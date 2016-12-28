2016 ALL-USA Nevada Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Nevada Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tico Rodriguez, Desert Pines (Las Vegas)

Rodriguez and Desert Pines broke through in a big way this season, capturing the elusive Class 3A championship with a convincing 39-6 victory over Spring Creek in the state final. Two years ago on the same field, Desert Pines was up 22 in the fourth quarter before Moapa Valley rallied to win the title; this time around Rodriguez’s Jaguars (12-1) could not be stopped.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tate Martell, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

The Gatorade National Player of the Year, Martell threw for 2,362 yards with 41 touchdowns to just one interception. The dual-threat QB also ran for 1,257 yards and 21 TDs as he led the Gaels — ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY Super 25 — to a 15-0 record and their eighth straight state championship, capping it off with an 84-8 rout of Liberty.

First Team

QB Tate Martell (5-11, 203, Sr.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

RB Biaggio Ali Walsh (5-10, 186, Sr.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

RB Sam Turner (5-10, 190, Sr.), Legacy (North Las Vegas)

WR Ethan Dedeaux (5-10, 181, Sr.), Liberty (Henderson)

WR Kentrell Petite (6-1, 180, Sr.), Chaparral (Las Vegas)

TE Brevin Jordan (6-3, 240, Jr.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

OL Edgar Burrola (6-6, 295, Sr.), Desert Pines (Las Vegas)

OL Jacob Isaia (6-3, 260, Jr.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

OL Sione Lasike (6-0, 280, Sr.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

OL Poutasi Poutasi (6-4, 280, Sr.), Desert Pines (Las Vegas)

OL Adonis Williams (6-3, 275, Sr.), Damonte Ranch (Reno)

Second Team

QB Kenyon Oblad (6-1, 160, Jr.), Liberty (Henderson)

RB Isaiah Morris (5-8, 160, Sr.), Desert Pines (Las Vegas)

RB Keikiokalani Misipeka (5-8, 180, Sr.), Silverado (Las Vegas)

WR Darion Acohido (5-9, 178, Sr.), Liberty (Henderson)

WR Jalen Nailor (5-9, 160, Jr.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

TE Devin Gaddy (5-10, 176, Sr.), Chaparral (Las Vegas)

OL Jordan Berkowitz (6-0, 275, Sr.), Tonopah

OL Justice Carmichael (6-1, 205, Sr.), Pershing County (Lovelock)

OL Jaden Dalton (6-2, 250, Sr.), Virgin Valley (Mesquite)

OL Branden Lopez (6-2, 245, Sr.), Green Valley (Henderson)

OL Hunter Winstead (6-0, 205, Sr.), Palo Verde (Las Vegas)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bubba Bolden, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

A steady defensive presence for the Gaels, this senior free safety was the playmaker the Gaels needed to earn their eighth consecutive state title. The four-star recruit finished the year with seven interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, to go with a sack, a blocked field goal and a fumble recovery.

First Team

DL Haskell Garrett (6-2, 288, Sr.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

DL Brock Hershberger (6-3, 230, Sr.), Green Valley (Henderson)

DL Crishaun Lappin (6-0, 245, Jr.), Liberty (Henderson)

DL Greg Rogers (6-3, 305, Sr.), Arbor View (Las Vegas)

LB Tony Fields (6-2, 210, Sr.), Desert Pines (Las Vegas)

LB Palaie Gaoteote (6-2, 220, Jr.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

LB Farrell Hester (6-0, 235, Sr.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

DB Bubba Bolden (6-3, 190, Sr.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

DB Eric Brooks (5-11, 175, Sr.), Spring Mountain (Las Vegas)

DB Jordan Gallegos (5-11, 180, Jr.), Basic (Henderson)

DB Alex Perry (5-11, 178, Sr.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

Second Team

DL Jalen Graves (6-1, 250, Sr.), Desert Pines (Las Vegas)

DL Chase Henderson (6-3, 295, Sr.), Virgin Valley (Mesquite)

DL TJ Mauga (6-3, 250, Sr.), Churchill County (Fallon)

DL Adam Plant (6-5, 240, Jr.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

LB Jared Ables (6-0, 190, Jr.), Foothill (Henderson)

LB C.J. Araujo (5-11, 225, Sr.), Green Valley (Henderson)

LB Brendan Eason (5-10, 175, Sr.), Tonopah

DB Octavian Bell (5-11, 165, Jr.), Liberty (Henderson)

DB Elijah Kothe (6-4, 185, Jr.), Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas)

DB Tony Wallace (5-10, 170, Sr.), Spring Valley (Las Vegas)

DB LaShawn Young (5-8, 145, So.), Spring Mountain (Las Vegas)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Carter Andrade (5-10, 180, Sr.), Arbor View (Las Vegas)