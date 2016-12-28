Menu

2016 ALL-USA North Carolina Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA North Carolina Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Reggie Lucas, Wake Forest

Lucas led the Cougars to a perfect 16-0 record and the Class 4-AA state championship, 29-0 over Page. He was also selected as an assistant coach for the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl and has compiled a record of 103-16 in eight seasons at Wake Forest.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zamir White, Scotland (Laurinburg)

The junior standout scampered for 1,772 yards on 188 carries while scoring 27 touchdowns, leading Scotland to the Class 4A semifinals. The top-ranked running back recruit in the Class of 2018, White was selected as the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

First Team

QB Hendon Hooker (6-5, 212, Sr.), Dudley (Greensboro)

RB Zamir White (6-1, 210, Jr.), Scotland (Laurinburg)

RB Javon Leake (6-1, 210, Sr.), Page (Greensboro)

WR Sage Surratt (6-4, 210, Sr.), Lincolnton

WR Ryan Jones (6-3, 215, Sr.), Mallard Creek (Charlotte)

TE Zamari Ellis (6-6, 220, Jr.), Southern Vance (Henderson)

OL T.J. Moore (6-6, 285, Sr.), Mallard Creek (Charlotte)

OL Eric Douglas (6-5, 285, Sr.), Mallard Creek (Charlotte)

OL Jack Bowler (6-3, 275, Sr.), Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh)

OL D’mitri Emmanuel (6-3, 295, Sr.), Marvin Ridge (Waxhaw)

OL Dayquan Watkins (6-7, 340, Sr.), T.C. Roberson (Asheville)

Second Team

QB Caleb Farley (6-3, 180, Sr.), Maiden

RB Caleb Ferguson (5-11, 175, Sr.), Tuscola (Waynesville)

RB Courtney McKinney (6-2, 195, Jr.), East Montgomery (Biscoe)

WR Nolan Groulx (5-11, 185, So.), Davidson Day (Davidson)

WR A.J. Baldwin (6-1, 185, Sr.) Cape Fear (Fayetteville)

TE Damien Darden (6-4, 250, Sr.), C.B. Aycock (Pikeville)

OL Matthew Curry (6-3, 340, Sr.), Hillside (Durham)

OL Jon Barrett Lewis (6-3, 296, Sr.), Hibriten (Lenoir)

OL Brock Hoffman (6-4, 302, Sr.), Statesville

OL Avery Jones (6-4, 260, Jr.), Havelock

OL Spencer Clapp (6-6, 250, Sr.) Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chase Monroe, Davidson Day

Monroe was a terrifying force at linebacker during his senior campaign at Davidson Day. The Wake Forest commit recorded a whopping 204 tackles with 10 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2016.

First Team

DL Jake Lawler (6-6, 225, Sr.), South Mecklenburg (Charlotte)

DL K.J. Henry (6-6, 230, Jr.), West Forsyth (Clemmons)

DL Matthew Butler (6-4, 265, Sr.), Garner Magnet

DL Rick Sandidge (6-5, 275, Jr.), Concord

LB Chase Monroe (6-2, 225, Sr.), Davidson Day

LB Justin Foster (6-5, 255, Sr.), Crest (Shelby)

LB Dax Hollifield (6-2, 225, Jr.), Shelby

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (6-5, 215, Sr.), Concord

DB Brelin Faison-Walden (6-1, 200, Sr.), Grimsley (Greensboro)

DB Madison Cone (5-9, 175, Sr.), East Forsyth (Kernersville)

DB Jarius Cotton (5-9, 179, Sr.), Hibriten (Lenoir)

Second Team

DL Zeke Brandle (6-4, 250, Sr.), Chase (Forest City)

DL Carl Isaac (6-3, 250, Sr.), Richmond Senior (Rockingham)

DL Isaiah Jones (6-3, 295, Sr.), West Forsyth (Clemmons)

DL Stone Edwards (6-4, 240, Sr.), Orange (Hillsboro)

LB Sherrod Greene (6-3, 220, Jr.), Rocky Mount

LB Darius Hodge (6-2, 240, Sr.), Wake Forest

LB Alan Tisdale (6-3, 206, Jr.), Page (Greensboro)

DB Baarkiar Anderson (5-11, 160, Sr.), Robinson (Concord)

DB Jaylin Dickerson (6-1, 185, Sr.), Pinecrest (Southern Pines)

DB Ben Norris (6-4, 225, Sr.), Myers Park (Charlotte)

DB DeQuondre Wilson (6-1, 175, Sr.), Crest (Shelby)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Noah Giroux (6-0, 200, Sr.), Garner Magnet

4realruready
4realruready

There is no way that Jeremiah Hall didn't make this team. That kid is by far the best tight end in the state of North Carolina. Wow. Who did these pick.

