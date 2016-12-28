2016 ALL-USA Vermont Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Vermont Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Trombly, Hartford (White River Junction)

In his third year as Hartford’s head coach, Trombly guided the Hurricanes (10-1) to a Division I championship, culminating with a 21-14 win over St. Johnsbury in the title-clincher. Hartford was a perfect 10-0 against Vermont competition in 2016 and captured its first championship since 2012.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Griff Stalcup, Burr & Burton Academy (Manchester)

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Stalcup accumulated 1,868 yards and 32 touchdowns through the air, while rushing for 500 yards and another 11 scores. His efforts helped lead the Bulldogs (10-1) to their second straight Division II state championship game appearance.

First Team

QB Griff Stalcup (6-2, 190, Sr.), Burr & Burton Academy (Manchester)

RB Jahyde Bullard (5-11, 228, Sr.), Bellows Falls (Westminster)

RB Cheick Diakite (5-11, 220, Sr.), Brattleboro

WR Carter Vickers (6-2, 190, Sr.), Burr & Burton Academy (Manchester)

WR Dylan Ellis (5-9, 165, Sr.), Fair Haven

TE Brodie Talbot (6-1, 240, Sr.), St. Johnsbury Academy (St. Johnsbury)

OL Tommy Kourebanas (6-5, 300, Sr.), Essex (Essex Junction)

OL Brian Moran (6-3, 245, Sr.), Hartford (White River Junction)

OL Khant Thu (6-2, 295, Sr.), Hartford (White River Junction)

OL Chris O’Brien (6-3, 220, Sr.), Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg)

OL Tom Emery (6-1, 260, Jr.), St. Johnsbury Academy (St. Johnsbury)

Second Team

QB Gavin Farnsworth (6-0, 175, Sr.), Hartford (White River Junction)

RB Liam Coulter (6-0, 210, Sr.), Essex (Essex Junction)

RB Kevin Garrison (6-0, 180, Sr.), Burlington

WR Bailey Olson (6-1, 170, So.), Colchester

WR Jimmy Mee (6-0, 180, Sr.), Rutland

TE Aidan Hogan (6-4, 245, Sr.) North Country (Newport)

OL Dylan Kapusta (6-2, 210, Sr.), Burr & Burton Academy (Manchester)

OL Trenton Allen (5-9, 175, Jr.), Windsor

OL Steve Cadieux (5-10, 230, Jr.), Colchester

OL Seth Parks (6-2, 260, Jr.), Fair Haven

OL Carson Hunter (6-3, 205, Sr.), Burr & Burton Academy (Manchester)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Collin Urie, St. Johnsbury Academy (St. Johnsbury)

A standout two-way player, Urie recorded 79 tackles (including 6.5 for a loss) to go with six pass breakups and a pair of interceptions in 2016. Add that to the 2,574 yards of total offense he gained as a dual-threat quarterback and Urie was a major reason St. Johnsbury reached the Division I championship game.

First Team

DL Zach Toensing (6-4, 220, Sr.), Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg)

DL Caleb Phelps (5-10, 225, Sr.), Bellows Free Academy (St. Albans)

DL Dylan Beyor (6-0, 230, Sr.), Rice Memorial (South Burlington)

DL Bailey Nott (6-0, 200, Sr.), Hartford (White River Junction)

LB Collin Urie (6-0, 180, Sr.), St. Johnsbury Academy (St. Johnsbury)

LB Conor Hiner (5-11, 210, Sr.), Brattleboro

LB Max Pockette (5-10, 170, Sr.), Rutland

DB Alex Bond (6-4, 180, Sr.), Rice Memorial (South Burlington)

DB Tyler Hamilton (5-11, 175, Jr.), Hartford (White River Junction)

DB Dan Robinson (6-0, 180, Sr.), Woodstock

DB Jordan Hines (5-11, 160, Jr.), Essex (Essex Junction)

Second Team

DL Dustin Rock (6-1, 245, Sr.), Milton

DL Justin Koloski (6-1, 190, Sr.), Hartford (White River Junction)

DL Ben Meagher (6-1, 195, Jr.), Windsor

DL DJ Snide (6-1, 200, Sr.) Bellows Falls (Westminster)

LB Jacob Griggs (5-8, 185, Sr.), Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg)

LB Hunter Patenaude (5-11, 159, Sr.), Windsor

LB Alex Rizvanov (5-10, 190, Jr.), Essex (Essex Junction)

DB Seth Balch (5-11, 146, Jr.), Windsor

DB Andrew Gleason (6-0, 160, Sr.), Middlebury

DB Jacob Streeter (6-0, 170, Sr.), Bellows Falls (Westminster)

DB Tom Meadows (6-3, 195, Sr.), Colchester

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Mike Morgan (6-0, 175, Sr.), Mill River (North Clarendon)