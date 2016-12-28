2016 ALL-USA Massachusetts Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Massachusetts Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Harold Ogilvie, Maynard

The Tigers’ sixth-year skipper saw his roster bottom out to 26 players in the preseason, but steadied the ship, navigated injuries and kept the momentum of a 2015 campaign in which Maynard started 3-4, but closed with four straight wins. This fall, the Tigers roared to a 12-0 record against the toughest schedule in their division, according to state power rankings, and reached the 4A Super Bowl.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bobby Maimaron, Duxbury

The senior quarterback led the Dragons to a 12-1 record and the Division 2 state championship this past season, completing 160-of-267 passes for 2,621 yards and 40 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He also ran for 878 yards and 14 scores.

First Team

QB Bobby Maimaron (6-1, 170, Sr.), Duxbury

RB Danny Abraham (5-11, 185, Sr.), BC High (Boston)

RB Ifeatu Melifonwu (6-4, 190, Sr.), Grafton

WR Henry McDonough (6-0, 165, Sr.), Winchester

WR Khalil Blair (5-7, 180, Jr.), Cathedral (Boston)

TE Patrick Freiermuth (6-5, 230, Jr.), Brooks (North Andover)

OL Alec Lindstrom (6-3, 240, Sr.), Shepherd Hill (Dudley)

OL Finn Dirstine (6-5, 320, Jr.), Lawrence Academy (Groton)

OL James Lavin (6-1, 235, Sr.), Falmouth

OL Allan Rappleyea (6-5, 278, Jr.), Milton Academy

OL Mark Mulvaney (6-3, 270, Sr.), Holliston

Second Team

QB E.J. Perry (6-2, 190, Sr.), Andover

RB Cole McCubrey (6-1, 190, Sr.), West Boylston

RB Issac Nascimento (5-10, 165, Jr.), Wareham

WR Austin Ryan (6-1, 180, Sr.), Williston Northampton (Easthampton)

WR Bobby Mylod (6-2, 210, Sr.), North Attleboro

TE Dean Brooks (6-1, 195, Sr.), Billerica

OL Dan Gioioso (5-10, 255, Sr.), Xaverian Brothers (Westwood)

OL Patrick Flynn (6-4, 275, Sr.), Hanover

OL Riley Burns (6-4, 290, Sr.), Milford

OL Greg Wood (6-2, 265, Sr.), Braintree

OL Cory Ryder (6-4, 290, Sr.), Nantucket

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jack McGowan, Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury)

The senior linebacker amassed 160 tackles, nine tackles for loss and picked off a pair of passes to anchor what was the No. 4 defense in all of Division 1 for CM (7-4). A three-time All-Conference selection at linebacker, McGowan recorded 114 solo tackles as part of his 2016 total, which included a single-game high of 25, and was named the Catholic Conference MVP.

First Team

DL Bo Millett (6-3, 225, Sr.), Marblehead

DL Cal Flanders (6-3, 248, Sr.), Xaverian Brothers (Westwood)

DL Giovanni Fernandes (5-11, 225, Sr.), King Philip (Wrentham)

DL Duval Paul (6-2, 245, Sr.), Everett

LB Blake Gallagher (6-1, 220, Sr.), St. Sebastian’s (Needham)

LB Jack McGowan (6-1, 215, Sr.), Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury)

LB Jack McNeil (6-0, 200, Jr.), Marshfield

DB Brian Espanet (6-4, 190, Sr.), Millis-Hopedale (Millis)

DB Sherron Dailey-Harris (6-0, 180, Sr.), Lawrence Academy (Groton)

DB Matt Andreas (5-11, 185, Sr.), Danvers

DB Noah Gray (6-5, 224, Sr.), Leominster

Second Team

DL Hunter Brown (6-1, 275, Sr.), St. John’s Prep (Danvers)

DL Shane Collins (6-3, 245, Sr.), Stoneham

DL Scott Murphy (6-3, 240, Sr.), Billerica

DL Xavier Gonsalves (6-3, 220, So.), Mashpee

LB Eric Kiley (6-1, 185, Sr.), Leominster

LB Gates Kelliher (6-0, 205, Jr.), Falmouth

LB Aidan Gillis (6-2, 220, Jr.), Marblehead

DB Nick Couhig (6-0, 185, Sr.), Falmouth

DB Keshaun Brown (5-9, 160, Sr.), Brockton

DB Justin Faia (5-8, 170, Sr.), Marblehead

DB Brendan McKeon (6-1, 185, Jr.), Shepherd Hill (Dudley)

SPECIAL TEAMS

P/K Diogo DeSousa (5-10, 185, Sr.), Mansfield