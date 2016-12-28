2016 ALL-USA Minnesota Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Minnesota Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Ferguson, Totino-Grace (Fridley)
The third time was the charm for Ferguson and Totino-Grace, which captured the Class 6A state title with a 28-20 win over Eden Prairie. The Eagles had advanced to the state championship game each of the previous two seasons, only to lose by one point each time.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Wade Sullivan, Lakeville North
Minnesota’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Mr. Football award winner, Sullivan scampered for 1,900 yards on the ground while finding the end zone 31 times. His efforts helped carry the Panthers (9-2) to the Class 6A quarterfinals.
First Team
QB Brad Davison (6-3, 190, Sr.), Maple Grove
RB Wade Sullivan (5-8, 170, Sr.), Lakeville North
RB Jefferson Lee (5-8, 170, Jr.) Marshall
R Tyler Johnson (5-11, 165, Sr.), Buffalo
R Isaac Ferm (6-0, 200, Sr.), Farmington
R Noah Gindorff (6-6, 235, Sr.), Crosby-Ironton (Crosby)
OL Blaise Andries (6-6, 310, Sr.), Marshall
OL Jacob Stanislawski (6-2, 285, Sr.), Winona
OL Eric Wilson (6-4, 290, Sr.), Benilde-St. Margaret’s (St. Louis Park)
OL Eric Abojei (6-4, 310, Sr.), Robbinsdale Cooper (New Hope)
OL J.J. Drew (6-6, 310, Sr.), Eden Prairie
Second Team
QB Owen King (6-3, 185, Jr.), Caledonia
RB Noah Carlson (6-1, 180, Sr.), Rushford-Peterson (Rushford)
RB Ivan Burlak (5-10, 180, Sr.), Totino-Grace (Fridley)
R Brevyn Spann-Ford (6-6, 210, Jr.), St. Cloud Tech
R Parker Rickert (6-1, 193, Sr.), Edina
R Joe Hird (6-2, 185, Sr.), Jefferson (Bloomington)
OL Zach Collins (6-3, 297, Jr.), Totino-Grace (Fridley)
OL Brent Laing (6-3, 240, Sr.), Lakeville North
OL Ronnie Audette (6-3, 310, Sr.), Elk River
OL Gavin Blomberg (6-5, 300, Sr.), Providence Academy (Plymouth)
OL Aaron Moore (6-3, 295, Sr.), Minnetonka
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Reece Winkelman, Marshall
Winkelman racked up 103 total tackles this season, including 14 in the state semifinal loss against Benilde-St. Margaret. The South Dakota State commit also contributed five sacks, five interceptions and one forced fumble.
First Team
DL Tanner Sundt (6-4, 240, Sr.), Farmington
DL Ezekiel Ott (6-3, 225, Sr.), Caledonia
DL James Jackson (6-2, 230, Sr.), Cretin-Derham (St. Paul)
DL Jermaine Johnson (6-5, 217, Sr.), Eden Prairie
LB Reece Winkelman (6-4, 215, Sr.) Marshall
LB Charlie Waters (5-11, 195, Sr.), Totino-Grace (Fridley)
LB Danny Anderson (6-1, 222, Sr.), Eden Prairie
LB Jamire Jackson (6-4, 235, Sr.), North (Minneapolis)
DB Carter Greguson (5-10, 185, Sr.), Lourdes (Rochester)
DB Jackson Martens (6-3, 210, Sr.), Burnsville
DB Griffin Lanoue (6-4, 190, Sr.), Rosemount
DB Joe Russell (6-3, 185, Sr.), Totino-Grace (Fridley)
Second Team
DL Sam Byrd (6-0, 265, Sr.), Centennial (Circle Pines)
DL Graham Devore (6-4, 225, Sr.), Mahtomedi
DL Jackson Zaugg (6-2, 220, Sr.), Eden Prairie
DL Hunter Christenson (6-2, 229, Sr.), Totino-Grace (Fridley)
LB Mitchell Fulton (5-10, 170, Sr.), Wabasso
LB Shea Gerrety (5-8, 155, Sr.), Blaine
LB Boye Mafe (6-4, 220, Sr.), Hopkins (Minnetonka)
DB Ridge Hunstad (6-2, 170, Sr.), Pillager
DB Tanner Teige (5-8, 150, Sr.), Big Lake
DB Jake Shepley (6-3, 185, Sr.), Burnsville
DB Darby Grengs (6-0, 195, Sr.), Farmington
SPECIAL TEAMS
K/P Austin Solors (5-7, 190, Sr.), Elk River
