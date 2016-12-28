2016 ALL-USA Utah Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Utah Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: John Lambourne, Bingham (South Jordan)

One of six finalists for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Coach of the Year award, Lambourne guided the Miners to a perfect 14-0 season. The second-year head coach earned his first state title, 17-10 over Lone Peak, though he also served as offensive coordinator for five previous Miner championships in the past decade.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jaylen Warren, East (Salt Lake City)

The hard-running senior re-wrote the state record books while leading the Leopards to an unbeaten season and the Class 4A state championship. Warren ran for 3,099 yards — breaking the previous state mark by more than 500 yards — and scored 38 touchdowns, 16 of them in the postseason.

First Team

QB Cammon Cooper (6-4, 205, Jr.), Lehi

RB Josh Davis (5-10, 190, Sr.), Alta (Sandy)

RB Jaylen Warren (5-9, 205, Sr.), East (Salt Lake City)

WR Spencer Curtis (6-2, 190, Sr.), Jordan (Sandy)

WR Ty Jones (6-4, 205, Sr.), Provo

TE Carson Terrell (6-5, 240, Sr.), Lehi

OL Cole Clemens (6-6, 335, Sr.), Bingham (South Jordan)

OL Andrew Slack (6-5, 250, Sr.), Springville

OL Taki Vakalahi (6-2, 295, Jr.), East (Salt Lake City)

OL Michael Richardson (6-5, 260, Sr.), American Fork

OL Penei Sewell (6-4, 320, Jr.), Desert Hills (St. George)

Second Team

QB Crew Wakley (6-2, 175, Jr.), Jordan (Sandy)

RB Sione Lund (6-1, 235, Sr.), Brighton (Cottonwood Heights)

RB Jackson McChesney (6-0, 190, Sr.), Lone Peak (Highland)

WR Haze Hadley (5-8, 160, Sr.), Fremont (Plain City)

WR Deontay Nish (5-6, 150, Sr.), Ben Lomond (Ogden)

TE Jaxon Lee (6-1, 170, Sr.), San Juan (Blanding)

OL Hunter Beddoes (6-3, 265, Sr.), Morgan

OL Joe Joe Tufele (5-11, 320, Jr.), Roy

OL Chandler Dolphin (6-4, 285, Sr.), Alta (Sandy)

OL Ryan Schoen (6-3, 280, Sr.), Lone Peak (Highland)

OL Paul Maile (6-4, 250, Jr.), East (Salt Lake City)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Langi Tuifua, Bingham (South Jordan)

When heavily-recruited teammate Jay Tufele went down with an injury, the explosive Tuifua proved more than capable of picking up the slack. The uncommitted four-star recruit racked up 78 total tackles, with 16 sacks, 25 quarterback hurries and two blocked kicks for the undefeated state champs.

First Team

DL Langi Tuifua (6-4, 225, Sr.), Bingham (South Jordan)

DL Junior Mulipola (6-0, 300, Sr.), Springville

DL Lorenzo Fauatea (6-4, 260, Sr.), Hunter (West Valley City)

DL Garred Blanthorn (6-4, 230, Sr.), Maple Mountain (Spanish Fork)

LB Vili Manulea Wolfgramm (6-0, 205, Sr.), Salem Hills (Salem)

LB Ben Bywater (6-3, 205, Sr.), Olympus (Salt Lake City)

LB Dillon Smith (6-3, 205, Sr.), Beaver

DB Daniel Loua (5-11, 195, Sr.), Bingham (South Jordan)

DB Brennon Jones (6-1, 175, Sr.), Syracuse

DB Chaz Ah You (6-3, 200, Sr.), Timpview (Provo)

DB Will Overstreet (5-11, 175, Jr.), Pleasant Grove

Second Team

DL Jackson Cravens (6-3, 270, Jr.), Timpview (Provo)

DL Heneli Avendano (6-4, 310, Sr.), Jordan (Sandy)

DL Seth Larsen (5-10, 200, Sr.), Lone Peak (Highland)

DL Tyler Heaton (6-2, 280, Sr.), Pine View (St. George)

LB Steven Skewes (5-10, 160 Sr.), Duchesne

LB Malakai Fakahua (6-0, 205, Sr.), Dixie (St. George)

LB Tayler Katoa (6-2, 225, Sr.), Layton

DB Jason Hatch (6-0, 165, Sr.), Delta

DB Journey Buba (6-0, 167, Jr.), Kearns (Salt Lake City)

DB Nephi Sewell (5-10, 175, Sr.), Desert Hills (St. George)

DB A.J. Iloa (6-3, 200, Sr.), East (Salt Lake City)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Thomas Rossi (5-9, 160, Sr.), Lone Peak (Highland)