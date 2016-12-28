2016 ALL-USA Montana Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Montana Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Murdock, Billings Senior

In his fifth season at the helm, Murdock helped the Broncs to a Class AA state championship, ending a 37-year drought. Billings Senior rolled to a perfect 13-0 campaign, knocking off Glacier in the final, 33-21.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nate Dick, Billings Senior

Class AA Offensive MVP each of the last two seasons, Dick quarterbacked Billings Senior to the state championship. The dual-threat senior was one of the state’s best passers and runners, throwing for 2,639 yards and 34 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,222 yards and 19 TDs on 153 carries.

First Team

QB Nate Dick (5-10, 185, Sr.), Billings Senior

RB Ryan Arntson (5-7, 170, Sr.), Helena

RB Drew Turner (6-0, 200, Jr.), Glacier (Kalispell)

WR Braxton Reiten (5-10, 175, Sr.), Columbia Falls

WR Gabe Sulser (5-10, 160, Jr.), Billings Senior

TE Andrew Simon (6-1, 190, Sr.), Whitehall

OL Luke Poetzl (6-5, 225, Sr.), Billings Senior

OL Conor Quick (6-2, 275, Jr.), Capital (Helena)

OL Daniel Stockton (6-0, 220, Sr.), Helena

OL Zakary Karlin (6-2, 277, Sr.), Columbia Falls

OL Todd Nordahl (6-0, 220, Sr.), Beaverhead County (Dillon)

Second Team

QB Luke Gonsioroski (6-2, 195, Sr.), Baker

RB Hayden Van Winkle (5-11, 180, Sr.), Belgrade

RB McKenzie Holt (6-4, 230, Sr.), Thompson Falls

WR Bailey Paddock (5-11, 175, Sr.), Bozeman

WR Kiley Caprara (5-10, 150, Sr.), Butte

TE Braydon Deming (6-4, 215, Sr.), Billings West

OL Sam Butcher (6-0, 230, Sr.), Fergus (Lewistown)

OL Jaylen Taggart (6-4, 240, Sr.), Hamilton

OL Blade Miller (5-10, 250, Sr.), Billings West

OL Emmitt Bartsch (6-1, 210, Sr.), Billings Senior

OL Justin Pfeifer (6-0, 285, Sr.), Cut Bank

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Troy Andersen, Beaverhead County (Dillon)

Quarterback of the defense as well as the offense, the Montana State commit sparked the Beavers to a 10-1 record and the Class A state title. Andersen made 71 tackles from his safety position, also intercepting three passes and recovering a pair of fumbles.

First Team

DL Owen Davis (6-2, 220, Sr.), Lincoln County (Eureka)

DL Eric James (6-4, 215, Sr.), Beaverhead County (Dillon)

DL Jaxen Hashley (6-6, 260, Sr.), Glacier (Kalispell)

DL Hayden Hegg (6-1, 225, Sr.), Billings Senior

LB Patrick O’Connell (6-1, 200, Sr.), Glacier (Kalispell)

LB Kendall Johnson (6-2, 195, Sr.), Helena

LB Matthew Rensvold (6-4, 210, Sr.), Polson

DB Troy Andersen (6-4, 204, Sr.), Beaverhead County (Dillon)

DB Keaton Anderson (6-1, 170, Sr.), Billings Senior

DB Lance McCutcheon (6-3, 190, Sr.), Bozeman

DB Tanner Wilson (6-2, 200, Sr.), Polson

Second Team

DL Cade Wessel (6-4, 200, Sr.), Bozeman

DL Brandon Aimsback (6-4, 278, Jr.), Browning

DL Caelen Cummings (5-10, 185, Sr.), Capital (Helena)

DL Colton Noyes (6-0, 170, Sr.), Whitehall

LB Trevor Hoerner (6-4, 220, Sr.), Columbia Falls

LB James Dunn (6-1, 160, Sr.), Lincoln County (Eureka)

LB Peyton Hanser (6-4, 195, Sr.), Billings Central

DB Michael McGinnis (6-3, 195, Sr.), Sidney

DB Jemal Williams (6-0, 185, Sr.), Belgrade

DB Kellen Round (6-1, 180, Sr.), Loyola Sacred Heart (Missoula)

DB Jake Orvis (6-0, 155, Sr.), Billings Senior

SPECIAL TEAMS

P Tadan Gilman (6-0, 205, Sr.), Glacier (Kalispell)