2016 ALL-USA Minnesota Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Minnesota Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Ferguson, Totino-Grace (Fridley)

The third time was the charm for Ferguson and Totino-Grace, which captured the Class 6A state title with a 28-20 win over Eden Prairie. The Eagles had advanced to the state championship game each of the previous two seasons, only to lose by one point each time.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Wade Sullivan, Lakeville North

Minnesota’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Mr. Football award winner, Sullivan scampered for 1,900 yards on the ground while finding the end zone 31 times. His efforts helped carry the Panthers (9-2) to the Class 6A quarterfinals.

First Team

QB Brad Davison (6-3, 190, Sr.), Maple Grove

RB Wade Sullivan (5-8, 170, Sr.), Lakeville North

RB Jefferson Lee (5-8, 170, Jr.) Marshall

R Tyler Johnson (5-11, 165, Sr.), Buffalo

R Isaac Ferm (6-0, 200, Sr.), Farmington

R Noah Gindorff (6-6, 235, Sr.), Crosby-Ironton (Crosby)

OL Blaise Andries (6-6, 310, Sr.), Marshall

OL Jacob Stanislawski (6-2, 285, Sr.), Winona

OL Eric Wilson (6-4, 290, Sr.), Benilde-St. Margaret’s (St. Louis Park)

OL Eric Abojei (6-4, 310, Sr.), Robbinsdale Cooper (New Hope)

OL J.J. Drew (6-6, 310, Sr.), Eden Prairie

Second Team

QB Owen King (6-3, 185, Jr.), Caledonia

RB Noah Carlson (6-1, 180, Sr.), Rushford-Peterson (Rushford)

RB Ivan Burlak (5-10, 180, Sr.), Totino-Grace (Fridley)

R Brevyn Spann-Ford (6-6, 210, Jr.), St. Cloud Tech

R Parker Rickert (6-1, 193, Sr.), Edina

R Joe Hird (6-2, 185, Sr.), Jefferson (Bloomington)

OL Zach Collins (6-3, 297, Jr.), Totino-Grace (Fridley)

OL Brent Laing (6-3, 240, Sr.), Lakeville North

OL Ronnie Audette (6-3, 310, Sr.), Elk River

OL Gavin Blomberg (6-5, 300, Sr.), Providence Academy (Plymouth)

OL Aaron Moore (6-3, 295, Sr.), Minnetonka

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Reece Winkelman, Marshall

Winkelman racked up 103 total tackles this season, including 14 in the state semifinal loss against Benilde-St. Margaret. The South Dakota State commit also contributed five sacks, five interceptions and one forced fumble.

First Team

DL Tanner Sundt (6-4, 240, Sr.), Farmington

DL Ezekiel Ott (6-3, 225, Sr.), Caledonia

DL James Jackson (6-2, 230, Sr.), Cretin-Derham (St. Paul)

DL Jermaine Johnson (6-5, 217, Sr.), Eden Prairie

LB Reece Winkelman (6-4, 215, Sr.) Marshall

LB Charlie Waters (5-11, 195, Sr.), Totino-Grace (Fridley)

LB Danny Anderson (6-1, 222, Sr.), Eden Prairie

LB Jamire Jackson (6-4, 235, Sr.), North (Minneapolis)

DB Carter Greguson (5-10, 185, Sr.), Lourdes (Rochester)

DB Jackson Martens (6-3, 210, Sr.), Burnsville

DB Griffin Lanoue (6-4, 190, Sr.), Rosemount

DB Joe Russell (6-3, 185, Sr.), Totino-Grace (Fridley)

Second Team

DL Sam Byrd (6-0, 265, Sr.), Centennial (Circle Pines)

DL Graham Devore (6-4, 225, Sr.), Mahtomedi

DL Jackson Zaugg (6-2, 220, Sr.), Eden Prairie

DL Hunter Christenson (6-2, 229, Sr.), Totino-Grace (Fridley)

LB Mitchell Fulton (5-10, 170, Sr.), Wabasso

LB Shea Gerrety (5-8, 155, Sr.), Blaine

LB Boye Mafe (6-4, 220, Sr.), Hopkins (Minnetonka)

DB Ridge Hunstad (6-2, 170, Sr.), Pillager

DB Tanner Teige (5-8, 150, Sr.), Big Lake

DB Jake Shepley (6-3, 185, Sr.), Burnsville

DB Darby Grengs (6-0, 195, Sr.), Farmington

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Austin Solors (5-7, 190, Sr.), Elk River