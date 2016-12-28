2016 ALL-USA Michigan Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Michigan Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tyrone Spencer, Martin Luther King Jr. (Detroit)

Detroit’s Martin Luther King Jr. was dealt a crushing blow this summer when coach Dale Harvel died while watching a 7-on-7 competition at the school. Spencer, the team’s defensive coordinator, took over for the defending Division 2 state champions and put in a season that would have made Harvel proud — returning to Ford Field and repeating as state champion, 18-0 over Walled Lake Western.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cass Technical (Detroit)

In leading Cass Tech to the Division 1 state championship and a 14-0 record, arguably the nation’s most talented senior wide receiver had 60 receptions for 1,064 yards and 17 TDs. Peoples-Jones, a Michigan commit, was also a major factor on defense, grabbing four interceptions and returning one for a TD.

First Team

QB Kalil Pimpleton (5-7, 160, Sr.), Muskegon

RB Tariq Reid (6-0, 200, Jr.), Davison

RB Jared Smith (6-0, 205, Sr.), Pewamo-Westphalia (Pewamo)

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (6-1, 170, Sr.), Cass Technical (Detroit)

WR Cody White (6-3, 195, Sr.), Walled Lake Western

TE Bryce Wolma (6-4, 235, Sr.), Saline

OL Reid Thompson (6-0, 285, Sr.), Fenton

OL Rob Hudson (6-8, 310, Sr.), Walled Lake Western

OL Mustafa Khaleefah (6-6, 280, Sr.), Dearborn

OL Phil Paea (6-4, 290, Sr.), Berrien Springs

OL Jordan Reid (6-4, 285, Sr.), Cass Technical (Detroit)

Second Team

QB Rodney Hall (6-2, 200, Sr.), Cass Technical (Detroit)

RB Rashawn Allen (5-9, 210, Jr.), St. Mary’s (Orchard Lake)

RB Bo Bell (5-9, 175, Sr.), Lumen Christi Catholic (Jackson)

WR Anthony D’Annibale (6-1, 190, Sr.), Novi

WR Hunter Rison (5-11, 197, Sr.), Skyline (Ann Arbor)

TE Keegan Cossou (6-5, 225, Sr.), Greenville

OL Blake Bueter (6-4, 276, Sr.), Detroit Catholic Central (Novi)

OL JaRaymond Hall (6-5, 282, Sr.), Oak Park

OL Ryan Hayes (6-7, 252, Jr.), Traverse City West

OL Tyrone Sampson Jr. (6-3, 295, Jr.), East English Village Prep (Detroit)

OL Kyle Sassack (6-7, 270, Sr.), Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Josh Ross, St. Mary’s (Orchard Lake)

Ross was the leader of a stellar Orchard Lake St. Mary’s defense, a key cog in the team winning its third straight Division 3 state championship. A four-year starter and a Michigan commit, Ross may have saved his best performance for last, making 140 tackles as a senior, including 20 tackles for loss.

First Team

DL Johnathan Berghorst (6-3, 280, Sr.), Zeeland East

DL Ian Hall (6-1, 230, Sr.), Grandville

DL Deron Irving-Bey (6-5, 270, Sr.), Flint Southwestern Academy

DL Corey Malone-Hatcher (6-3, 245, Sr.), St. Joseph

LB Lorenzo McCaskill (6-2, 210, Sr.), Southfield A&T

LB Josh Ross (6-2, 225, Sr.), St. Mary’s (Orchard Lake)

LB Antjuan Simmons (6-1, 215, Sr.), Pioneer (Ann Arbor)

DB Donovan Johnson (5-9, 180, Sr.), Cass Technical (Detroit)

DB Jaylen Kelly-Powell (6-0, 195, Sr.), Cass Technical (Detroit)

DB Reggie Pearson (5-10, 110, Jr.), River Rouge

DB Ambry Thomas (5-11, 175, Sr.), Martin Luther King Jr. (Detroit)

Second Team

DL Ralph Holley (6-2, 270, Sr.), St. Mary’s (Orchard Lake)

DL Aidan Hutchinson (6-5, 234, Jr.), Divine Child (Dearborn)

DL Jack Saylor (6-3, 215, Sr.), Brother Rice (Bloomfield Hills)

DL Matt Surma (6-3, 260, Sr.), Utica Eisenhower (Shelby Twp.)

LB Kolin Demens (6-1, 204, Jr.), Detroit Country Day (Franklin)

LB Steven Spenner (6-3, 217, Sr.), Berrien Springs

LB Andrew Ward (6-1, 200, Sr.), Muskegon

DB Hamze Elzayat (5-11, 180, Sr.), Fordson (Dearborn)

DB Mason Gee-Montgomery (6-0, 190, Sr.), Stockbridge

DB Scott Nelson (6-2, 185, Sr.), University of Detroit Jesuit

DB Allen Stritzinger (6-0, 184, Sr.), De La Salle (Warren)

SPECIAL TEAMS

P Taylor McCarty (6-4, 205, Sr.), Lake Orion