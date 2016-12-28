2016 ALL-USA New York Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA New York Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Doug Luke, Cambridge

In his 19th year, Luke guided the small school power to a 13-0 record and its first state title since 1999. The Indians outscored foes by an average of 55-8 on the season, but it took their coach’s gutsy call to go for a two-point conversion in the second overtime to beat Maple Grove, 22-21, in the Class D championship game.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jack Coan, Sayville (West Sayville)

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year broke several Long Island passing records and earned hushed comparisons to Boomer Esiason. Coan, a Wisconsin commit, completed 158 of 220 passes for 2,153 yards and 31 touchdowns, with just four interceptions, and ran for another 11 TDs.

First Team

QB Jack Coan (6-4, 195, Sr.), Sayville (West Sayville)

RB Messiah Horne (5-10, 180, Sr.), Somers (Lincolndale)

RB Dylan Laube (5-11, 175, Jr.), Westhampton Beach

WR Amad Anderson (6-1, 180, Jr.), Curtis (Staten Island)

WR Jeremy Ruckert (6-5, 227, Jr.), Lindenhurst

TE Kyle Benham (6-4, 215, Sr.), Greece Athena (Rochester)

OL Jeremiah Sanders (6-3, 295, Sr.), Bishop Timon (Buffalo)

OL Isaiah Wilson (6-7, 355, Sr.), Poly Prep (Brooklyn)

OL Matt Jones (6-5, 305, Jr.), Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn)

OL Tyler Grisolia (6-3, 295, Sr.), St. Francis (Hamburg)

OL Kyle Nunez (6-3, 310, Sr.), East Islip (Islip Terrace)

Second Team

QB Quincy Barnes (5-10, 175, Jr.), Curtis (Staten Island)

RB Garnett Nicolas (6-1, 225, Sr.), Burke Catholic (Goshen)

RB Joe Benedict (6-2, 200, Jr.), Sandy Creek

WR Noah Jordan-Williams (6-1, 200, Sr.), Christian Brothers (Syracuse)

WR Cameron Jordan (6-4, 185, Sr.), Half Hollow Hills West (Dix Hills)

TE Messiah Swinson (6-7, 220, Jr.), Long Island Lutheran (Brookville)

OL Damian Ostaszewski (6-4, 280, Sr.), Curtis (Staten Island)

OL Andy Hines (6-1, 215, Sr.), Guilderland

OL Andre Walker (6-1, 280, Sr.), South Park (Buffalo)

OL Dan Kubik (6-7, 315, Sr.), Orchard Park

OL Karl teRiele (6-1, 220, Sr.), Ticonderoga

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ethan Wiederkehr, Shoreham-Wading River (Shoreham)

The unblockable Northwestern pledge led the Wildcats to their third consecutive Long Island championship. Also an imposing tight end, Wiederkehr made 91 tackles from his defensive end position with eight sacks, nine pass deflections and a pair of forced fumbles.

First Team

DL Ethan Wiederkehr (6-6, 285, Sr.), Shoreham-Wading River (Shoreham)

DL Matthew Conlon (6-2, 275, Sr.), Fordham Prep (Bronx)

DL Mason Hoose (6-1, 230, Sr.), Canisius (Buffalo)

DL Lucas Sanders (6-0, 265, Sr.), Glens Falls

LB Dan Damico (6-2, 235, Sr.), Christian Brothers (Syracuse)

LB Isaiah McDuffie (6-2, 210, Sr.), Bennett (Buffalo)

LB Olakunle Fatukasi (6-3, 215, Sr.), Grand Street (Brooklyn)

DB Eric Coley (6-0, 175, Sr.), Fayetteville-Manlius (Manlius)

DB Joe Casale (6-2, 175, Jr.), Troy

DB Troy Booker (5-9, 185, Sr.), Fort Hamilton (Brooklyn)

DB Chris Gray (5-7, 170, Sr.), Shoreham-Wading River (Shoreham)

Second Team

DL Tim Mullane (6-4, 285, Sr.), West Islip

DL Romello Martin (6-2, 305, Sr.), Lincoln (Brooklyn)

DL Mike Motley (6-2, 195, Sr.), St. Joseph’s (Buffalo)

DL Andrew DeSantis (6-3, 180, Jr.), Garden City

LB Matt Eldridge (5-10, 240, Sr.), Cleveland Hill (Cheektowaga)

LB Connor Kelly (6-2, 220, Sr.), Williamsville North

LB Derrick Cipriani (6-0, 175, Jr.), Troy

DB Jimmy Joyce (6-3, 205, Sr.), Wantagh

DB Jahquel Webb (5-11, 175, Sr.), Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn)

DB Carthell Flowers (6-2, 195, Sr.), Nottingham (Syracuse)

DB Tim Barrow (6-1, 170, Sr.), Tottenville (Staten Island)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Blake Haubeil (6-3, 200, Sr.), Canisius (Buffalo)