2016 ALL-USA Tennessee Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Tennessee Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Derek Rang, Dresden

In just his third season, Rang guided the Lions to a perfect 15-0 season and the Class 1A state title. Dresden won 11 games by more than 30 points — including the 62-27 rout in the finale — with its closest call a 19-point victory.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ty Chandler, Montgomery Bell (Nashville)

Chandler was named Mr. Football Back in Division II-AA and led the Big Red to the state final. A U.S. Army All-American and a Tennessee commit, he rushed for 2,252 yards and 39 touchdowns on 259 carries.

First Team

QB Darius Harper (6-4, 205, Sr.), Austin-East (Knoxville)

RB Cordarrian Richardson (6-0, 220, Sr.), Trezevant (Memphis)

RB Ty Chandler (6-0, 205, Sr.), Montgomery Bell (Nashville)

WR Amari Rodgers (5-10, 185, Sr.), Knoxville Catholic

WR Tee Higgins (6-4, 190, Sr.), Oak Ridge

TE Latrell Bumphus (6-4, 240, Sr.), Hardin County (Savannah)

OL Trey Smith (6-6, 300, Sr.), University (Jackson)

OL Jacob Rimmer (6-7, 260, Sr.), Milan

OL Cade Mays (6-5, 310, Jr.), Knoxville Catholic

OL Will Lawrence (6-4, 295, Jr.), Harding Academy (Memphis)

OL Max Wray (6-6, 280, Sr.), Franklin

Second Team

QB Preston Rice (6-2, 215, Sr.), Wayne County (Waynesboro)

RB Eric Gray (5-10, 180, So.), Lausanne (Memphis)

RB Kylan Watkins (5-11, 170, Sr.), Whitehaven (Memphis)

WR Camron Johnson (6-1, 185, Jr.), Brentwood Academy

WR Tykee Kellogg (6-6, 190, Jr.), Alcoa

TE Joeseph Sewell (6-3, 250, Sr.), Blackman (Murfreesboro)

OL Eli Katina (6-2, 275, Sr.), Centennial (Franklin)

OL Griffin Hawkins (6-3, 245, Sr.), Briarcrest Christian (Eads)

OL Rutger Reitmaier (6-3, 280, Sr.), Lipscomb (Nashville)

OL D.J. Delfendahl (6-5, 270, Sr.), Mount Juliet

OL Obinna Eze (6-7, 270, Sr.), Davidson (Nashville)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JaCoby Stevens, Oakland (Murfreesboro)

Ranked as the No. 26 recruit in the senior class by ESPN, Stevens led the Patriots to a state final appearance with a brilliant two-way senior season. The Under Armour All-American intercepted nine passes and made 64 tackles on defense, while also grabbing 38 passes for 690 yards and 12 touchdowns.

First Team

DL Trevis Hopper (6-3, 265, So.), Memphis Central

DL Josh Silvey (6-0, 280, Sr.), Greenback

DL Brant Lawless (6-2, 295, Sr.), Nashville Christian

DL Quinton Bohanna (6-5, 300, Sr.), Cordova

LB Aubrey Miller (6-2, 215, Sr.), Whitehaven (Memphis)

LB Jacob Phillips (6-3, 225, Sr.), East Nashville

LB T.D. Blackmon (6-0, 220, Sr.), Maryville

DB JaCoby Stevens (6-2, 200, Sr.), Oakland (Murfreesboro)

DB Maleik Gray (6-2, 205, Sr.), La Vergne

DB T.J. Carter (5-11, 185, Sr.), Stratford (Nashville)

DB Gentry Bonds (6-1, 195, Sr.), Riverdale (Murfreesboro)

Second Team

DL Tyree Toliver (6-1, 220, Sr.), Baylor (Chattanooga)

DL Tijuan Mason (6-6, 220, Sr.), Trezevant (Memphis)

DL Greg Emerson (6-4, 275, Jr.), North Side (Jackson)

DL Ben Hutch (6-4, 300, Sr.), Hillsboro (Nashville)

LB Cain McWilliams (6-2, 227, Sr.), Marshall County (Lewisburg)

LB Alex Kirkendoll (6-2, 220, Sr.), Marion County (Jasper)

LB Dorian Hopkins (5-11, 215, So.), University (Memphis)

DB Caleb Rozar (6-4, 200, Sr.), Dickson County (Dickson)

DB Zack Dobson (5-9, 170, Sr.), Fulton (Knoxville)

DB Landon Guidry (6-1, 190, Sr.), Independence (Thompson’s Station)

DB Theo Jackson (6-2, 180, Sr.), Overton (Nashville)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Jacob Smith (6-2, 200, Sr.), Siegel (Murfreesboro)