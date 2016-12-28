2016 ALL-USA North Carolina Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA North Carolina Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Reggie Lucas, Wake Forest
Lucas led the Cougars to a perfect 16-0 record and the Class 4-AA state championship, 29-0 over Page. He was also selected as an assistant coach for the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl and has compiled a record of 103-16 in eight seasons at Wake Forest.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zamir White, Scotland (Laurinburg)
The junior standout scampered for 1,772 yards on 188 carries while scoring 27 touchdowns, leading Scotland to the Class 4A semifinals. The top-ranked running back recruit in the Class of 2018, White was selected as the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
First Team
QB Hendon Hooker (6-5, 212, Sr.), Dudley (Greensboro)
RB Zamir White (6-1, 210, Jr.), Scotland (Laurinburg)
RB Javon Leake (6-1, 210, Sr.), Page (Greensboro)
WR Sage Surratt (6-4, 210, Sr.), Lincolnton
WR Ryan Jones (6-3, 215, Sr.), Mallard Creek (Charlotte)
TE Zamari Ellis (6-6, 220, Jr.), Southern Vance (Henderson)
OL T.J. Moore (6-6, 285, Sr.), Mallard Creek (Charlotte)
OL Eric Douglas (6-5, 285, Sr.), Mallard Creek (Charlotte)
OL Jack Bowler (6-3, 275, Sr.), Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh)
OL D’mitri Emmanuel (6-3, 295, Sr.), Marvin Ridge (Waxhaw)
OL Dayquan Watkins (6-7, 340, Sr.), T.C. Roberson (Asheville)
Second Team
QB Caleb Farley (6-3, 180, Sr.), Maiden
RB Caleb Ferguson (5-11, 175, Sr.), Tuscola (Waynesville)
RB Courtney McKinney (6-2, 195, Jr.), East Montgomery (Biscoe)
WR Nolan Groulx (5-11, 185, So.), Davidson Day (Davidson)
WR A.J. Baldwin (6-1, 185, Sr.) Cape Fear (Fayetteville)
TE Damien Darden (6-4, 250, Sr.), C.B. Aycock (Pikeville)
OL Matthew Curry (6-3, 340, Sr.), Hillside (Durham)
OL Jon Barrett Lewis (6-3, 296, Sr.), Hibriten (Lenoir)
OL Brock Hoffman (6-4, 302, Sr.), Statesville
OL Avery Jones (6-4, 260, Jr.), Havelock
OL Spencer Clapp (6-6, 250, Sr.) Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chase Monroe, Davidson Day
Monroe was a terrifying force at linebacker during his senior campaign at Davidson Day. The Wake Forest commit recorded a whopping 204 tackles with 10 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2016.
First Team
DL Jake Lawler (6-6, 225, Sr.), South Mecklenburg (Charlotte)
DL K.J. Henry (6-6, 230, Jr.), West Forsyth (Clemmons)
DL Matthew Butler (6-4, 265, Sr.), Garner Magnet
DL Rick Sandidge (6-5, 275, Jr.), Concord
LB Chase Monroe (6-2, 225, Sr.), Davidson Day
LB Justin Foster (6-5, 255, Sr.), Crest (Shelby)
LB Dax Hollifield (6-2, 225, Jr.), Shelby
DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (6-5, 215, Sr.), Concord
DB Brelin Faison-Walden (6-1, 200, Sr.), Grimsley (Greensboro)
DB Madison Cone (5-9, 175, Sr.), East Forsyth (Kernersville)
DB Jarius Cotton (5-9, 179, Sr.), Hibriten (Lenoir)
Second Team
DL Zeke Brandle (6-4, 250, Sr.), Chase (Forest City)
DL Carl Isaac (6-3, 250, Sr.), Richmond Senior (Rockingham)
DL Isaiah Jones (6-3, 295, Sr.), West Forsyth (Clemmons)
DL Stone Edwards (6-4, 240, Sr.), Orange (Hillsboro)
LB Sherrod Greene (6-3, 220, Jr.), Rocky Mount
LB Darius Hodge (6-2, 240, Sr.), Wake Forest
LB Alan Tisdale (6-3, 206, Jr.), Page (Greensboro)
DB Baarkiar Anderson (5-11, 160, Sr.), Robinson (Concord)
DB Jaylin Dickerson (6-1, 185, Sr.), Pinecrest (Southern Pines)
DB Ben Norris (6-4, 225, Sr.), Myers Park (Charlotte)
DB DeQuondre Wilson (6-1, 175, Sr.), Crest (Shelby)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Noah Giroux (6-0, 200, Sr.), Garner Magnet
There is no way that Jeremiah Hall didn't make this team. That kid is by far the best tight end in the state of North Carolina. Wow. Who did these pick.