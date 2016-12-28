2016 ALL-USA Montana Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Montana Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Murdock, Billings Senior
In his fifth season at the helm, Murdock helped the Broncs to a Class AA state championship, ending a 37-year drought. Billings Senior rolled to a perfect 13-0 campaign, knocking off Glacier in the final, 33-21.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nate Dick, Billings Senior
Class AA Offensive MVP each of the last two seasons, Dick quarterbacked Billings Senior to the state championship. The dual-threat senior was one of the state’s best passers and runners, throwing for 2,639 yards and 34 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,222 yards and 19 TDs on 153 carries.
First Team
QB Nate Dick (5-10, 185, Sr.), Billings Senior
RB Ryan Arntson (5-7, 170, Sr.), Helena
RB Drew Turner (6-0, 200, Jr.), Glacier (Kalispell)
WR Braxton Reiten (5-10, 175, Sr.), Columbia Falls
WR Gabe Sulser (5-10, 160, Jr.), Billings Senior
TE Andrew Simon (6-1, 190, Sr.), Whitehall
OL Luke Poetzl (6-5, 225, Sr.), Billings Senior
OL Conor Quick (6-2, 275, Jr.), Capital (Helena)
OL Daniel Stockton (6-0, 220, Sr.), Helena
OL Zakary Karlin (6-2, 277, Sr.), Columbia Falls
OL Todd Nordahl (6-0, 220, Sr.), Beaverhead County (Dillon)
Second Team
QB Luke Gonsioroski (6-2, 195, Sr.), Baker
RB Hayden Van Winkle (5-11, 180, Sr.), Belgrade
RB McKenzie Holt (6-4, 230, Sr.), Thompson Falls
WR Bailey Paddock (5-11, 175, Sr.), Bozeman
WR Kiley Caprara (5-10, 150, Sr.), Butte
TE Braydon Deming (6-4, 215, Sr.), Billings West
OL Sam Butcher (6-0, 230, Sr.), Fergus (Lewistown)
OL Jaylen Taggart (6-4, 240, Sr.), Hamilton
OL Blade Miller (5-10, 250, Sr.), Billings West
OL Emmitt Bartsch (6-1, 210, Sr.), Billings Senior
OL Justin Pfeifer (6-0, 285, Sr.), Cut Bank
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Troy Andersen, Beaverhead County (Dillon)
Quarterback of the defense as well as the offense, the Montana State commit sparked the Beavers to a 10-1 record and the Class A state title. Andersen made 71 tackles from his safety position, also intercepting three passes and recovering a pair of fumbles.
First Team
DL Owen Davis (6-2, 220, Sr.), Lincoln County (Eureka)
DL Eric James (6-4, 215, Sr.), Beaverhead County (Dillon)
DL Jaxen Hashley (6-6, 260, Sr.), Glacier (Kalispell)
DL Hayden Hegg (6-1, 225, Sr.), Billings Senior
LB Patrick O’Connell (6-1, 200, Sr.), Glacier (Kalispell)
LB Kendall Johnson (6-2, 195, Sr.), Helena
LB Matthew Rensvold (6-4, 210, Sr.), Polson
DB Troy Andersen (6-4, 204, Sr.), Beaverhead County (Dillon)
DB Keaton Anderson (6-1, 170, Sr.), Billings Senior
DB Lance McCutcheon (6-3, 190, Sr.), Bozeman
DB Tanner Wilson (6-2, 200, Sr.), Polson
Second Team
DL Cade Wessel (6-4, 200, Sr.), Bozeman
DL Brandon Aimsback (6-4, 278, Jr.), Browning
DL Caelen Cummings (5-10, 185, Sr.), Capital (Helena)
DL Colton Noyes (6-0, 170, Sr.), Whitehall
LB Trevor Hoerner (6-4, 220, Sr.), Columbia Falls
LB James Dunn (6-1, 160, Sr.), Lincoln County (Eureka)
LB Peyton Hanser (6-4, 195, Sr.), Billings Central
DB Michael McGinnis (6-3, 195, Sr.), Sidney
DB Jemal Williams (6-0, 185, Sr.), Belgrade
DB Kellen Round (6-1, 180, Sr.), Loyola Sacred Heart (Missoula)
DB Jake Orvis (6-0, 155, Sr.), Billings Senior
SPECIAL TEAMS
P Tadan Gilman (6-0, 205, Sr.), Glacier (Kalispell)
