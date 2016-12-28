2016 ALL-USA Pennsylvania Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Pennsylvania Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Gabe Infante, St Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

St. Joseph’s Prep flourished to become one of the nation’s top programs in 2016 under Infante’s leadership. The Hawks completed a perfect 14-0 campaign, capping it off with a Class 6A state title and earning a No. 8 spot in the USA TODAY Super 25.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: D’Andre Swift, St Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

The U.S. Army All-American Game selection rushed for more than 4,000 yards in his stellar career for St. Joseph’s Prep (14-0), including 161 and three touchdowns in a 42-7 rout of Pittsburgh Central Catholic in the Class 6A state final. Swift, a Georgia commit, finished the season with 1,564 yards and 22 TDs on the ground, despite being slowed by an ankle injury.

First Team

QB Grant Breneman (6-0, 190, Sr.), Cedar Cliff (Camp Hill)

RB Lamont Wade (5-10, 185, Sr.), Clairton

RB D’Andre Swift (5-9, 214, Sr.), St Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

WR Mark Webb (6-3, 202, Sr.), Archbishop Wood (Warminster)

WR Cody Gustafson (6-2, 170, Sr.), Shippensburg

TE Jake Giegerich (6-2, 210, Sr.), Thomas Jefferson (Jefferson Hills)

OL C.J. Thorpe (6-5, 310, Sr.), Central Catholic (Pittsburgh)

OL Joshua Lugg (6-7, 293, Sr.), North Allegheny (Wexford)

OL Desmond Holmes (6-6, 318, Sr.), Cardinal O’Hara (Springfield)

OL Pat Ferry (6-3, 300, Sr.), Parkland (Allentown)

OL Carter Lynch (6-7, 310, Sr.), St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

Second Team

QB Troy Fisher (6-4, 200, Jr.), Central Catholic (Pittsburgh)

RB Zane Dudek (5-10, 190, Sr.), Armstrong (Kittanning)

RB DeWayne Murray (5-9, 190, Sr.), Steel Valley (Munhall)

WR Jack Young (6-2, 185, Sr.), Mt. Lebanon (Pittsburgh)

WR Justin Jaworski (6-0, 170, Sr.), Perkiomen Valley High (Collegeville)

TE Tyler Sear (6-6, 255, Sr.), Neshannock (New Castle)

OL Kurt Danneker (6-4, 318, Jr.), Williamsport

OL Jake Kradel (6-4, 280, Jr.), Butler

OL Chris Bleich (6-6, 295, Jr.), Wyoming Valley West (Plymouth)

OL Kieran Firment (6-4, 280, Sr.), West Allegheny (Imperial)

OL Jake Glavin (6-3, 295, Sr.), Malvern Prep

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Paris Ford, Steel Valley (Munhall)

Ford, an Under Armour All-American, was the defensive catalyst for a Steel Valley squad that yielded barely a touchdown per game this season (7.9 points) and rolled to a 15-0 record and the Class 2A state title. The Pitt commit returned six interceptions for touchdowns, including a 26-yarder in the title-clinching 49-7 win over Southern Columbia.

First Team

DL Donovan Jeter (6-5, 250, Sr.), Beaver Falls

DL Micah Parsons (6-3, 235, Sr.), Harrisburg

DL Kurt Hinish (6-3, 280, Sr.), Central Catholic (Pittsburgh)

DL Dominick Covatto (6-3, 305, Sr.), Cathedral Prep (Erie)

LB David Adams (6-2, 230, Sr.), Central Catholic (Pittsburgh)

LB Todd Hill (5-10, 213, So.), Steel Valley (Munhall)

LB Matthew Bauer (6-3, 215, Jr.), Cathedral Prep (Erie)

DB Paris Ford (6-2, 185, Sr.), Steel Valley (Munhall)

DB Collin Smith (6-1, 201, Sr.), Ligonier Valley (Ligonier)

DB Marcus Hooker (5-11, 185, Jr.), New Castle

DB Alex Hoenstine (6-2, 184, Sr.), Central (Martinsburg)

Second Team

DL Andrew Gedrys (6-3, 260, Sr.), South Fayette (McDonald)

DL Xavier Fisher (6-2, 290, Sr.), Aliquippa

DL Erech Noecker (5-11, 235, Sr.), Blue Mountain (Schuylkill Haven)

DL Luke Frederick (6-5, 225, Sr.), Bishop Guilfoyle (Altoona)

LB Tanner Coughenour (6-2, 215, Sr.), Bedford

LB Devin Evans (5-9, 190, Sr.), Susquehanna Township (Harrisburg)

LB Amin Black (5-11, 230, Sr.), Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia)

DB Exree Loe (6-1, 195, Sr.), Greater Johnstown (Johnstown)

DB Corbin Stetler (5-8, 150, Sr.), Middletown

DB Geno Stone (6-0, 195, Sr.), New Castle

DB Ryan Lezzer (6-0, 192, Sr.), Clearfield

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Caleb Brake (6-0, 175, Sr.), Mars