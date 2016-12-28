2016 ALL-USA Oklahoma Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oklahoma Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Kirk Fridrich, Union (Tulsa)
Fridrich inherited a talented program when he arrived at Tulsa Union from Owasso in 2007, and all he has done since is continue to build the Redskins into the state’s best team, year after year. With a 57-43 shootout win over top-seeded Norman North in the Class 6A state final, Fridrich (117-18 with the Redskins) earned Union its fifth state title in his 10 years at the helm.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brandon George, Jones
The senior quarterback passed for 4,035 yards and 44 touchdowns, leading the Longhorns to a 15-0 season and the Class 3A state title in the process. He also ran for 1,305 yards and 21 TDs this year, which Jones capped with a 16-6 win over Plainview in the state title game.
First Team
QB Brandon George (6-2, 191, Sr.), Jones
RB Devonte Lee (5-9, 215, Jr.), John Marshall (Oklahoma City)
RB Shamari Brooks (5-9, 185, Sr.), Union (Tulsa)
WR Kamren Curl (6-2, 176, Sr.), Muskogee
WR CJ Moore (6-5, 175, Jr.), Union (Tulsa)
TE Reese Leitao (6-4, 234, Sr.), Jenks
OL Owen Condon (6-7, 315, Jr.), Bishop McGuinness (Oklahoma City)
OL Justin Dutton (6-4, 305, Sr.), Guthrie
OL Creed Humphrey (6-4, 301, Sr.), Shawnee
OL Brey Walker (6-7, 300, Jr.), Southmoore (Moore)
OL Adrian Wolford (6-5, 310, Sr.), Meeker
Second Team
QB Brandon Marquardt (6-0, 195, Sr.), Norman North
RB Eli Paul (5-10, 185, Sr.), Plainview (Ardmore)
RB Tre Curry (5-11, 200, Sr.), Lawton
WR Isaiah Epps (6-3, 185, Sr.), Jenks
WR Christian Robinson-Moore (6-2, 170, Sr.), Noble
TE Charlie Kolar (6-6, 227, Sr.), Norman North
OL Zac Acosta (5-10, 235, Sr.), Clinton
OL Zach Clouse (6-3, 300, Sr.), Edmond Santa Fe
OL Andre Harris Jr. (6-3, 330, Sr.), Putnam City North (Oklahoma City)
OL Colton Smalling (6-0, 230, Sr.), Weatherford
OL Hunt Sparks (6-5, 280, Sr.), Norman
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Levi Draper, Collinsville
Opposing offenses were tasked with figuring out how to contain this senior linebacker, and for the most part they did not. Draper, an Oklahoma verbal commit and a U.S. Army All-American, finished his senior season with 115 tackles, four sacks and three fumble recoveries in leading the Cardinals to a 9-3 record and a berth in the Class 6A quarterfinals.
First Team
DL Brendon Evers (6-3, 285, Sr.), Bixby
DL Garrett Flanary (6-3, 273, Sr.), Lincoln Christian (Tulsa)
DL Brock Martin (6-4, 230, Sr.), Oologah
DL Deontre Thomas (6-3, 280, Sr.), Mustang
LB Levi Draper (6-4, 222, Sr.), Collinsville
LB K.J. Lee (6-1, 235, Sr.), Wagoner
LB Isaiah Thomas (6-5, 230, Sr.), Memorial (Tulsa)
DB Justin Broiles (6-0, 175, Sr.), John Marshall (Oklahoma City)
DB Tre Brown (5-11, 178, Sr.), Union (Tulsa)
DB Quindon Lewis (6-0, 155, Sr.), Southmoore (Moore)
DB Malcolm Rodriguez (6-0, 200, Sr.), Wagoner
Second Team
DL Grayson Boomer (6-5, 230, So.), Collinsville
DL Kyrei Fisher (6-3, 230, Sr.), Union (Tulsa)
DL Tyreece Lott (6-3, 255, Sr.), Ardmore
DL Nick Gay (6-3, 240, Sr.), Edmond Santa Fe
LB Jack Lafferty (5-9, 180, Sr.), Watonga
LB Reed Martin (6-0, 210, Sr.), Lincoln Christian (Tulsa)
LB R.T. Sherman (6-0, 190, Sr.), Carl Albert (Midwest City)
DB Brock Appiah (6-0, 173, Sr.), Edmond North
DB Zaven Collins (6-3, 220, Sr.), Hominy
DB Athanie Leeviraphan (5-11, 180, Sr.), Owasso
DB Casey Thompson (6-1, 186, Jr.), Southmoore (Moore)
SPECIAL TEAMS
P Tanner Griffin (6-1, 202, Sr.), Bixby
