2016 ALL-USA Mississippi Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mississippi Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: John Perry, Pearl

In his eighth season with the Pirates, Perry found his team mired in the midst of a 2-3 scuffle at the end of September when Pearl took on a new shine, ripping off seven consecutive wins (three in the postseason) to reach the state title game. Weathering a campaign during which Pearl (11-4) faced seven playoff teams, Perry guided his charges to victories over a pair of 10-win squads (one of them twice) as well as a nine-win opponent, and the Pirates were the hottest team in Mississippi until running into the one player no coach could game-plan for in 2016, MHSAA 6A Player of the Year, Cam Akers.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cam Akers, Clinton

The senior quarterback led the Arrows to a 14-1 record and the Class 6A state championship this past season, passing for 3,101 yards and 31 touchdowns while rushing for 2,094 yards and 34 scores. Akers concluded his prep football career with 13,205 yards of total offense and 149 touchdowns.

First Team

QB Cam Akers (5-11, 212, Sr.), Clinton

RB Tony Brown (5-8, 171, Jr.), East Central (Moss Point)

RB D.D. Bowie (6-1, 170, Sr.), Morton

WR Jordan Murphy (6-1, 175, Sr.), Hattiesburg

WR Brandon Smith (6-3, 197, Sr.), Lake Cormorant

TE Chase Rogers (6-4, 250, Sr.), St. Stanislaus (Bay St. Louis)

OL Paul Gainer (6-3, 275, Sr.), Gautier

OL Saahdiq Charles (6-5, 314, Sr.), Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Madison)

OL Kashaun Davis (6-3, 350, Sr.), Pearl

OL Jackoby Jones (6-3, 275, Sr.), Starkville

OL Jacob Shoemaker (6-4, 305, Sr.), Harrison Central (Gulfport)

Second Team

QB Myles Brennan (6-4, 190, Sr.), St. Stanislaus (Bay St. Louis)

RB Isaiah Woullard (5-10, 205, Sr.), Presbyterian Christian (Hattiesburg)

RB Demarcus Jones (6-0, 180, Sr.), Warren Central (Vicksburg)

WR Austin Williams (6-3, 205, Sr.), Ocean Springs

WR Dannis Jackson (6-1, 160, So.), Sumrall

TE Carl Jones (5-8, 200, Sr.), Germantown (Madison)

OL Ben Brown (6-6, 290, Sr.), St. Aloysius (Vicksburg)

OL Tae-Kion Reed (6-5, 300, Sr.), New Hope (Columbus)

OL Colton Skidmore (6-1, 296, Sr.), Oxford

OL Tae Epson (6-3, 300, Sr.), Washington (Greenville)

OL Cole Smith (6-4, 265, Jr.), Pontotoc

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lakendrick Jones, Brandon

Jones covered all kinds of ground to the tune of 85 solo tackles (plus 69 assists), but also overpowered blockers to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. He finished the year with 19 sacks, 42 tackles for a loss, 27 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and three passes defended as Brandon (10-4) reached the state quarterfinals.

First Team

DL Aaron Odom (6-3, 250, Sr.), Callaway (Jackson)

DL O’Bryan Goodson (6-1, 245, Sr.), South Panola (Batesville)

DL Terrence Cherry (6-2, 240, Jr.), West Point

DL Lakendrick Jones (6-2, 250, Sr.), Brandon

LB Willie Gay (6-2, 215, Sr.), Starkville

LB Jonathan Jones (5-10, 207, Sr.), Charleston

LB Eriq Kitchen (6-3, 235, Sr.), South Panola (Batesville)

DB Schdarren Archie (6-3, 180, Sr.), Brandon

DB C.J. Avery (6-1, 195, Sr.), Grenada

DB Kamron White (6-2, 202, Sr.), Clinton

DB Tyler Williams (6-2, 175, Sr.), Lafayette (Oxford)

Second Team

DL Sherman Timbs (6-3, 262, Sr.), Indianola Academy

DL Deshaun Crawford (6-2, 265, Sr.), Bay Springs

DL Duentra Hyman (6-3, 230, Jr.), Meridian

DL Montavious Thomas (6-3, 300, Jr.), Cleveland

LB Jett Johnson (6-3, 215, Jr.), Tupelo

LB Recardre Moore (6-3, 240, Jr.), Kemper County (De Kalb)

LB JaCorian Wren (6-3, 230, Sr.), Broadstreet (Shelby)

DB Esaias Furge (5-11, 175, Jr.), Clarksdale

DB Aritaeus Johnson (6-1, 160, Sr.), Poplarville

DB Tyler Barnes (5-10, 178, Sr.), D’Iberville (Biloxi)

DB Gus Nave (6-1, 175, Sr.), Kemper County (De Kalb)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PR/KR Jerrion Ealy (5-10, 184, So.), Jackson Prep