2016 ALL-USA Utah Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Utah Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: John Lambourne, Bingham (South Jordan)
One of six finalists for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Coach of the Year award, Lambourne guided the Miners to a perfect 14-0 season. The second-year head coach earned his first state title, 17-10 over Lone Peak, though he also served as offensive coordinator for five previous Miner championships in the past decade.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jaylen Warren, East (Salt Lake City)
The hard-running senior re-wrote the state record books while leading the Leopards to an unbeaten season and the Class 4A state championship. Warren ran for 3,099 yards — breaking the previous state mark by more than 500 yards — and scored 38 touchdowns, 16 of them in the postseason.
First Team
QB Cammon Cooper (6-4, 205, Jr.), Lehi
RB Josh Davis (5-10, 190, Sr.), Alta (Sandy)
RB Jaylen Warren (5-9, 205, Sr.), East (Salt Lake City)
WR Spencer Curtis (6-2, 190, Sr.), Jordan (Sandy)
WR Ty Jones (6-4, 205, Sr.), Provo
TE Carson Terrell (6-5, 240, Sr.), Lehi
OL Cole Clemens (6-6, 335, Sr.), Bingham (South Jordan)
OL Andrew Slack (6-5, 250, Sr.), Springville
OL Taki Vakalahi (6-2, 295, Jr.), East (Salt Lake City)
OL Michael Richardson (6-5, 260, Sr.), American Fork
OL Penei Sewell (6-4, 320, Jr.), Desert Hills (St. George)
Second Team
QB Crew Wakley (6-2, 175, Jr.), Jordan (Sandy)
RB Sione Lund (6-1, 235, Sr.), Brighton (Cottonwood Heights)
RB Jackson McChesney (6-0, 190, Sr.), Lone Peak (Highland)
WR Haze Hadley (5-8, 160, Sr.), Fremont (Plain City)
WR Deontay Nish (5-6, 150, Sr.), Ben Lomond (Ogden)
TE Jaxon Lee (6-1, 170, Sr.), San Juan (Blanding)
OL Hunter Beddoes (6-3, 265, Sr.), Morgan
OL Joe Joe Tufele (5-11, 320, Jr.), Roy
OL Chandler Dolphin (6-4, 285, Sr.), Alta (Sandy)
OL Ryan Schoen (6-3, 280, Sr.), Lone Peak (Highland)
OL Paul Maile (6-4, 250, Jr.), East (Salt Lake City)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Langi Tuifua, Bingham (South Jordan)
When heavily-recruited teammate Jay Tufele went down with an injury, the explosive Tuifua proved more than capable of picking up the slack. The uncommitted four-star recruit racked up 78 total tackles, with 16 sacks, 25 quarterback hurries and two blocked kicks for the undefeated state champs.
First Team
DL Langi Tuifua (6-4, 225, Sr.), Bingham (South Jordan)
DL Junior Mulipola (6-0, 300, Sr.), Springville
DL Lorenzo Fauatea (6-4, 260, Sr.), Hunter (West Valley City)
DL Garred Blanthorn (6-4, 230, Sr.), Maple Mountain (Spanish Fork)
LB Vili Manulea Wolfgramm (6-0, 205, Sr.), Salem Hills (Salem)
LB Ben Bywater (6-3, 205, Sr.), Olympus (Salt Lake City)
LB Dillon Smith (6-3, 205, Sr.), Beaver
DB Daniel Loua (5-11, 195, Sr.), Bingham (South Jordan)
DB Brennon Jones (6-1, 175, Sr.), Syracuse
DB Chaz Ah You (6-3, 200, Sr.), Timpview (Provo)
DB Will Overstreet (5-11, 175, Jr.), Pleasant Grove
Second Team
DL Jackson Cravens (6-3, 270, Jr.), Timpview (Provo)
DL Heneli Avendano (6-4, 310, Sr.), Jordan (Sandy)
DL Seth Larsen (5-10, 200, Sr.), Lone Peak (Highland)
DL Tyler Heaton (6-2, 280, Sr.), Pine View (St. George)
LB Steven Skewes (5-10, 160 Sr.), Duchesne
LB Malakai Fakahua (6-0, 205, Sr.), Dixie (St. George)
LB Tayler Katoa (6-2, 225, Sr.), Layton
DB Jason Hatch (6-0, 165, Sr.), Delta
DB Journey Buba (6-0, 167, Jr.), Kearns (Salt Lake City)
DB Nephi Sewell (5-10, 175, Sr.), Desert Hills (St. George)
DB A.J. Iloa (6-3, 200, Sr.), East (Salt Lake City)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Thomas Rossi (5-9, 160, Sr.), Lone Peak (Highland)
Hey USAToday you missed a QB that led both QBs and entire State in TDs (42) Fewer INT (6) QBR (136.8) Completion % (69%). Only 300 yds less than Cooper but with 130 less throws. Led every other stat and led team further in playoffs. Alta QB 6'1 190 Jr Will Dana should be on your list!