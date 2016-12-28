2016 ALL-USA Oregon Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oregon Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Miller, West Linn

Miller coached the Lions to a truly remarkable undefeated season and the first football state championship in school history. West Linn captured the title with a dominating 62-7 win over Central Catholic in the Class 6A championship game.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tim Tawa, West Linn

A three-time Gatorade Player of the Year winner, Tawa demolished the record books in 2016, finishing as Oregon’s career leader in passing yards (11,337), completions (714) and touchdown passes (143). Committed to play baseball at Stanford next year, Tawa led West Linn to a perfect 14-0 record this season, hurling for 3,994 yards and 55 touchdown passes against just one interception.

First Team

QB Tim Tawa (6-0, 182, Sr.), West Linn

RB Trey Lowe (5-9, 178, Jr.), Jesuit (Portland)

RB Jacob McGreevy (6-0, 195, Sr.), Clackamas

WR Chase Cota (6-4, 195, Jr.), South Medford (Medford)

WR Jake Meisen (6-1, 182, Sr.), West Linn

TE Luka Nixon (6-6, 240, Sr.), Sherwood

OL Travis Spreen (6-4, 280, Jr.), Jesuit (Portland)

OL Dustin Gubbels (6-4, 221, Sr.), Silverton

OL Alex Forsyth (6-5, 314, Sr.), West Linn

OL Jaxson Kirkland (6-7, 305, Sr.), Jesuit (Portland)

OL Travis Mackay (6-6, 280, Sr.), Central Catholic (Portland)

Second Team

QB John Bledsoe (6-4, 210, Sr.), Summit (Bend)

RB Tanner Earhart (6-1, 180, Sr.), Dallas

RB Nathaniel Maddox (5-7, 183, Sr.), Lebanon

WR Qawi Ntsasa (5-11, 170, Jr.), West Linn

WR Harrison Steiger (6-3, 180, Sr.), Wilsonville

TE Grant Tobias (6-3, 210, Sr.), Summit

OL Corbin Anderson (6-2, 215, So.), Lebanon

OL Rich Rigney (6-0, 225, Sr.), North Bend

OL Cody Janssen (5-9, 200, Sr.), Dallas

OL Corbin Anderson (6-2, 215, So.), Lebanon

OL Owen Baker (6-0, 210, Sr.), Lebanon

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Marlon Tuipulotu, Central (Independence)

Oregon’s top high school recruit, Tuipulotu amassed 62 total tackles and six sacks for the Panthers (7-5), who advanced to the Class 5A semifinals. Tuipulotu has committed to play collegiately at Washington.

First Team

DL Marlon Tuipulotu (6-2, 275, Sr.), Central (Independence)

DL Quincy Baker (6-2, 310, Sr.), Clackamas

DL Teagan Quitoriano (6-6, 220, Jr.), Sprague (Salem)

DL Jake Porter (6-4, 235, Sr.), West Linn

LB Nick Wiley (6-0, 213, Sr.), Sunset (Portland)

LB Jaylin Parnell (6-0, 200, Jr.), South Medford (Medford)

LB Eli’jah Winston (6-3, 220, Jr.), Central Catholic (Portland)

DB David Morris (6-3, 210, Sr.), Sherwood

DB Elijah Molden (5-11, 185, Sr.), West Linn

DB Demetrius Douglas (6-0, 175, Sr.), Jesuit (Portland)

DB Cole Sipos (5-10, 163, Sr.), Lebanon

Second Team

DL Seth Long (6-4, 225, Sr.), West Linn

DL Michael Abraham (6-3, 237, Sr.), Central Catholic (Portland)

DL John-Henry Line (6-0, 200, Sr.), Hermiston

DL Jakeb Cripe (5-11, 200, Sr.), Lebanon

LB Terrell West (5-9, 170, Sr.), Jefferson (Portland)

LB Mitchell Johnson (6-4, 212, Sr.), West Linn

LB Ty Miller (6-1, 180, Sr.), Lebanon

DB Anthony Adams (5-5, 175, Sr.), Newberg

DB Talanoa Hufanga (6-1, 195, Sr.), Crescent Valley (Corvallis)

DB Peter Mason (6-1, 175, Sr.), Central (Independence)

DB Nicky Weinberg (6-0, 170, Sr.), Ashland

SPECIAL TEAMS

P Kevin Skurdahl (6-4, 200, Sr.), Sherwood