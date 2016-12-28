2016 ALL-USA Mississippi Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mississippi Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: John Perry, Pearl
In his eighth season with the Pirates, Perry found his team mired in the midst of a 2-3 scuffle at the end of September when Pearl took on a new shine, ripping off seven consecutive wins (three in the postseason) to reach the state title game. Weathering a campaign during which Pearl (11-4) faced seven playoff teams, Perry guided his charges to victories over a pair of 10-win squads (one of them twice) as well as a nine-win opponent, and the Pirates were the hottest team in Mississippi until running into the one player no coach could game-plan for in 2016, MHSAA 6A Player of the Year, Cam Akers.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cam Akers, Clinton
The senior quarterback led the Arrows to a 14-1 record and the Class 6A state championship this past season, passing for 3,101 yards and 31 touchdowns while rushing for 2,094 yards and 34 scores. Akers concluded his prep football career with 13,205 yards of total offense and 149 touchdowns.
First Team
QB Cam Akers (5-11, 212, Sr.), Clinton
RB Tony Brown (5-8, 171, Jr.), East Central (Moss Point)
RB D.D. Bowie (6-1, 170, Sr.), Morton
WR Jordan Murphy (6-1, 175, Sr.), Hattiesburg
WR Brandon Smith (6-3, 197, Sr.), Lake Cormorant
TE Chase Rogers (6-4, 250, Sr.), St. Stanislaus (Bay St. Louis)
OL Paul Gainer (6-3, 275, Sr.), Gautier
OL Saahdiq Charles (6-5, 314, Sr.), Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Madison)
OL Kashaun Davis (6-3, 350, Sr.), Pearl
OL Jackoby Jones (6-3, 275, Sr.), Starkville
OL Jacob Shoemaker (6-4, 305, Sr.), Harrison Central (Gulfport)
Second Team
QB Myles Brennan (6-4, 190, Sr.), St. Stanislaus (Bay St. Louis)
RB Isaiah Woullard (5-10, 205, Sr.), Presbyterian Christian (Hattiesburg)
RB Demarcus Jones (6-0, 180, Sr.), Warren Central (Vicksburg)
WR Austin Williams (6-3, 205, Sr.), Ocean Springs
WR Dannis Jackson (6-1, 160, So.), Sumrall
TE Carl Jones (5-8, 200, Sr.), Germantown (Madison)
OL Ben Brown (6-6, 290, Sr.), St. Aloysius (Vicksburg)
OL Tae-Kion Reed (6-5, 300, Sr.), New Hope (Columbus)
OL Colton Skidmore (6-1, 296, Sr.), Oxford
OL Tae Epson (6-3, 300, Sr.), Washington (Greenville)
OL Cole Smith (6-4, 265, Jr.), Pontotoc
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lakendrick Jones, Brandon
Jones covered all kinds of ground to the tune of 85 solo tackles (plus 69 assists), but also overpowered blockers to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. He finished the year with 19 sacks, 42 tackles for a loss, 27 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and three passes defended as Brandon (10-4) reached the state quarterfinals.
First Team
DL Aaron Odom (6-3, 250, Sr.), Callaway (Jackson)
DL O’Bryan Goodson (6-1, 245, Sr.), South Panola (Batesville)
DL Terrence Cherry (6-2, 240, Jr.), West Point
DL Lakendrick Jones (6-2, 250, Sr.), Brandon
LB Willie Gay (6-2, 215, Sr.), Starkville
LB Jonathan Jones (5-10, 207, Sr.), Charleston
LB Eriq Kitchen (6-3, 235, Sr.), South Panola (Batesville)
DB Schdarren Archie (6-3, 180, Sr.), Brandon
DB C.J. Avery (6-1, 195, Sr.), Grenada
DB Kamron White (6-2, 202, Sr.), Clinton
DB Tyler Williams (6-2, 175, Sr.), Lafayette (Oxford)
Second Team
DL Sherman Timbs (6-3, 262, Sr.), Indianola Academy
DL Deshaun Crawford (6-2, 265, Sr.), Bay Springs
DL Duentra Hyman (6-3, 230, Jr.), Meridian
DL Montavious Thomas (6-3, 300, Jr.), Cleveland
LB Jett Johnson (6-3, 215, Jr.), Tupelo
LB Recardre Moore (6-3, 240, Jr.), Kemper County (De Kalb)
LB JaCorian Wren (6-3, 230, Sr.), Broadstreet (Shelby)
DB Esaias Furge (5-11, 175, Jr.), Clarksdale
DB Aritaeus Johnson (6-1, 160, Sr.), Poplarville
DB Tyler Barnes (5-10, 178, Sr.), D’Iberville (Biloxi)
DB Gus Nave (6-1, 175, Sr.), Kemper County (De Kalb)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PR/KR Jerrion Ealy (5-10, 184, So.), Jackson Prep
