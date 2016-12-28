2016 ALL-USA South Carolina Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA South Carolina Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Knotts, Dutch Fork (Irmo)

Knotts guided Dutch Fork to its fourth appearance in the state championship game in five years. The Silver Foxes finished off a perfect 15-0 season with a 28-21 victory over Boiling Springs in the Class 5A final, the second title in school history, though Knotts also won seven state crowns in North Carolina.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dakereon Joyner, Fort Dorchester (North Charleston)

Joyner captured Gatorade Player of the Year honors following a junior campaign in which he tossed for 3,215 yards and 40 touchdowns against just six interceptions. Despite losing to Dutch Fork in the Class 5A semifinals, Joyner still managed to throw for 253 yards and rush for 174 with three touchdowns in a 49-24 season-ending defeat.

First Team

QB Dakereon Joyner (6-2, 198, Jr.), Fort Dorchester (North Charleston)

RB Malik Brooks (6-0, 205, Sr.), Saluda

RB Cedrick Cunningham (6-0, 190, Sr.), North Central (Kershaw)

WR Alex Stennett (6-3, 200, Sr.), Nation Ford (Fort Mill)

WR OrTre’ Smith (6-4, 210, Sr.), Wando (Mt. Pleasant)

TE Logan Rudolph (6-4, 225, Sr.), Northwestern (Rock Hill)

OL Noah Hannon (6-2, 265, Sr.), Greer

OL Zac McIntosh (6-0, 275, Sr.), Daniel (Central)

OL George Crosby (6-2, 285, Sr.), Colleton County (Walterboro)

OL Summie Carlay (6-5, 280, Sr.), Laurens

OL Thomas Grady (6-4, 285, Sr.), Spartanburg

Second Team

QB Gage Moloney (6-2, 210, Sr.), Northwestern (Rock Hill)

RB Jamari Dunbar (5-9, 190, Sr.), Bamberg-Ehrhardt (Bamberg)

RB Chris Roberts (5-10, 210, Jr.), South Aiken (Aiken)

WR Shi Smith (6-0, 180, Sr.), Union County (Union)

WR Tyler Hamilton (5-10, 175, Sr.), Hilton Head

TE Will Register (6-4, 240, Sr.), Chapin

OL Marcus McKethan (6-6, 335, Sr.), Barnwell

OL Daviyon McDaniel (6-4, 270, Sr.), Sumter

OL Ryan Hiller (6-1, 265, Sr.), Westwood (Blythewood)

OL J.T. Melton (6-3, 285, Sr.), Dillon

OL Malik Sumter (6-1, 287, Sr.), Dutch Fork (Irmo)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lummie Young, Westside (Anderson)

Young was a menace in the secondary for Westside in 2016, racking up 62 total tackles with four fumble recoveries and one interception. The Duke commit led the Rams (10-2) to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.

First Team

DL Xavier Thomas (6-4, 255, Jr.), Wilson (Florence)

DL Grady Thomas (6-4, 275, Sr.), Spartanburg

DL Jalin Walker (6-2, 300, Sr.), Laurens

DL Octavius Pringle (6-3, 290, Sr.), Brookland-Cayce (Cayce)

LB D’Marco Jackson (6-1, 200, Sr.), Broome (Spartanburg)

LB DeAndre Peterson (6-1, 205, Sr.), Fort Dorchester (North Charleston)

LB Kendrick Hicks (6-1, 215, Sr.), Rock Hill

DB Lummie Young (6-2, 195, Sr.), Westside (Anderson)

DB Ty Washington (6-0, 240, Sr.), Union County (Union)

DB Davondre Robinson (6-2, 210, Sr.), Lake Marion (Santee)

DB Bobby Irby (5-10, 170, Sr.), Dutch Fork (Irmo)

Second Team

DL Davonne Bowen (6-1, 225, Sr.), Woodmont (Piedmont)

DL Tyreek Johnson (6-4, 245, Sr.), Lakewood (Sumter)

DL Brad Johnson (6-3, 230, Sr.), Pendleton

DL Shaheem Haltiwanger (6-3, 256, Sr.), White Knoll (Lexington)

LB Bryson Cooper (6-1, 220, Sr.), South Pointe (Rock Hill)

LB Sheldon Billings (6-0, 225, Sr.), Georgetown

LB Colby Campbell (6-0, 200, Sr.), South Aiken (Aiken)

DB Omari Johnson (6-0, 170, Sr.), Stratford (Goose Creek)

DB Davonte Porter (6-3, 190, Sr.), Latta

DB Aaron Watson (5-11, 170, Sr.), Byrnes (Duncan)

DB Tancey Richardson (6-0, 185, Sr.), South Aiken (Aiken)

SPECIAL TEAMS

P Pressley Harvin (6-2, 240, Sr.), Sumter