2016 ALL-USA New Mexico Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Mexico Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: San Juan Mendoza, St. Pius X (Albuquerque)

After 21 seasons at the helm, Mendoza went out on top. In his final season coaching at St. Pius X, he led the Sartans to a 12-1 record and the third state championship in school history, knocking off Artesia in the Class 5A finale, 34-24.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Josh Foley, Rio Rancho

Foley was an all-around force in leading the way to a 13-0 season and a 6A state championship. He ran for 2,074 yards and 32 touchdowns, racked up 484 receiving yards and six TD catches, and returned both an interception and a fumble for touchdowns on defense.

First Team

QB Drew Ortiz (6-0, 190, Sr.), St. Pius X (Albuquerque)

RB Josh Foley (5-11, 190, Sr.), Rio Rancho

RB O’Maury Samuels (5-11, 190, Sr.), Los Lunas

WR David Cormier (6-3, 206, Sr.), Volcano Vista (Albuquerque)

WR Brandon Baeza (5-8, 150, Jr.), Las Cruces

TE Adam Cook (6-3, 240, Sr.), Cleveland (Rio Rancho)

OL Marcus Bramwell (6-3, 240, Sr.), Artesia

OL Corey Perez (5-8, 245, Sr.), Rio Rancho

OL Evan Tafoya-Vallo (6-4, 285, Sr.), Rio Rancho

OL Bryce Wade (6-7, 240, Sr.), Eldorado (Albuquerque)

OL Hayden Wilson (6-5, 271, Sr.), Cleveland (Rio Rancho)

Second Team

QB Payton Ball (5-10, 180, Jr.), Las Cruces

RB Micah Gray (5-11, 185, Sr.), Clovis

RB Devon Quiroz (5-7, 175, Sr.), Goddard (Roswell)

WR Chester Miller (6-0, 175, Sr.), Eunice

WR Gaven Swinson (6-4, 205, Sr.), Mayfield (Las Cruces)

TE Joren Dickey (6-3, 195, Jr.), Volcano Vista (Albuquerque)

OL John Corcoran (6-0, 240, Sr.), St. Pius X (Albuquerque)

OL Joseph Hernandez (6-0, 250, Sr.), Las Cruces

OL Logan Hertz (6-6, 260, Sr.), Rio Rancho

OL Carlos Parra (6-1, 210, Jr.), Estancia

OL Anthony Silva (5-11, 260, Sr.), Roswell

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Trevor Brohard, Los Lunas

An outside linebacker, Brohard was a tackling machine for the Class 5A semifinalists. The New Mexico State commit finished with a staggering 188 tackles to go with two sacks for the 9-4 Tigers.

First Team

DL Fernando Acosta (6-0, 200, Sr.), Clovis

DL Jeremy Chaves (6-1, 245, Sr.), Las Cruces

DL Kevin McCracken (6-2, 242, Sr.), Rio Rancho

DL Codey Scott (5-11, 180, Sr.), Artesia

LB Trevor Brohard (6-3, 215, Sr.), Los Lunas

LB Forest McKee (6-1, 228, Sr.), Onate (Las Cruces)

LB Matthew Young (6-3, 235, Sr.), Onate (Las Cruces)

DB Zach Dodd (5-11, 165, Sr.), Rio Rancho

DB Cade Hackey (6-3, 190, Sr.), Hatch Valley (Hatch)

DB Ryan Moore (5-11, 170, Sr.), Manzano (Albuquerque)

DB Isaac Vance (5-8, 160, Sr.), Mayfield (Las Cruces)

Second Team

DL Cailon Bailon (5-11, 185, Jr.), Rio Rancho

DL Jeremie Karngbaye (6-5, 220, Sr.), Portales

DL James Martin (6-4, 225, Sr.), Onate (Las Cruces)

DL Keshawn Banks (6-3, 230, Jr.), Rio Rancho

LB Connor Houdek (5-9, 160, Sr.), Robertson (Las Vegas)

LB Ashton Klovenas (5-10, 190, Sr.), Rio Rancho

LB Ezekiel Tapia (5-7, 160, Sr.), Estancia

DB Zack Mares (5-10, 175, Sr.), Cibola (Albuquerque)

DB Devon McGhee (5-11, 158, Sr.), Manzano (Albuquerque)

DB Cameron Santa Cruz (5-10, 155, So.), Eunice

DB Monroe Young (6-3, 185, Jr.), Onate (Las Cruces)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Brett Money (5-5, 135, Fr.), Alamogordo