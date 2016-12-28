2016 ALL-USA Oregon Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oregon Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Miller, West Linn
Miller coached the Lions to a truly remarkable undefeated season and the first football state championship in school history. West Linn captured the title with a dominating 62-7 win over Central Catholic in the Class 6A championship game.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tim Tawa, West Linn
A three-time Gatorade Player of the Year winner, Tawa demolished the record books in 2016, finishing as Oregon’s career leader in passing yards (11,337), completions (714) and touchdown passes (143). Committed to play baseball at Stanford next year, Tawa led West Linn to a perfect 14-0 record this season, hurling for 3,994 yards and 55 touchdown passes against just one interception.
First Team
QB Tim Tawa (6-0, 182, Sr.), West Linn
RB Trey Lowe (5-9, 178, Jr.), Jesuit (Portland)
RB Jacob McGreevy (6-0, 195, Sr.), Clackamas
WR Chase Cota (6-4, 195, Jr.), South Medford (Medford)
WR Jake Meisen (6-1, 182, Sr.), West Linn
TE Luka Nixon (6-6, 240, Sr.), Sherwood
OL Travis Spreen (6-4, 280, Jr.), Jesuit (Portland)
OL Dustin Gubbels (6-4, 221, Sr.), Silverton
OL Alex Forsyth (6-5, 314, Sr.), West Linn
OL Jaxson Kirkland (6-7, 305, Sr.), Jesuit (Portland)
OL Travis Mackay (6-6, 280, Sr.), Central Catholic (Portland)
Second Team
QB John Bledsoe (6-4, 210, Sr.), Summit (Bend)
RB Tanner Earhart (6-1, 180, Sr.), Dallas
RB Nathaniel Maddox (5-7, 183, Sr.), Lebanon
WR Qawi Ntsasa (5-11, 170, Jr.), West Linn
WR Harrison Steiger (6-3, 180, Sr.), Wilsonville
TE Grant Tobias (6-3, 210, Sr.), Summit
OL Corbin Anderson (6-2, 215, So.), Lebanon
OL Rich Rigney (6-0, 225, Sr.), North Bend
OL Cody Janssen (5-9, 200, Sr.), Dallas
OL Owen Baker (6-0, 210, Sr.), Lebanon
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Marlon Tuipulotu, Central (Independence)
Oregon’s top high school recruit, Tuipulotu amassed 62 total tackles and six sacks for the Panthers (7-5), who advanced to the Class 5A semifinals. Tuipulotu has committed to play collegiately at Washington.
First Team
DL Marlon Tuipulotu (6-2, 275, Sr.), Central (Independence)
DL Quincy Baker (6-2, 310, Sr.), Clackamas
DL Teagan Quitoriano (6-6, 220, Jr.), Sprague (Salem)
DL Jake Porter (6-4, 235, Sr.), West Linn
LB Nick Wiley (6-0, 213, Sr.), Sunset (Portland)
LB Jaylin Parnell (6-0, 200, Jr.), South Medford (Medford)
LB Eli’jah Winston (6-3, 220, Jr.), Central Catholic (Portland)
DB David Morris (6-3, 210, Sr.), Sherwood
DB Elijah Molden (5-11, 185, Sr.), West Linn
DB Demetrius Douglas (6-0, 175, Sr.), Jesuit (Portland)
DB Cole Sipos (5-10, 163, Sr.), Lebanon
Second Team
DL Seth Long (6-4, 225, Sr.), West Linn
DL Michael Abraham (6-3, 237, Sr.), Central Catholic (Portland)
DL John-Henry Line (6-0, 200, Sr.), Hermiston
DL Jakeb Cripe (5-11, 200, Sr.), Lebanon
LB Terrell West (5-9, 170, Sr.), Jefferson (Portland)
LB Mitchell Johnson (6-4, 212, Sr.), West Linn
LB Ty Miller (6-1, 180, Sr.), Lebanon
DB Anthony Adams (5-5, 175, Sr.), Newberg
DB Talanoa Hufanga (6-1, 195, Sr.), Crescent Valley (Corvallis)
DB Peter Mason (6-1, 175, Sr.), Central (Independence)
DB Nicky Weinberg (6-0, 170, Sr.), Ashland
SPECIAL TEAMS
P Kevin Skurdahl (6-4, 200, Sr.), Sherwood
