a 38-4 TD-to-INT ratio — including four touchdowns in the state final — while also rushing for 669 yards and 14 scores on 63 carries.

First Team

QB Jabari Laws (5-9, 165, Sr.), Wise (Upper Marlboro)

RB Travis Levy (6-0, 194, Sr.), Sherwood (Sandy Spring)

RB Markus Vinson (6-0, 180, Sr.), Damascus

WR Javon Hayes (5-11, 170, Sr.), Oxon Hill

WR Cliff Carter (5-10, 170, Sr.), Blair (Silver Spring)

TE Thomas Booker (6-4, 260, Jr.), Gilman (Baltimore)

OL Jordan McNair (6-5, 325, Sr.), McDonogh (Owings Mills)

OL Dakota Davis (6-5, 310, Sr.), Glenelg

OL Marcus Minor (6-4, 285, Sr.), DeMatha (Hyattsville)

OL Rasheed Walker (6-5, 260, Jr.), North Point (Waldorf)

OL Mike Joseph (6-5, 355, Sr.), Quince Orchard (Gaithersburg)

Second Team

QB Beau English (6-1, 210, Sr.), DeMatha (Hyattsville)

RB Malik Burns (6-2, 230, Sr.), Lackey (Indian Head)

RB Adrian Feliz-Pratt (5-7, 186, Sr.), Seneca Valley (Germantown)

WR Randy Fields (6-3, 185, Jr.), St. Frances (Baltimore)

WR Cameron Sullivan-Brown (6-1, 175, Sr.), St. Vincent Pallotti (Laurel)

TE Vonnie Watkins (6-5, 220, Sr.), Patuxent (Lusby)

OL Austin Fontaine (6-3, 315, Jr.), DeMatha (Hyattsville)

OL Jordan Funk (6-3, 235, Jr.), Damascus

OL Josh Contee (6-2, 330, Sr.), Good Counsel (Olney)

OL Cody Winokur (6-2, 260, Jr.), Archbishop Spalding (Severn)

OL Michael Phillips (5-9, 220, Sr.), Liberty (Sykesville)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chase Young, DeMatha (Hyattsville)

The U.S. Army All-American was one of the most dominating defensive players in the nation. Young, a verbal commit to Ohio State, piled up 119 tackles — 37 for loss — with 18 sacks and five forced fumbles.

First Team

DL Josh Paschal (6-3, 255, Sr.), Good Counsel (Olney)

DL Chase Young (6-5, 235, Sr.), DeMatha (Hyattsville)

DL Isaac Ukwu (6-3, 220, Sr.), Wise (Upper Marlboro)

DL Darnell Creek (6-2, 235, Sr.), Broadneck (Annapolis)

LB Nathan Proctor (6-2, 220, Sr.), Lackey (Indian Head)

LB Michael Gibson (5-11, 190, Sr.), Franklin (Reistertown)

LB Cameron Hough (6-1, 220, Sr.), Annapolis

DB Fofie Bazzie (6-0, 185, Sr.), Quince Orchard (Gaithersburg)

DB Tariq Castro-Fields (6-1, 175, Sr.), Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro)

DB Anthony Lytton (6-0, 175, Jr.), Wise (Upper Marlboro)

DB Jacob Wetzel (5-10, 190, Jr.), Walkersville

Second Team

DL Michael Bradshaw (5-10, 225, Sr.), Damascus

DL Victor Dimukeje (6-2, 255, Sr.), Boys Latin (Baltimore)

DL Derrick Tangelo (6-1, 284, Sr.), Bullis (Potomac)

DL P.J. Mustipher (6-5, 275, Jr.), McDonogh (Owings Mills)

LB Keisean Wilson (6-2, 230, Sr.), North Point (Waldorf)

LB Tyshon Fogg (6-2, 235, Sr.), Calvert Hall (Baltimore)

LB Wesley Bowers (6-0, 230, Sr.), Bishop McNamara (Forestville)

DB Nyonjae Spriggs (5-9, 150, Sr.), Annapolis

DB Damani Neal (6-0, 175, Sr.), Bullis (Potomac)

DB Evan Fochtman (6-1, 175, Sr.), Archbishop Spalding (Severn)

DB Jamar Williams (5-8, 175, Sr.), South Carroll (Sykesville)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Clay Harris (6-0, 155, Jr.), Havre de Grace