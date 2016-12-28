2016 ALL-USA Nebraska Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Nebraska Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Brock Eichelberger, O’Neill

After bringing the Eagles to their first state final since 1982, Eichelberger and O’Neill finished the deal with a 39-22 victory over top-seeded Bishop Neumann in the Class C-1 state title game. Eichelberger, who led Ewing to a state title in 2008, guided his team to four playoff victories to finish the season 13-0.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jaylin Bradley, Bellevue West

Nobody slowed down this senior as he ran for a state-record 50 touchdowns and led Bellevue West to its first Class A state championship. Bradley racked up 2,915 yards on 324 rushes (9.0 average) and posted an all-time Nebraska best 496 yards in a playoff win over Millard West.

First Team

QB A.J .Hubner (6-1, 185, Sr.), Creighton Prep (Omaha)

RB Trevor Nichelson (5-10, 195, Sr.), Ashland-Greenwood (Ashland)

RB Jaylin Bradley (6-0, 190, Sr.), Bellevue West

WR Sylvo Johnson (6-0, 175, Sr.), Bellevue West

WR Christian Banker (6-1, 185, Sr.), Skutt Catholic (Omaha)

TE Cameron Jurgens (6-3, 240, Jr.), Beatrice

OL Patrick Arnold (6-3, 295, Sr.), Gretna

OL Tyler Ciurej (6-3, 295, Sr.), Bellevue West

OL Peter Gehrls (6-3, 295, Sr.), Creighton Prep (Omaha)

OL Riley Homolka (6-0, 260, Sr.), Wilber-Clatonia (Wilber)

OL Kendrik Parker (6-1, 290, Sr.), Omaha North

Second Team

QB Braden Wright (6-2, 185, Sr.), Elkhorn South (Omaha)

RB Moses Bryant (5-11, 195, Jr.), Elkhorn South (Omaha)

RB Milton Sargbah (5-7, 160, Sr.), Omaha North

WR Shae Wyatt (5-11, 175, Sr.), Millard West (Omaha)

WR Jacob Sorensen (6-0, 165, Sr.), Blair

TE Grant Mattheis (6-3, 230, Sr.), Creighton Prep (Omaha)

OL Dalton Peters (6-0, 260, Sr.), Aurora

OL Trent Hixson (6-4, 270, Sr.), Skutt Catholic (Omaha)

OL Dixon Loeffler (6-4, 270, Sr.), Elkhorn South (Omaha)

OL Sam Vanderslice (6-0, 250, Sr.), Bellevue West

OL Kevin Williams (6-6, 320, Sr.), Omaha North

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zion Williams, Omaha North

In helping his team reach the Class A state final, this two-way standout was as dynamic as they come in the defensive backfield. Of his eight interceptions, he broke a state record by returning four for touchdowns. In all, Williams amassed 296 yards on interception returns alone, in addition to five receiving TDs and a punt-return TD.

First Team

DL Brett Kitrell (6-4, 285, Sr.), Ashland-Greenwood (Ashland)

DL Masry Mapieu (6-4, 285, Jr.), York

DL Rudy Stofer (6-6, 265, Sr.), Kearney

DL Chris Walker (6-6, 270, Sr.), Lincoln East

LB Grant Bruner (6-0, 205, Sr.), Gretna

LB Luke Diego Galvan (5-9, 190, Sr.), Bellevue West

LB Noah Urbanek (6-3, 214, Sr.), Kearney

DB Jack Begley (6-3, 205, Sr.), Millard North (Omaha)

DB Noah Vedral (6-2, 185, Sr.), Bishop Neumann (Wahoo)

DB Kevin Ponec (5-9, 180, Sr.), Bellevue West

DB Zion Williams (5-11, 180, Sr.), Omaha North

Second Team

DL Tyler Gideon (6-5, 255, Sr.), Burwell

DL Andrew Henrich (6-6, 220, Sr.), Burke (Omaha)

DL Malcolm Lee (6-4, 250, Sr.), Bellevue West

DL Bryson Williams (6-2, 270, Jr.), Lincoln Southeast

LB Zach Schlager (6-2, 210, Jr.), McCook

LB Alex Thramer (6-3, 180, Jr.), O’Neill

LB Davon Wells-Ross (6-4, 190, Sr.), Omaha North

DB Bryce Broz (5-11, 175, Jr.), Wilber-Clatonia (Wilber)

DB Rhett Harms (6-4, 220, Sr.), Crete

DB Brian Meyer (6-3, 190, Sr.), Lincoln Southeast

DB Kale Kleinschmidt (5-9, 160, Sr.), Bruning-Davenport (Bruning)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Lane McCallum (6-2, 210, Sr.), Norfolk