2016 ALL-USA Nebraska Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Nebraska Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Brock Eichelberger, O’Neill
After bringing the Eagles to their first state final since 1982, Eichelberger and O’Neill finished the deal with a 39-22 victory over top-seeded Bishop Neumann in the Class C-1 state title game. Eichelberger, who led Ewing to a state title in 2008, guided his team to four playoff victories to finish the season 13-0.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jaylin Bradley, Bellevue West
Nobody slowed down this senior as he ran for a state-record 50 touchdowns and led Bellevue West to its first Class A state championship. Bradley racked up 2,915 yards on 324 rushes (9.0 average) and posted an all-time Nebraska best 496 yards in a playoff win over Millard West.
First Team
QB A.J .Hubner (6-1, 185, Sr.), Creighton Prep (Omaha)
RB Trevor Nichelson (5-10, 195, Sr.), Ashland-Greenwood (Ashland)
RB Jaylin Bradley (6-0, 190, Sr.), Bellevue West
WR Sylvo Johnson (6-0, 175, Sr.), Bellevue West
WR Christian Banker (6-1, 185, Sr.), Skutt Catholic (Omaha)
TE Cameron Jurgens (6-3, 240, Jr.), Beatrice
OL Patrick Arnold (6-3, 295, Sr.), Gretna
OL Tyler Ciurej (6-3, 295, Sr.), Bellevue West
OL Peter Gehrls (6-3, 295, Sr.), Creighton Prep (Omaha)
OL Riley Homolka (6-0, 260, Sr.), Wilber-Clatonia (Wilber)
OL Kendrik Parker (6-1, 290, Sr.), Omaha North
Second Team
QB Braden Wright (6-2, 185, Sr.), Elkhorn South (Omaha)
RB Moses Bryant (5-11, 195, Jr.), Elkhorn South (Omaha)
RB Milton Sargbah (5-7, 160, Sr.), Omaha North
WR Shae Wyatt (5-11, 175, Sr.), Millard West (Omaha)
WR Jacob Sorensen (6-0, 165, Sr.), Blair
TE Grant Mattheis (6-3, 230, Sr.), Creighton Prep (Omaha)
OL Dalton Peters (6-0, 260, Sr.), Aurora
OL Trent Hixson (6-4, 270, Sr.), Skutt Catholic (Omaha)
OL Dixon Loeffler (6-4, 270, Sr.), Elkhorn South (Omaha)
OL Sam Vanderslice (6-0, 250, Sr.), Bellevue West
OL Kevin Williams (6-6, 320, Sr.), Omaha North
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zion Williams, Omaha North
In helping his team reach the Class A state final, this two-way standout was as dynamic as they come in the defensive backfield. Of his eight interceptions, he broke a state record by returning four for touchdowns. In all, Williams amassed 296 yards on interception returns alone, in addition to five receiving TDs and a punt-return TD.
First Team
DL Brett Kitrell (6-4, 285, Sr.), Ashland-Greenwood (Ashland)
DL Masry Mapieu (6-4, 285, Jr.), York
DL Rudy Stofer (6-6, 265, Sr.), Kearney
DL Chris Walker (6-6, 270, Sr.), Lincoln East
LB Grant Bruner (6-0, 205, Sr.), Gretna
LB Luke Diego Galvan (5-9, 190, Sr.), Bellevue West
LB Noah Urbanek (6-3, 214, Sr.), Kearney
DB Jack Begley (6-3, 205, Sr.), Millard North (Omaha)
DB Noah Vedral (6-2, 185, Sr.), Bishop Neumann (Wahoo)
DB Kevin Ponec (5-9, 180, Sr.), Bellevue West
DB Zion Williams (5-11, 180, Sr.), Omaha North
Second Team
DL Tyler Gideon (6-5, 255, Sr.), Burwell
DL Andrew Henrich (6-6, 220, Sr.), Burke (Omaha)
DL Malcolm Lee (6-4, 250, Sr.), Bellevue West
DL Bryson Williams (6-2, 270, Jr.), Lincoln Southeast
LB Zach Schlager (6-2, 210, Jr.), McCook
LB Alex Thramer (6-3, 180, Jr.), O’Neill
LB Davon Wells-Ross (6-4, 190, Sr.), Omaha North
DB Bryce Broz (5-11, 175, Jr.), Wilber-Clatonia (Wilber)
DB Rhett Harms (6-4, 220, Sr.), Crete
DB Brian Meyer (6-3, 190, Sr.), Lincoln Southeast
DB Kale Kleinschmidt (5-9, 160, Sr.), Bruning-Davenport (Bruning)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K/P Lane McCallum (6-2, 210, Sr.), Norfolk
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ