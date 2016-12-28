2016 ALL-USA Ohio Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Ohio Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Steve Specht, St. Xavier (Cincinnati)

The longtime St. Xavier head coach guided the Bombers to a most improbable state title, culminating with a 27-20 double-overtime win over heavily favored St. Ignatius in the Division I championship game. St. Xavier (10-5) became the first five-loss team in Ohio history to win a state title.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Michael Warren, Central Catholic (Toledo)

Warren’s dynamic skills earned him both the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Ohio Mr. Football awards in 2016. The Toledo commit rushed for a whopping 2,744 yards while collecting 42 touchdowns on the ground.

First Team

QB Dustin Crum (6-3, 210, Sr.), Midview (Grafton)

RB Michael Warren (5-10, 200, Sr.), Central Catholic (Toledo)

RB Daniel Bangura (5-10, 170, Jr.) Harvest Prep (Canal Winchester)

WR L’Christian Smith (6-6, 205, Jr.), Wayne (Huber Heights)

WR Jaylen Harris (6-5, 210, Sr.), Cleveland Heights

TE Charles Reeves (6-5, 265, Sr.), Steubenville

OL Josh Myers (6-6, 306, Sr.), Miamisburg

OL Michael Miranda (6-4, 292, Sr.), Stow-Munroe Falls (Stow)

OL Keegan Farrell (6-0, 260, Sr.), Darby (Hilliard)

OL John Spellacy (6-1, 285, Sr.), St. Ignatius (Cleveland)

OL Matt Carrick (6-4, 295, Sr.), Perry (Massillon)

Second Team

QB Lynn Bowden (5-11, 185, Sr.), Harding (Warren)

RB Weston Bridges (6-1, 200, Sr.), Copley

RB Todd Sibley Jr. (5-11, 210, Sr.), Archbishop Hoban (Akron)

WR Dillon Dingler (6-2, 190, Sr.), Jackson (Massillon)

WR Austin Jasinski (6-0, 170, Sr.), Washington (Massillon)

TE Trent Gillison (6-6, 235, Jr.) Pickerington Central

OL Jordan Coulter (6-3, 250, Sr.), Licking Heights (Pataskala)

OL Sam Backenstoe (6-2, 250, Jr.), Davidson (Hilliard)

OL Terrell Lee (6-1, 260, Sr.), Euclid

OL Jahneil Douglas (6-4, 242, Sr.), Start (Toledo)

OL Mitch Berg (6-6, 292, Sr.), St. John’s (Toledo)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Matt Brown, Solon

Brown was the backbone of a stifling Solon defense that allowed just 15 points per game and advanced to the Division I regional semifinals. He was also named Ohio’s Division I Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press.

First Team

DL Jerron Cage (6-3, 285, Sr.), Winton Woods (Cincinnati)

DL Cam King (6-2, 225, Sr.), Elyria

DL Brian Zimmerman (5-11, 245, Sr.), Scioto (Dublin)

DL Zach Harrison (6-6, 225, So.), Olentangy Orange (Lewis Center)

LB Matt Brown (6-0, 210, Sr.), Solon

LB Adam Shibley (6-1, 228, Sr.), St. Ignatius (Cleveland)

LB Bubba Arslanian (6-0, 205, Sr.), Aurora

DB Amir Riep (6-1, 185, Sr.), Colerain (Cincinnati)

DB Xavier Henderson (6-1, 189, Jr.), Pickerington Central

DB Thomas Henderson (5-11, 172, Jr.), Jerome (Dublin)

DB Reggie Corner (5-10, 195, Sr.), McKinley (Canton)

Second Team

DL Ben Frye (6-3, 239, Sr.), Coffman (Dublin)

DL Zach Blackiston (6-4, 190, Jr.), Perry (Massillon)

DL Kory Henthorne (6-4, 265, Sr.), Logan

DL Kyle Walsh (6-2, 220, Sr.), Whitmer (Toledo)

LB Kyle Bolden (6-1, 215, Sr.), Colerain (Cincinnati)

LB Brady Stoll (6-1, 215, Sr.), St. Xavier (Cincinnati)

LB Joe Cyvas (6-0, 203, Sr.), Chardon

DB Dominique Long (6-2, 185, Sr.), Westerville South

DB Gavin Blunt (6-2, 195, Jr.), Aurora

DB Tycen Anderson (6-3, 184, Sr.), St. John’s (Toledo)

DB Daesean Brooks (6-4, 180, Sr.), Lorain

SPECIAL TEAMS

P Caleb Stoneburner (6-4, 202, Sr.), Coffman (Dublin)