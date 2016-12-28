2016 ALL-USA Missouri Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Missouri Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Farrell Shelton, Kirkwood

In his second year at the helm, Shelton took Kirkwood to the second state title in its history with a 31-14 win over Blue Springs in the Class 6 state title game. The program had won one title before, in Class 5 in 2012, but it was Shelton who guided the Pioneers to new heights a year after falling in the Class 6 semifinals.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alex Huston, Glendale (Springfield)

The numbers Huston put up this year will have him in the national record books for years to come. His 6,131 yards passing this season led the nation and are the second-highest total in U.S. high school history, as he averaged 511 passing yards a game in leading the 11-1 Falcons to the Class 5 quarterfinals. He also had a completion percentage of .702 while averaging 15.5 yards a completion — all while throwing 76 touchdowns.

First Team

QB Alex Huston (6-1, 185, Jr.), Glendale (Springfield)

RB Julian Ross (6-0, 189, Sr.), Staley (Kansas City)

RB Morgan Selemaea (6-0, 189, Sr.), Harrisonville

WR Kamryn Babb (6-1, 189, Jr.) Christian Brothers (St. Louis)

WR Luke Montgomery (6-1, 195, Sr.), Glendale (Springfield)

TE Tanner Taula (6-6, 215, Sr.), Blue Springs

OL Edward Becton (6-4, 280, Sr.), Hazelwood Central (Florissant)

OL Larry Boyd (6-6, 360, Sr.), Trinity Catholic (St. Louis)

OL Marquis Hayes (6-6, 320, Sr.), Pattonville (Maryland Heights)

OL Derek Kohler (6-4, 260, Sr.), Platte County (Platte City)

OL Daniel Parker (6-4, 270, Jr.), Blue Springs

Second Team

QB Josh Pruett (6-1, 205, Sr.), Liberty (Mountain View)

RB Michael Branch (6-2, 220, Sr.) Monett

RB Andrew Clair (5-9, 170, Sr.), St. Louis University

WR Jaevon McQuitty (5-11, 191, Sr.) Battle (Columbia)

WR Jordan Sommerville (6-0 170, Sr.), Lutheran North (St. Louis)

TE Brandon Emmert (6-6, 220, Sr.), Bolivar

OL Shane Clenin (6-5, 285, Sr.), Jefferson (Festus)

OL Matt Gauert (6-4, 290, Sr.), Lee’s Summit West

OL James Kaiser (6-4, 255, Sr.), St. John Vianney (Kirkwood)

OL Jake Lyon (6-1, 275, Sr.), St. John Vianney (Kirkwood)

OL Grant Martin (6-2, 265, Sr.), Blue Springs

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chester Graves, Park Hill (Kansas City)

This rush defensive end who is making his return to the All-USA Missouri First Team wreaked havoc as he has done his entire prep career. Also the Suburban Red Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Graves made 126 tackles (including 25 for loss) and added six sacks.

First Team

DL Chester Graves (6-4, 220, Sr.), Park Hill (Kansas City)

DL Cooper Lucas (5-11, 210, Jr.), Lamar

DL Anthony Payne (6-3, 265, Sr.), Raymore-Peculiar (Peculiar)

DL Tahj Telfair (6-4, 200, Sr.), Kirkwood

LB Luke Giegling (6-4, 230, Sr.), St. John Vianney (Kirkwood)

LB Ryan Newton (6-3, 230, Sr.), Parkway North (St. Louis)

LB Eli Ross (6-3, 235, Sr.), Staley (Kansas City)

DB Cade Brister (6-1, 190, Sr.), Fort Zumwalt North (O’Fallon)

DB Jordan Cole (6-3, 195, Sr.), McCluer South-Berkeley (Ferguson)

DB Dallas Craddieth (6-1, 180, Jr.), Hazelwood Central (Florissant)

DB Da’Ron Davis (6-2, 190, Sr.), Lee’s Summit North

Second Team

DL Jordan Elam (6-5, 270, Sr.), Marceline

DL Michael Thompson (6-4, 285, Jr.), Parkway North (St. Louis)

DL Trevor Trout (6-4, 300, Jr.), Chaminade College Prep (St. Louis)

DL Zeke Wall (6-1, 255, Jr.), Carl Junction

LB Ivan Barnett (6-1, 205, Sr.), Kirkwood

LB Onis Howard (5-9, 170, Sr.), Monett

LB Casey Still (6-0, 185, Sr.), Blue Springs

DB Luke Hardman (5-11, 195, Sr.), Lamar

DB Ethan Luft (5-9, 155, Sr.), Kearney

DB Travis Vokolek (6-6, 215, Sr.), Kickapoo (Springfield)

DB Andre Whitley (6-0, 195, Sr.), Chaminade College Prep (St. Louis)

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR LaTroy Harper (6-1, 185, Jr.), Penney (Hamilton)