2016 ALL-USA North Dakota Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA North Dakota Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Dan Smrekar, St. Mary’s (Bismarck)
Smrekar’s 39th season at the helm may have been his best. Smrekar earned his sixth state title — third in the past four seasons — while guiding the Saints (12-0) to the state’s only perfect record.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lucas Butts, Bismarck
A one-time nose guard, Butts proved to be nearly impossible to stop with the ball in his hands. The bruising senior carried the ball 291 times for 2,077 yards and 26 touchdowns, leading the Demons to the Class AAA state final.
First Team
QB Jakob Olson (5-9, 155, Jr.), Century (Bismarck)
RB Lucas Butts (6-2, 220, Sr.), Bismarck
RB Clayton Grueneich (6-0, 190, Jr.), Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm
WR Zach Dahlen (6-3, 161, Sr.), Devil’s Lake
WR Luke Little (6-4, 210, Sr.), Century (Bismarck)
TE Luke Wertz (6-2, 185, Sr.), Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm
OL Sam Harris (6-3, 250, Sr.), St. Mary’s (Bismarck)
OL Zach Willis (6-4, 295, Sr.), West Fargo
OL Logan Krueger (6-4, 250, Jr.), Minot
OL Levi Hofer (6-2, 260, Sr.), Larimore
OL Preston Mayer (5-11, 210, Sr.), Bismarck
Second Team
QB Jacob Delvo (5-10, 160, Jr.), Langdon-Munich
RB Chase Teiken (6-0, 200, Sr.), West Fargo
RB Kurt Dickhut (5-11, 175, Sr.), St. Mary’s (Bismarck)
WR Brock Benson (6-0, 165, Sr.), Kindred
WR Anfernee Economy (6-0, 150, Jr.), Langdon-Munich
TE Tanner Johnson (6-4, 190, Sr.), Des Lacs-Burlington
OL Cody Holt (6-8, 265, Sr.), Trinity (Dickinson)
OL Drew Oberlander (6-2, 235, Sr.), Valley City
OL Jayce LaPray (6-0, 240, Sr.), Century (Bismarck)
OL Bradee Schroeder (6-4, 320, Sr.), Carrington
OL Jared Palluck (5-10, 195, Jr.), Kindred
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cole Spies, St. Mary’s (Bismarck)
The hard-nosed linebacker and three-year starter led a dominant defense that carried the Saints to a state title and allowed just six points in each of their three postseason games. Spies recorded 81 total tackles, 18 of them for loss, and also intercepted a pair of passes.
First Team
DL Brandon Metz (6-2, 265, Sr.), West Fargo
DL Jadyn Ewing (6-5, 220, Jr.), Watford City
DL Seth Braun (6-0, 275, Sr.), Century (Bismarck)
DL Jordan Will (6-4, 225, Sr.), Bishop Ryan (Minot)
LB Jacob Rader (6-1, 195, Sr.), Century (Bismarck)
LB Cole Spies (6-0, 180, Sr.), St. Mary’s (Bismarck)
LB Hayden Reynolds (6-1, 195, Sr.), Sheyenne (West Fargo)
DB Matt Burd (5-10, 205, Sr.), Shanley (Fargo)
DB Calen Schwabe (6-0, 155, Sr.), Thompson
DB Habonimana Simon (6-0, 180, Sr.), West Fargo
DB Brett Lunde (6-2, 188, Sr.), Minot
Second Team
DL Chauncey Turner (6-2, 290, Sr.), St. Mary’s (Bismarck)
DL Kade Lindquist (6-2, 230, Sr.), Minot
DL Drake Fleshe (6-1, 250, Sr.), West Fargo
DL Adam Neustel (6-2, 275, So.), Milnor/North Sargent
LB Wyatt Carr (6-5, 220, Sr.), Hazen
LB Jackson Hankey (6-2, 215, Sr.), Park River/Fordville-Lankin
LB Jacob Kava (6-2, 215, Jr.), Shanley (Fargo)
DB Ethan Lingen (6-2, 160, Sr.), Kindred
DB Jake Ihland (5-10, 175, Sr.), Richland (Colfax)
DB Brant Bohmert (5-10, 175, Sr.), Northern Cass (Hunter)
DB Royce Verkuehlen (5-10, 160, Sr.), Larimore
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Jake Reinholz (6-1, 170, Sr.), Shanley (Fargo)
