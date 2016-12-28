2016 ALL-USA Rhode Island Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Rhode Island Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Keith Croft, Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

Talent is talent but winning seven straight state titles is never easy. Croft kept everyone happy and focused as the Hawks ran the table for a second straight year, concluding with a 48-28 win over rival La Salle Academy in the State Championship Super Bowl.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sean Coyne, Portsmouth

Mr. Everything for the Patriots, Coyne was Portsmouth’s leading passer, rusher, punt returner, kick returner, kicker and punter. He finished the season with 3,239 total yards and 35 touchdowns (20 rushing), and he couldn’t have been better in the Division I Super Bowl. Coyne ran for four TDs, passed for two more and booted a 58-yard field goal in a 51-28 win over Central High.

First Team

QB Chris Hindle (6-3,195, Sr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

RB Yanique Duarte (5-5,165, Sr.), Shea (Pawtucket)

RB Isaac McCray (5-11, 200, Sr.), St. George’s (Middletown)

WR Andrew Hopgood (5-11, 200, Sr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

WR Dametrius O’Connor (5-9, 175, Sr.), Central (Providence)

TE Austin Hedglen, (6-3, 195, Sr.), South Kingstown (Wakefield)

OL Aidan Asher (6-2, 248, Sr.) Portsmouth

OL Montaner Fresilli (6-1, 250, So.), South Kingstown (Wakefield)

OL Ivan Goretoy (6-1, 220, Sr.), West Warwick

OL Gladior Kwesiah (6-2, 284, Sr.), Shea (Pawtucket)

OL Nick Swift (6-4, 290, Sr.), St. George’s (Middletown)

Second Team

QB Andrew Wright (6-2, 180, Jr.), La Salle Academy (Providence)

RB Pajebo Myers (5-10, 185, Sr.), Central (Providence)

RB Anthony Shepard (5-10, 185, Sr.), South Kingstown (Wakefield)

WR Sam Coleman (6-0, 170, Sr.), La Salle Academy (Providence)

WR Jehlani Galloway (6-1, 175, Jr.), Classical (Providence)

TE Ryan Caffrey (6-3, 205, Sr.), Moses Brown (Providence)

OL Sean Dandeneau (6-1, 185, Sr.), La Salle Academy (Providence)

OL Dave Decesare (6-0, 200, Sr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

OL Tommy Mil (5-10, 215, Sr.), Central (Providence)

OL Jack Delfino (6-2, 215, Sr.), East Greenwich

OL Jake Cummings (6-0, 225, Sr.), Moses Brown (Providence)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kwity Paye, Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

An absolute terror on the defensive line, Paye tallied 61 tackles, 11 for loss, and 4.5 sacks for the Hawks, who won their seventh straight state title. Paye, who has made a verbal commitment to play at the University of Michigan next year, also contributed 651 yards and 13 touchdowns to the Hendricken offense.

First Team

DL Tom Lynch (6-2, 200, Sr.), Moses Brown (Providence)

DL Kwity Paye (6-4, 237, Sr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

DL Andrew Wallace (6-1, 230, Sr.), La Salle Academy (Providence)

LB Jay Bast (6-3, 255, Sr.), Cranston East (Cranston)

LB Tristan Edwards (5-10, 175, Jr.), St. George’s (Middletown)

LB Sam Hill (6-0, 185, Sr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

LB Trevante Jones (6-2, 225, Sr.), St. Raphael Academy (Pawtucket)

DB Cris Argys (6-1, 170, Sr.), Moses Brown (Providence)

DB Dave LaMountain (5-10, 165, Sr.), St. George’s (Middletown)

DB Elijah Matthews (5-9, 150, Jr.), Juanita Sanchez (Providence)

DB Anthony Witherstone (6-1, 175, Sr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

Second Team

DL Andi Brub (5-10, 230, Jr.), Middletown

DL Tristan Krensavage (5-11, 185, Sr.), Portsmouth

DL William Such (6-2, 200, Sr.), Cranston West (Cranston)

LB Manny Ceballos (5-10, 225, Sr.), Woonsocket

LB Danilson Daveiga (6-1, 190, Sr.), Shea (Pawtucket)

LB David Kelley (6-4, 225, Sr.), Barrington

LB Jermaine Monteiro (5-9, 190, Sr.), La Salle Academy (Providence)

DB Michael Avant (6-1, 170, Sr.), La Salle Academy (Providence)

DB Ryan Ellinwood (6-1, 165, Sr.), East Providence

DB Ibby Keita (5-10, 170, Sr.), Tolman (Pawtucket)

DB Andrew Licciardi (5-9, 160, Jr.), East Greenwich

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P/PR/KR Sean Coyne (5-10, 170, Sr.), Portsmouth