2016 ALL-USA New Jersey Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Jersey Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Beagan, Sayreville (Parlin)

At a program that had been rocked by controversy in recent years, Beagan came into his alma mater and performed quite the turnaround, leading the Bombers to a 10-2 record and a North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 title. After the 2014 season was cancelled after three games following an ugly hazing scandal, Beagan took over in 2015. The team went 5-5 last year before winning it all this year, capped with a 41-14 win in the title game over Middletown North.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Devin Leary, Timber Creek (Erial)

Leary put up numbers in his junior season that put him atop the New Jersey record books, and the wins followed. In addition to state-record marks of 48 TD passes and 3,688 yards, the Chargers star only threw four interceptions and led Timber Creek (12-0) to a South Jersey Group 4 title.

First Team

QB Devin Leary (6-2, 185, Jr.), Timber Creek (Erial)

RB Elijah Barnwell (6-0, 188, Sr.), Piscataway

RB Jonathan Taylor (5-11, 210, Sr.), Salem

WR Ezrah Archie (6-0, 185, Sr.), Timber Creek (Erial)

WR Bo Melton (6-1, 175, Sr.), Cedar Creek (Egg Harbor City)

TE Devin Miller (6-3, 225, Sr.), Metuchen

OL Micah Clark (6-6, 270, Sr.), St. John Vianney (Holmdel)

OL Noah DeHond (6-7, 317, Sr.), Peddie School (Hightstown)

OL Joshua Fedd-Jackson (6-4, 305, Sr.), St. Joseph (Montvale)

OL Ben Petrula (6-5, 300, Sr.), St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City)

OL Carter Warren (6-7, 315, Sr.), Passaic Tech (Wayne)

Second Team

QB Tommy DeVito (6-2, 193, Sr.), Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey)

RB Isiah Byrd (5-10, 207, Sr.), Abraham Clark (Roselle)

RB Keshon Farmer (5-6, 165, Sr.), Peddie School (Hightstown)

WR Jahan Dotson (6-1, 194, Sr.), Peddie School (Hightstown)

WR Joe Scancarella (5-11, 170, Sr.), Wayne Valley (Wayne)

TE Jairo Ramos (6-2, 210, Jr.), Woodrow Wilson (Camden)

OL Mike Andrejco (6-4, 245, Sr.), Wall (Wall Township)

OL Noah Carroll (6-3, 260, Sr.), Lenape (Medford)

OL Liam Fornadel (6-4, 295, Sr.), Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey)

OL Ryan Huth (6-5, 265, Sr.), Allentown

OL Robert Martin (6-6, 260, Sr.), St. Joseph (Montvale)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Louis Acceus, St. Joseph (Montvale)

The two-way star would not be slowed down in spearheading the Green Knights to a Non-Public Group 3 state championship. Acceus displayed a superb blend of speed and physical play to finish the season with a 101 tackles, including 14 for loss, as well as 6½ sacks, an interception, five passes defended and two forced fumbles.

First Team

DL Owen Kessler (6-4, 230, Sr.), Westfield

DL Jake Krellin (6-0, 190, Jr.), Middletown South

DL Dalyn Wade-Perry (6-3, 341, Sr.), Pope John XXIII (Sparta)

DL Fred Hansard (6-3, 310, Sr.), Hun School (Princeton)

LB Louis Acceus (6-1, 210, Sr.), St. Joseph (Montvale)

LB Vinny DePalma (6-1, 215, Jr.), DePaul Catholic (Wayne)

LB Paul Theobald (6-2, 215, Sr.), Seton Hall Prep (West Orange)

DB Markquese Bell (6-3, 205, Sr.), Bridgeton

DB Mike Doulong (5-11, 170, Sr.), Lenape (Medford)

DB Mike Gawlik (5-7, 160, Sr.), Jackson Memorial

DB Harrison Hand (6-0, 165, Sr.), Cherry Hill West

Second Team

DL Jayson Ademilola (6-3, 270, Jr.), St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City)

DL Tyler Friday (6-3, 255, Sr.), Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey)

DL Lorenzo Hernandez (6-0, 250, Sr.), Cherry Hill West

DL Josh Lezin (6-4, 230, Jr.), Lakewood

LB Shqipron Idrizi (6-0, 205, Sr.), Bergen Catholic (Oradell)

LB Ricky Mottram (6-2, 244, Sr.), Allentown

LB Mike Ruane (6-1, 225, Sr.), Rumson-Fair Haven (Rumson)

DB Ezekiel Ennis (5-9, 165, Sr.), St. Augustine Prep (Richland)

DB David Estevez (5-11, 185, Jr.), River Dell (Oradell)

DB Mike Husni (5-11, 160, Sr.), Toms River North

DB Johnathan Lovett (5-11, 195, Sr.), Cherokee (Marlton)

SPECIAL TEAMS

P Zach Feagles (6-2, 210, Sr.), Ridgewood (Glen Rock)