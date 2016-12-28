2016 ALL-USA New Hampshire Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Hampshire Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Paul Silva, Stevens (Claremont)
Silva led Stevens to the school’s first state football title since 1968, and its first title in any sport since 1989. To take that elusive Division III crown, Silva’s Stevens team battled back from a 21-6 halftime deficit in the semifinals to defeat Monadnock, 26-21, scoring 20 second-half points on a team that had allowed 31 points all season. The Cardinals capped it off with a 46-20 win in the state title game over Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Justin Grassini, Merrimack
Grassini finished with a single-season state record of 43 touchdown passes in helping lead Merrimack (9-2) to its first postseason win since 1995. Grassini threw for nine touchdowns in an October win over Pinkerton and eventually broke the record with a six-TD performance in Merrimack’s 42-7, Div. I state quarterfinal victory over Goffstown.
First Team
QB Justin Grassini (6-1, 175, Sr.), Merrimack
RB Joe Eichman (6-0, 185, Jr.), Merrimack
RB Ryan Milliken (5-9, 170, Sr.), Lebanon
WR Sarveen Shafiyan-Rad (6-0, 181, Sr.), Bishop Guertin (Nashua)
WR Parker Smith (6-2, 180, Sr.), Stevens (Claremont)
TE Nate Alford (6-4, 220, Sr.), Bow
OL Anthony Angerami (6-1, 255, Sr.), Manchester Memorial
OL Schuyler Cyrus (6-3, 330, Sr.), Hanover
OL Finn Littlefield (6-5, 255, Sr.), Nashua North
OL Trey Legraw (6-2, 285, Sr.), Nashua North
OL Zach Minch (6-4, 280, Sr.), Manchester Central
Second Team
QB Drew McQuarrie (6-5, 225, Sr.), John Stark (Weare)
RB Darian Davis (5-11, 190, Jr.), Tilton School
RB Josh Sibanda (5-7, 150, Jr.), Salem
WR Cam MacDonald (6-0, 170, Sr.), Londonderry
WR Justin Weiser (5-9, 155, Sr.), Merrimack
TE Ian Gobbi (5-9, 187, Jr.), New Hampton School
OL Rowan Drew (6-3, 230, Sr.), Plymouth
OL Tyler Morrison (5-10, 245, Sr.), Plymouth
OL Jordan Lewis (6-2, 227, Sr.), Goffstown
OL Pat Gillis (5-11, 190, Sr.), Exeter
OL AJ Rattee (6-1, 290, Sr.), Tilton School
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Garrett Macomber, Plymouth
While he could have just as easily taken Offensive Player of the Year honors (2,373 yards rushing, 26 TDs), Macomber was also a dominant defensive end for the Division II state champions. He racked up 55 tackles and eight sacks with two fumble recoveries for the 10-2 Bobcats, while also scoring three TDs (including the game-winning TD catch with 16 seconds left) in the 27-24 state final win over Bow.
First Team
DL Garrett Macomber (5-11, 220, Jr.), Plymouth
DL Kyle Jalbert (5-11, 205, Sr.), Bedford
DL Jake Gregson (6-0, 212, Sr.), Bedford
DL Danny McKillop (6-1, 195, Sr.), Merrimack
LB Ben Emerson (6-1, 190, Sr.), Salem
LB Victor Pizzotti (6-2, 215, Sr.), Windham
LB Levi Gosselin (6-3, 210, Sr.), Nashua North
DB Tyler DeNeill (5-11, 195, Sr.), Merrimack
DB Christian Peete (5-11, 175, Sr.), Portsmouth
DB Kyle Ball (5-11, 160, Sr.), Exeter
DB Shahrukh Hussain (5-10, 160, Sr.), Bedford
Second Team
DL Ben Barba (6-0, 190, Sr.), Portsmouth
DL Zach Cunha (5-11, 195, Jr.), Windham
DL Dylan Russell (6-0, 182, Sr.), Dover
DL Bryce Swan (6-1, 230, Sr.), Proctor Academy (Andover)
LB Nolan Bedard (6-0, 185, Sr.), St. Paul’s (Concord)
LB Andrew Brothers (5-9, 160, Sr.), Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough (Meredith)
LB Josh Jones (6-0, 190, Sr.), Tilton School
DB Jake Dulac (6-3, 183, Jr.), New Hampton School
DB Nick Hall (5-10, 170, Sr.), Phillips Exeter (Exeter)
DB Nico Buccieri (5-5, 170, Sr.), Pinkerton Academy (Derry)
DB Justin Norris (5-9, 175, Sr.), Kearsarge (North Sutton)
SPECIAL TEAMS
KR Franklin Castillo Diaz (5-10, 180, Sr.), Goffstown
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ