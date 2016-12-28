2016 ALL-USA New Hampshire Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Hampshire Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Paul Silva, Stevens (Claremont)

Silva led Stevens to the school’s first state football title since 1968, and its first title in any sport since 1989. To take that elusive Division III crown, Silva’s Stevens team battled back from a 21-6 halftime deficit in the semifinals to defeat Monadnock, 26-21, scoring 20 second-half points on a team that had allowed 31 points all season. The Cardinals capped it off with a 46-20 win in the state title game over Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Justin Grassini, Merrimack

Grassini finished with a single-season state record of 43 touchdown passes in helping lead Merrimack (9-2) to its first postseason win since 1995. Grassini threw for nine touchdowns in an October win over Pinkerton and eventually broke the record with a six-TD performance in Merrimack’s 42-7, Div. I state quarterfinal victory over Goffstown.

First Team

QB Justin Grassini (6-1, 175, Sr.), Merrimack

RB Joe Eichman (6-0, 185, Jr.), Merrimack

RB Ryan Milliken (5-9, 170, Sr.), Lebanon

WR Sarveen Shafiyan-Rad (6-0, 181, Sr.), Bishop Guertin (Nashua)

WR Parker Smith (6-2, 180, Sr.), Stevens (Claremont)

TE Nate Alford (6-4, 220, Sr.), Bow

OL Anthony Angerami (6-1, 255, Sr.), Manchester Memorial

OL Schuyler Cyrus (6-3, 330, Sr.), Hanover

OL Finn Littlefield (6-5, 255, Sr.), Nashua North

OL Trey Legraw (6-2, 285, Sr.), Nashua North

OL Zach Minch (6-4, 280, Sr.), Manchester Central

Second Team

QB Drew McQuarrie (6-5, 225, Sr.), John Stark (Weare)

RB Darian Davis (5-11, 190, Jr.), Tilton School

RB Josh Sibanda (5-7, 150, Jr.), Salem

WR Cam MacDonald (6-0, 170, Sr.), Londonderry

WR Justin Weiser (5-9, 155, Sr.), Merrimack

TE Ian Gobbi (5-9, 187, Jr.), New Hampton School

OL Rowan Drew (6-3, 230, Sr.), Plymouth

OL Tyler Morrison (5-10, 245, Sr.), Plymouth

OL Jordan Lewis (6-2, 227, Sr.), Goffstown

OL Pat Gillis (5-11, 190, Sr.), Exeter

OL AJ Rattee (6-1, 290, Sr.), Tilton School

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Garrett Macomber, Plymouth

While he could have just as easily taken Offensive Player of the Year honors (2,373 yards rushing, 26 TDs), Macomber was also a dominant defensive end for the Division II state champions. He racked up 55 tackles and eight sacks with two fumble recoveries for the 10-2 Bobcats, while also scoring three TDs (including the game-winning TD catch with 16 seconds left) in the 27-24 state final win over Bow.

First Team

DL Garrett Macomber (5-11, 220, Jr.), Plymouth

DL Kyle Jalbert (5-11, 205, Sr.), Bedford

DL Jake Gregson (6-0, 212, Sr.), Bedford

DL Danny McKillop (6-1, 195, Sr.), Merrimack

LB Ben Emerson (6-1, 190, Sr.), Salem

LB Victor Pizzotti (6-2, 215, Sr.), Windham

LB Levi Gosselin (6-3, 210, Sr.), Nashua North

DB Tyler DeNeill (5-11, 195, Sr.), Merrimack

DB Christian Peete (5-11, 175, Sr.), Portsmouth

DB Kyle Ball (5-11, 160, Sr.), Exeter

DB Shahrukh Hussain (5-10, 160, Sr.), Bedford

Second Team

DL Ben Barba (6-0, 190, Sr.), Portsmouth

DL Zach Cunha (5-11, 195, Jr.), Windham

DL Dylan Russell (6-0, 182, Sr.), Dover

DL Bryce Swan (6-1, 230, Sr.), Proctor Academy (Andover)

LB Nolan Bedard (6-0, 185, Sr.), St. Paul’s (Concord)

LB Andrew Brothers (5-9, 160, Sr.), Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough (Meredith)

LB Josh Jones (6-0, 190, Sr.), Tilton School

DB Jake Dulac (6-3, 183, Jr.), New Hampton School

DB Nick Hall (5-10, 170, Sr.), Phillips Exeter (Exeter)

DB Nico Buccieri (5-5, 170, Sr.), Pinkerton Academy (Derry)

DB Justin Norris (5-9, 175, Sr.), Kearsarge (North Sutton)

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR Franklin Castillo Diaz (5-10, 180, Sr.), Goffstown