2016 ALL-USA Virginia Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Virginia Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Loren Johnson, Highland Springs

The Springers survived a 54-year drought before winning the 2015 Class 5A state title, but the wait for the next one wasn’t nearly as long. Johnson guided Highland Springs to a 14-1 record and their second straight championship, knocking off Stone Bridge, 35-29, in the finale.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lindell Stone, Woodberry Forest

The Virginia commit led the Tigers to a 9-1 record, quarterbacking an offense that never scored fewer than 34 points. Stone completed 215 of 330 passes for 3,380 yards and 38 touchdowns, with just seven interceptions, and three times threw for over 400 yards in a game.

First Team

QB Lindell Stone (6-2, 193, Sr.), Woodberry Forest

RB Khalan Laborn (5-10, 200, Sr.), Bishop Sullivan (Virginia Beach)

RB Lamont Atkins (5-11, 200, Sr.), Lake Braddock (Burke)

WR Dillon Spalding (6-2, 215, Jr.), South County (Lorton)

WR Kris Thornton (5-9, 165, Sr.), Osbourn (Manassas)

TE James Mitchell (6-4, 210, Jr.), Union (Big Stone Gap)

OL Darnell Ewell (6-4, 295, Sr.), Lake Taylor (Norfolk)

OL Mekhi Becton (6-6, 300, Sr.), Highland Springs

OL Nana Asiedu (6-6, 270, Jr.), North Stafford

OL Jake Folland 6-3, 295, Jr.), Battlefield (Haymarket)

OL Tommy Christ (6-5, 270, Sr.), Dominion (Sterling)

Second Team

QB Shon Mitchell (6-0, 190, Sr.), Oscar Smith (Chesapeake)

RB Meech Hembry (5-10, 190, Sr.), Broad Run (Ashburn)

RB Ricky Slade (5-10, 185, Jr.), C.D. Hylton (Woodbridge)

WR Terrell Jana (6-1, 185, Sr.), Woodberry Forest

WR Hezekiah Grimsley (6-0, 175, Sr.), Lafayette (Williamsburg)

TE Andrew Park (6-5, 220, Sr.), Lake Braddock (Burke)

OL Kobie Turner (6-2, 225, Sr.), Centreville (Clifton)

OL Noah Knapp (6-0, 270, Sr.), Bishop Sullivan (Virginia Beach)

OL David Kroll (6-7, 320, Sr.), South Lakes (Reston)

OL Dillon Carey (6-1, 265, Sr.), Stone Bridge (Ashburn)

OL Jess Speight (6-3, 285, Sr.), Collegiate (Richmond)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rayshard Ashby, L.C. Bird (Chesterfield)

A three-time Division 5 Defensive Player of the Year, the Virginia Tech commit capped his career with a spectacular senior season. Bird recorded 117 solo tackles, 49 assisted tackles, 25 sacks, five forced fumbles and five blocked kicks, while also scoring three defensive touchdowns.

First Team

DL Luiji Vilain (6-4, 240, Sr.), Episcopal (Alexandria)

DL Eric Crosby (6-2, 299, Sr.), Ocean Lakes (Virginia Beach)

DL Jordan Williams (6-5, 260, Sr.), Cox (Virginia Beach)

DL Brailyn Franklin (6-2, 200, Sr.), Battlefield (Haymarket)

LB Kevin Petrillo (6-1, 185, Sr.), Westfield (Chantilly)

LB Rayshard Ashby (5-11, 230, Sr.), L.C. Bird (Chesterfield)

LB Ellis Brooks (6-2, 225, Sr.), Benedictine (Richmond)

DB Devon Hunter (6-1, 205, Sr.), Indian River (Chesapeake)

DB Dazz Newsome (5-10, 165, Sr.), Hampton

DB K’Vaughan Pope (6-2, 210, Jr.), Dinwiddie

DB Jonathan Sutherland (6-0, 195, Sr.), Episcopal (Alexandria)

Second Team

DL Yetur Matos (6-5, 240, Sr.), Chancellor (Fredericksburg)

DL Tyjuan Garbutt (6-3, 215, Sr.), Riverbend (Fredericksburg)

DL Shundarius Carter (6-2, 195, Sr.), Dale (Chester)

DL Tyran Hunt (6-6, 275, Sr.), Southampton (Courtland)

LB Teradja Mitchell (6-3, 230, Jr.), Bishop Sullivan (Virginia Beach)

LB Keshon Artis (6-1, 210, Sr.), Oscar Smith (Chesapeake)

LB Riley Fox (6-0, 210, Sr.), Salem

DB Jermani Brown (5-10, 170, Sr.), Midlothian

DB Johnathan Gregory (6-3, 190, Sr.), Phoebus (Hampton)

DB Josh Sarratt (5-11, 170, So.), Colonial Forge (Stafford)

DB Terrell Hart (6-0, 185, Sr.), King’s Fork (Suffolk)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Brian Delaney (5-10, 200, Sr.), Westfield (Chantilly)