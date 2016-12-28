2016 ALL-USA Michigan Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Michigan Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Tyrone Spencer, Martin Luther King Jr. (Detroit)
Detroit’s Martin Luther King Jr. was dealt a crushing blow this summer when coach Dale Harvel died while watching a 7-on-7 competition at the school. Spencer, the team’s defensive coordinator, took over for the defending Division 2 state champions and put in a season that would have made Harvel proud — returning to Ford Field and repeating as state champion, 18-0 over Walled Lake Western.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cass Technical (Detroit)
In leading Cass Tech to the Division 1 state championship and a 14-0 record, arguably the nation’s most talented senior wide receiver had 60 receptions for 1,064 yards and 17 TDs. Peoples-Jones, a Michigan commit, was also a major factor on defense, grabbing four interceptions and returning one for a TD.
First Team
QB Kalil Pimpleton (5-7, 160, Sr.), Muskegon
RB Tariq Reid (6-0, 200, Jr.), Davison
RB Jared Smith (6-0, 205, Sr.), Pewamo-Westphalia (Pewamo)
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (6-1, 170, Sr.), Cass Technical (Detroit)
WR Cody White (6-3, 195, Sr.), Walled Lake Western
TE Bryce Wolma (6-4, 235, Sr.), Saline
OL Reid Thompson (6-0, 285, Sr.), Fenton
OL Rob Hudson (6-8, 310, Sr.), Walled Lake Western
OL Mustafa Khaleefah (6-6, 280, Sr.), Dearborn
OL Phil Paea (6-4, 290, Sr.), Berrien Springs
OL Jordan Reid (6-4, 285, Sr.), Cass Technical (Detroit)
Second Team
QB Rodney Hall (6-2, 200, Sr.), Cass Technical (Detroit)
RB Rashawn Allen (5-9, 210, Jr.), St. Mary’s (Orchard Lake)
RB Bo Bell (5-9, 175, Sr.), Lumen Christi Catholic (Jackson)
WR Anthony D’Annibale (6-1, 190, Sr.), Novi
WR Hunter Rison (5-11, 197, Sr.), Skyline (Ann Arbor)
TE Keegan Cossou (6-5, 225, Sr.), Greenville
OL Blake Bueter (6-4, 276, Sr.), Detroit Catholic Central (Novi)
OL JaRaymond Hall (6-5, 282, Sr.), Oak Park
OL Ryan Hayes (6-7, 252, Jr.), Traverse City West
OL Tyrone Sampson Jr. (6-3, 295, Jr.), East English Village Prep (Detroit)
OL Kyle Sassack (6-7, 270, Sr.), Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Josh Ross, St. Mary’s (Orchard Lake)
Ross was the leader of a stellar Orchard Lake St. Mary’s defense, a key cog in the team winning its third straight Division 3 state championship. A four-year starter and a Michigan commit, Ross may have saved his best performance for last, making 140 tackles as a senior, including 20 tackles for loss.
First Team
DL Johnathan Berghorst (6-3, 280, Sr.), Zeeland East
DL Ian Hall (6-1, 230, Sr.), Grandville
DL Deron Irving-Bey (6-5, 270, Sr.), Flint Southwestern Academy
DL Corey Malone-Hatcher (6-3, 245, Sr.), St. Joseph
LB Lorenzo McCaskill (6-2, 210, Sr.), Southfield A&T
LB Josh Ross (6-2, 225, Sr.), St. Mary’s (Orchard Lake)
LB Antjuan Simmons (6-1, 215, Sr.), Pioneer (Ann Arbor)
DB Donovan Johnson (5-9, 180, Sr.), Cass Technical (Detroit)
DB Jaylen Kelly-Powell (6-0, 195, Sr.), Cass Technical (Detroit)
DB Reggie Pearson (5-10, 110, Jr.), River Rouge
DB Ambry Thomas (5-11, 175, Sr.), Martin Luther King Jr. (Detroit)
Second Team
DL Ralph Holley (6-2, 270, Sr.), St. Mary’s (Orchard Lake)
DL Aidan Hutchinson (6-5, 234, Jr.), Divine Child (Dearborn)
DL Jack Saylor (6-3, 215, Sr.), Brother Rice (Bloomfield Hills)
DL Matt Surma (6-3, 260, Sr.), Utica Eisenhower (Shelby Twp.)
LB Kolin Demens (6-1, 204, Jr.), Detroit Country Day (Franklin)
LB Steven Spenner (6-3, 217, Sr.), Berrien Springs
LB Andrew Ward (6-1, 200, Sr.), Muskegon
DB Hamze Elzayat (5-11, 180, Sr.), Fordson (Dearborn)
DB Mason Gee-Montgomery (6-0, 190, Sr.), Stockbridge
DB Scott Nelson (6-2, 185, Sr.), University of Detroit Jesuit
DB Allen Stritzinger (6-0, 184, Sr.), De La Salle (Warren)
SPECIAL TEAMS
P Taylor McCarty (6-4, 205, Sr.), Lake Orion
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ