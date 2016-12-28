2016 ALL-USA Massachusetts Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Massachusetts Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Harold Ogilvie, Maynard
The Tigers’ sixth-year skipper saw his roster bottom out to 26 players in the preseason, but steadied the ship, navigated injuries and kept the momentum of a 2015 campaign in which Maynard started 3-4, but closed with four straight wins. This fall, the Tigers roared to a 12-0 record against the toughest schedule in their division, according to state power rankings, and reached the 4A Super Bowl.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bobby Maimaron, Duxbury
The senior quarterback led the Dragons to a 12-1 record and the Division 2 state championship this past season, completing 160-of-267 passes for 2,621 yards and 40 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He also ran for 878 yards and 14 scores.
First Team
QB Bobby Maimaron (6-1, 170, Sr.), Duxbury
RB Danny Abraham (5-11, 185, Sr.), BC High (Boston)
RB Ifeatu Melifonwu (6-4, 190, Sr.), Grafton
WR Henry McDonough (6-0, 165, Sr.), Winchester
WR Khalil Blair (5-7, 180, Jr.), Cathedral (Boston)
TE Patrick Freiermuth (6-5, 230, Jr.), Brooks (North Andover)
OL Alec Lindstrom (6-3, 240, Sr.), Shepherd Hill (Dudley)
OL Finn Dirstine (6-5, 320, Jr.), Lawrence Academy (Groton)
OL James Lavin (6-1, 235, Sr.), Falmouth
OL Allan Rappleyea (6-5, 278, Jr.), Milton Academy
OL Mark Mulvaney (6-3, 270, Sr.), Holliston
Second Team
QB E.J. Perry (6-2, 190, Sr.), Andover
RB Cole McCubrey (6-1, 190, Sr.), West Boylston
RB Issac Nascimento (5-10, 165, Jr.), Wareham
WR Austin Ryan (6-1, 180, Sr.), Williston Northampton (Easthampton)
WR Bobby Mylod (6-2, 210, Sr.), North Attleboro
TE Dean Brooks (6-1, 195, Sr.), Billerica
OL Dan Gioioso (5-10, 255, Sr.), Xaverian Brothers (Westwood)
OL Patrick Flynn (6-4, 275, Sr.), Hanover
OL Riley Burns (6-4, 290, Sr.), Milford
OL Greg Wood (6-2, 265, Sr.), Braintree
OL Cory Ryder (6-4, 290, Sr.), Nantucket
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jack McGowan, Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury)
The senior linebacker amassed 160 tackles, nine tackles for loss and picked off a pair of passes to anchor what was the No. 4 defense in all of Division 1 for CM (7-4). A three-time All-Conference selection at linebacker, McGowan recorded 114 solo tackles as part of his 2016 total, which included a single-game high of 25, and was named the Catholic Conference MVP.
First Team
DL Bo Millett (6-3, 225, Sr.), Marblehead
DL Cal Flanders (6-3, 248, Sr.), Xaverian Brothers (Westwood)
DL Giovanni Fernandes (5-11, 225, Sr.), King Philip (Wrentham)
DL Duval Paul (6-2, 245, Sr.), Everett
LB Blake Gallagher (6-1, 220, Sr.), St. Sebastian’s (Needham)
LB Jack McGowan (6-1, 215, Sr.), Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury)
LB Jack McNeil (6-0, 200, Jr.), Marshfield
DB Brian Espanet (6-4, 190, Sr.), Millis-Hopedale (Millis)
DB Sherron Dailey-Harris (6-0, 180, Sr.), Lawrence Academy (Groton)
DB Matt Andreas (5-11, 185, Sr.), Danvers
DB Noah Gray (6-5, 224, Sr.), Leominster
Second Team
DL Hunter Brown (6-1, 275, Sr.), St. John’s Prep (Danvers)
DL Shane Collins (6-3, 245, Sr.), Stoneham
DL Scott Murphy (6-3, 240, Sr.), Billerica
DL Xavier Gonsalves (6-3, 220, So.), Mashpee
LB Eric Kiley (6-1, 185, Sr.), Leominster
LB Gates Kelliher (6-0, 205, Jr.), Falmouth
LB Aidan Gillis (6-2, 220, Jr.), Marblehead
DB Nick Couhig (6-0, 185, Sr.), Falmouth
DB Keshaun Brown (5-9, 160, Sr.), Brockton
DB Justin Faia (5-8, 170, Sr.), Marblehead
DB Brendan McKeon (6-1, 185, Jr.), Shepherd Hill (Dudley)
SPECIAL TEAMS
P/K Diogo DeSousa (5-10, 185, Sr.), Mansfield
