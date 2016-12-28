2016 ALL-USA North Carolina Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA North Carolina Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Reggie Lucas, Wake Forest

Lucas led the Cougars to a perfect 16-0 record and the Class 4-AA state championship, 29-0 over Page. He was also selected as an assistant coach for the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl and has compiled a record of 103-16 in eight seasons at Wake Forest.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zamir White, Scotland (Laurinburg)

The junior standout scampered for 1,772 yards on 188 carries while scoring 27 touchdowns, leading Scotland to the Class 4A semifinals. The top-ranked running back recruit in the Class of 2018, White was selected as the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

First Team

QB Hendon Hooker (6-5, 212, Sr.), Dudley (Greensboro)

RB Zamir White (6-1, 210, Jr.), Scotland (Laurinburg)

RB Javon Leake (6-1, 210, Sr.), Page (Greensboro)

WR Sage Surratt (6-4, 210, Sr.), Lincolnton

WR Ryan Jones (6-3, 215, Sr.), Mallard Creek (Charlotte)

TE Zamari Ellis (6-6, 220, Jr.), Southern Vance (Henderson)

OL T.J. Moore (6-6, 285, Sr.), Mallard Creek (Charlotte)

OL Eric Douglas (6-5, 285, Sr.), Mallard Creek (Charlotte)

OL Jack Bowler (6-3, 275, Sr.), Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh)

OL D’mitri Emmanuel (6-3, 295, Sr.), Marvin Ridge (Waxhaw)

OL Dayquan Watkins (6-7, 340, Sr.), T.C. Roberson (Asheville)

Second Team

QB Caleb Farley (6-3, 180, Sr.), Maiden

RB Caleb Ferguson (5-11, 175, Sr.), Tuscola (Waynesville)

RB Courtney McKinney (6-2, 195, Jr.), East Montgomery (Biscoe)

WR Nolan Groulx (5-11, 185, So.), Davidson Day (Davidson)

WR A.J. Baldwin (6-1, 185, Sr.) Cape Fear (Fayetteville)

TE Damien Darden (6-4, 250, Sr.), C.B. Aycock (Pikeville)

OL Matthew Curry (6-3, 340, Sr.), Hillside (Durham)

OL Jon Barrett Lewis (6-3, 296, Sr.), Hibriten (Lenoir)

OL Brock Hoffman (6-4, 302, Sr.), Statesville

OL Avery Jones (6-4, 260, Jr.), Havelock

OL Spencer Clapp (6-6, 250, Sr.) Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chase Monroe, Davidson Day

Monroe was a terrifying force at linebacker during his senior campaign at Davidson Day. The Wake Forest commit recorded a whopping 204 tackles with 10 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2016.

First Team

DL Jake Lawler (6-6, 225, Sr.), South Mecklenburg (Charlotte)

DL K.J. Henry (6-6, 230, Jr.), West Forsyth (Clemmons)

DL Matthew Butler (6-4, 265, Sr.), Garner Magnet

DL Rick Sandidge (6-5, 275, Jr.), Concord

LB Chase Monroe (6-2, 225, Sr.), Davidson Day

LB Justin Foster (6-5, 255, Sr.), Crest (Shelby)

LB Dax Hollifield (6-2, 225, Jr.), Shelby

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (6-5, 215, Sr.), Concord

DB Brelin Faison-Walden (6-1, 200, Sr.), Grimsley (Greensboro)

DB Madison Cone (5-9, 175, Sr.), East Forsyth (Kernersville)

DB Jarius Cotton (5-9, 179, Sr.), Hibriten (Lenoir)

Second Team

DL Zeke Brandle (6-4, 250, Sr.), Chase (Forest City)

DL Carl Isaac (6-3, 250, Sr.), Richmond Senior (Rockingham)

DL Isaiah Jones (6-3, 295, Sr.), West Forsyth (Clemmons)

DL Stone Edwards (6-4, 240, Sr.), Orange (Hillsboro)

LB Sherrod Greene (6-3, 220, Jr.), Rocky Mount

LB Darius Hodge (6-2, 240, Sr.), Wake Forest

LB Alan Tisdale (6-3, 206, Jr.), Page (Greensboro)

DB Baarkiar Anderson (5-11, 160, Sr.), Robinson (Concord)

DB Jaylin Dickerson (6-1, 185, Sr.), Pinecrest (Southern Pines)

DB Ben Norris (6-4, 225, Sr.), Myers Park (Charlotte)

DB DeQuondre Wilson (6-1, 175, Sr.), Crest (Shelby)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Noah Giroux (6-0, 200, Sr.), Garner Magnet