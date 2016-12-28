2016 ALL-USA Oklahoma Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oklahoma Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kirk Fridrich, Union (Tulsa)

Fridrich inherited a talented program when he arrived at Tulsa Union from Owasso in 2007, and all he has done since is continue to build the Redskins into the state’s best team, year after year. With a 57-43 shootout win over top-seeded Norman North in the Class 6A state final, Fridrich (117-18 with the Redskins) earned Union its fifth state title in his 10 years at the helm.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brandon George, Jones

The senior quarterback passed for 4,035 yards and 44 touchdowns, leading the Longhorns to a 15-0 season and the Class 3A state title in the process. He also ran for 1,305 yards and 21 TDs this year, which Jones capped with a 16-6 win over Plainview in the state title game.

First Team

QB Brandon George (6-2, 191, Sr.), Jones

RB Devonte Lee (5-9, 215, Jr.), John Marshall (Oklahoma City)

RB Shamari Brooks (5-9, 185, Sr.), Union (Tulsa)

WR Kamren Curl (6-2, 176, Sr.), Muskogee

WR CJ Moore (6-5, 175, Jr.), Union (Tulsa)

TE Reese Leitao (6-4, 234, Sr.), Jenks

OL Owen Condon (6-7, 315, Jr.), Bishop McGuinness (Oklahoma City)

OL Justin Dutton (6-4, 305, Sr.), Guthrie

OL Creed Humphrey (6-4, 301, Sr.), Shawnee

OL Brey Walker (6-7, 300, Jr.), Southmoore (Moore)

OL Adrian Wolford (6-5, 310, Sr.), Meeker

Second Team

QB Brandon Marquardt (6-0, 195, Sr.), Norman North

RB Eli Paul (5-10, 185, Sr.), Plainview (Ardmore)

RB Tre Curry (5-11, 200, Sr.), Lawton

WR Isaiah Epps (6-3, 185, Sr.), Jenks

WR Christian Robinson-Moore (6-2, 170, Sr.), Noble

TE Charlie Kolar (6-6, 227, Sr.), Norman North

OL Zac Acosta (5-10, 235, Sr.), Clinton

OL Zach Clouse (6-3, 300, Sr.), Edmond Santa Fe

OL Andre Harris Jr. (6-3, 330, Sr.), Putnam City North (Oklahoma City)

OL Colton Smalling (6-0, 230, Sr.), Weatherford

OL Hunt Sparks (6-5, 280, Sr.), Norman

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Levi Draper, Collinsville

Opposing offenses were tasked with figuring out how to contain this senior linebacker, and for the most part they did not. Draper, an Oklahoma verbal commit and a U.S. Army All-American, finished his senior season with 115 tackles, four sacks and three fumble recoveries in leading the Cardinals to a 9-3 record and a berth in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

First Team

DL Brendon Evers (6-3, 285, Sr.), Bixby

DL Garrett Flanary (6-3, 273, Sr.), Lincoln Christian (Tulsa)

DL Brock Martin (6-4, 230, Sr.), Oologah

DL Deontre Thomas (6-3, 280, Sr.), Mustang

LB Levi Draper (6-4, 222, Sr.), Collinsville

LB K.J. Lee (6-1, 235, Sr.), Wagoner

LB Isaiah Thomas (6-5, 230, Sr.), Memorial (Tulsa)

DB Justin Broiles (6-0, 175, Sr.), John Marshall (Oklahoma City)

DB Tre Brown (5-11, 178, Sr.), Union (Tulsa)

DB Quindon Lewis (6-0, 155, Sr.), Southmoore (Moore)

DB Malcolm Rodriguez (6-0, 200, Sr.), Wagoner

Second Team

DL Grayson Boomer (6-5, 230, So.), Collinsville

DL Kyrei Fisher (6-3, 230, Sr.), Union (Tulsa)

DL Tyreece Lott (6-3, 255, Sr.), Ardmore

DL Nick Gay (6-3, 240, Sr.), Edmond Santa Fe

LB Jack Lafferty (5-9, 180, Sr.), Watonga

LB Reed Martin (6-0, 210, Sr.), Lincoln Christian (Tulsa)

LB R.T. Sherman (6-0, 190, Sr.), Carl Albert (Midwest City)

DB Brock Appiah (6-0, 173, Sr.), Edmond North

DB Zaven Collins (6-3, 220, Sr.), Hominy

DB Athanie Leeviraphan (5-11, 180, Sr.), Owasso

DB Casey Thompson (6-1, 186, Jr.), Southmoore (Moore)

SPECIAL TEAMS

P Tanner Griffin (6-1, 202, Sr.), Bixby