2016 ALL-USA Texas Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Texas Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Hank Carter, Lake Travis (Austin)

Carter guided the Cavaliers to the program’s sixth state championship, but their first in Class 6A (they won five straight in Class 4A from 2007-2011). After losing the first game of this season to Judson, Lake Travis rattled off 15 straight victories, rolling over The Woodlands in the Class 6A Division I final, 41-13.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Shawn Robinson, DeSoto

The Texas Christian commit and dual-threat QB led the Eagles to a 16-0 record and the Class 6A Division II state championship with a 38-29 win in the final against Cibolo Steele in front of 40,000-plus fans at AT&T Stadium. Robinson, a U.S. Army All-American, finished the year with 3,411 yards and 28 touchdowns through the air, while rushing for 1,462 yards and 19 TDs.

First Team

QB Shawn Robinson (6-1, 215, Sr.), DeSoto

RB Kennedy Brooks (6-0, 197, Sr.), Mansfield

RB Eno Benjamin (5-10, 203, Sr.), Wylie East

WR Jalen Reagor (5-11, 182, Sr.), Waxahachie

WR Tyrell Shavers (6-6, 202, Sr.), Lewisville

TE Brock Wright (6-5, 249, Sr.), Cy-Fair (Cypress)

OL Jack Anderson (6-5, 285, Sr.), Frisco

OL Austin Deculus (6-6, 323, Sr.), Cy-Fair (Cypress)

OL Chuck Filiaga (6-6, 335, Sr.), Aledo

OL Walker Little (6-8, 305, Sr.), Episcopal (Bellaire)

OL Tyrese Robinson (6-4, 310, Sr.), McKinney Boyd

Second Team

QB Charlie Brewer (6-1, 188, Sr.), Lake Travis (Austin)

RB Toneil Carter (5-11, 197, Sr.), Langham Creek (Houston)

RB Kaegun Williams (5-9, 190, Sr.), Cedar Hill

WR O’Shae Clark (5-9, 165, Sr.), Cypress Springs (Cypress)

WR Erik Ezukanma (6-2, 175, Jr.), Timber Creek (Fort Worth)

TE Mustapha Muhammad (6-5, 235, Jr.), Ridge Point (Missouri City)

OL Edward Ingram (6-4, 325, Sr.), DeSoto

OL Wes Harris (6-4, 285, Sr.), Aledo

OL Grant Polley (6-5, 280, Sr.), Denton

OL Grayson Reed (6-5, 304, Sr.), Cypress Creek (Houston)

OL Darrell Simpson (6-7, 330, Jr.), Northwest (Justin)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Anthony Hines, Plano East

The Class 6A Defensive Player of the Year, Hines finished the season with incredible production. In 11 games, the Texas A&M commit amassed 245 tackles — 39 for loss — along with six sacks, two interceptions and five forced fumbles for 6-5 Plano East.

First Team

DL K’Lavon Chaisson (6-4, 220, Sr.), North Shore (Houston)

DL Livingston Paogofie (6-2, 242, Sr.), Bowie (Arlington)

DL Michael Purcell (6-5, 230, Sr.), The Woodlands

DL Marvin Wilson (6-4, 329, Sr.), Episcopal (Bellaire)

LB Baron Browning (6-4, 230, Sr.), Kennedale

LB Anthony Hines (6-3, 222, Sr.), Plano East

LB Levi Jones (6-3, 215, Sr.), Westlake (Austin)

DB Robert Barnes (6-3, 194, Sr.), Southlake Carroll

DB BJ Foster (6-1, 188, Jr.), Angleton

DB Jeffrey Okudah (6-3, 190, Sr.), South Grand Prairie

DB Kary Vincent Jr. (6-0, 170, Sr.), Memorial (Port Arthur)

Second Team

DL Earnest Brown (6-5, 240, Sr.), Ryan (Denton)

DL Cole Maxwell (6-5, 252, Sr.), Allen

DL Jayden Peevy (6-6, 279, Sr.), Bellaire

DL Max Wright (6-5, 260, Jr.), Taylor (Katy)

LB Zach Collins (6-0 160, Sr.), Beckville

LB Devodrick Johnson (6-1, 210, Sr.), Kimball (Dallas)

LB Bumper Pool (6-2, 215, Jr.), Lovejoy (Allen)

DB Chevin Calloway (5-10, 180, Sr.), Bishop Dunne (Dallas)

DB Jalen Catalon (5-9, 175, So.), Mansfield Legacy

DB Anthony Cook (6-1, 168, Jr.), Lamar (Houston)

DB Garrison Vaughn (6-1, 180, Jr.), Belton

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Kole Ramage (6-0, 180, Sr.), Southlake Carroll