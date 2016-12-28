2016 ALL-USA North Dakota Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA North Dakota Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Dan Smrekar, St. Mary’s (Bismarck)

Smrekar’s 39th season at the helm may have been his best. Smrekar earned his sixth state title — third in the past four seasons — while guiding the Saints (12-0) to the state’s only perfect record.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lucas Butts, Bismarck

A one-time nose guard, Butts proved to be nearly impossible to stop with the ball in his hands. The bruising senior carried the ball 291 times for 2,077 yards and 26 touchdowns, leading the Demons to the Class AAA state final.

First Team

QB Jakob Olson (5-9, 155, Jr.), Century (Bismarck)

RB Lucas Butts (6-2, 220, Sr.), Bismarck

RB Clayton Grueneich (6-0, 190, Jr.), Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm

WR Zach Dahlen (6-3, 161, Sr.), Devil’s Lake

WR Luke Little (6-4, 210, Sr.), Century (Bismarck)

TE Luke Wertz (6-2, 185, Sr.), Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm

OL Sam Harris (6-3, 250, Sr.), St. Mary’s (Bismarck)

OL Zach Willis (6-4, 295, Sr.), West Fargo

OL Logan Krueger (6-4, 250, Jr.), Minot

OL Levi Hofer (6-2, 260, Sr.), Larimore

OL Preston Mayer (5-11, 210, Sr.), Bismarck

Second Team

QB Jacob Delvo (5-10, 160, Jr.), Langdon-Munich

RB Chase Teiken (6-0, 200, Sr.), West Fargo

RB Kurt Dickhut (5-11, 175, Sr.), St. Mary’s (Bismarck)

WR Brock Benson (6-0, 165, Sr.), Kindred

WR Anfernee Economy (6-0, 150, Jr.), Langdon-Munich

TE Tanner Johnson (6-4, 190, Sr.), Des Lacs-Burlington

OL Cody Holt (6-8, 265, Sr.), Trinity (Dickinson)

OL Drew Oberlander (6-2, 235, Sr.), Valley City

OL Jayce LaPray (6-0, 240, Sr.), Century (Bismarck)

OL Bradee Schroeder (6-4, 320, Sr.), Carrington

OL Jared Palluck (5-10, 195, Jr.), Kindred

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cole Spies, St. Mary’s (Bismarck)

The hard-nosed linebacker and three-year starter led a dominant defense that carried the Saints to a state title and allowed just six points in each of their three postseason games. Spies recorded 81 total tackles, 18 of them for loss, and also intercepted a pair of passes.

First Team

DL Brandon Metz (6-2, 265, Sr.), West Fargo

DL Jadyn Ewing (6-5, 220, Jr.), Watford City

DL Seth Braun (6-0, 275, Sr.), Century (Bismarck)

DL Jordan Will (6-4, 225, Sr.), Bishop Ryan (Minot)

LB Jacob Rader (6-1, 195, Sr.), Century (Bismarck)

LB Cole Spies (6-0, 180, Sr.), St. Mary’s (Bismarck)

LB Hayden Reynolds (6-1, 195, Sr.), Sheyenne (West Fargo)

DB Matt Burd (5-10, 205, Sr.), Shanley (Fargo)

DB Calen Schwabe (6-0, 155, Sr.), Thompson

DB Habonimana Simon (6-0, 180, Sr.), West Fargo

DB Brett Lunde (6-2, 188, Sr.), Minot

Second Team

DL Chauncey Turner (6-2, 290, Sr.), St. Mary’s (Bismarck)

DL Kade Lindquist (6-2, 230, Sr.), Minot

DL Drake Fleshe (6-1, 250, Sr.), West Fargo

DL Adam Neustel (6-2, 275, So.), Milnor/North Sargent

LB Wyatt Carr (6-5, 220, Sr.), Hazen

LB Jackson Hankey (6-2, 215, Sr.), Park River/Fordville-Lankin

LB Jacob Kava (6-2, 215, Jr.), Shanley (Fargo)

DB Ethan Lingen (6-2, 160, Sr.), Kindred

DB Jake Ihland (5-10, 175, Sr.), Richland (Colfax)

DB Brant Bohmert (5-10, 175, Sr.), Northern Cass (Hunter)

DB Royce Verkuehlen (5-10, 160, Sr.), Larimore

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Jake Reinholz (6-1, 170, Sr.), Shanley (Fargo)