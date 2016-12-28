USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Washington Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jon Eagle, Camas

Eagle guided the Papermakers (14-0) to an undefeated season and the first football championship in school history this past season. Camas dispatched Richland in the Class 4A state title game by a score of 24-14.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Foster Sarell, Graham-Kapowsin (Graham)

Sarell anchored an offensive line that helped produce 46.8 points per game for Graham-Kapowsin. The nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle recruit, Sarell has committed to play in the U.S. Army All-American game.

First Team

QB Conor Bardue (6-1, 195, Jr.), Lake Stevens

RB J.J. Jerome (6-0, 205, Sr.), Monroe

RB Micah Smith (6-0, 190, Jr.), Graham-Kapowsin (Graham)

WR Tallon Yerbury (6-2, 185, Sr.), Puyallup

WR Anthony Hutchinson (5-10, 185, Jr.), Lake Stevens

TE Hunter Bryant (6-3, 230, Sr.), Eastside Catholic (Sammamish)

OL Foster Sarell (6-6, 300, Sr.), Graham-Kapowsin (Graham)

OL Henry Bainivalu (6-6, 300, Sr.), Skyline (Sammamish)

OL Quazzel White (6-4, 305, Sr.), Lincoln (Tacoma)

OL Dontae Powell (6-6, 285, Sr.), Richland

OL Caleb Davis (6-4, 270, Sr.), Bonney Lake

Second Team

QB Jacob Sirmon (6-4, 218, Jr.), Bothell

RB Princeton Lollar (6-1, 240, Sr.), Oak Harbor

RB Andrew Vargas (5-10, 210, Sr.), Chiawana (Pasco)

WR Darius Morrison (6-2, 185, So.), Puyallup

WR Hunter Eckstrom (6-0, 185, Sr.), Lake Stevens

TE Ben Moos (6-4, 245, Sr.), Pullman

OL Brock Wellsfry (6-6, 288, Sr.), Hanford (Richland)

OL Cody Kanouse (6-7, 290, Sr.), Peninsula (Gig Harbor)

OL Abraham Lucas (6-8, 260, Sr.), Archbishop Murphy (Everett)

OL Wyatt Musser (6-4, 240, Sr.), Kamiakin (Kennewick)

OL Campbell Barrington (6-6, 275, Jr.), University (Spokane)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jack Colletto, Camas

Colletto captured Gatorade Player of the Year honors as a standout two-way player. Defensively, he collected 61 tackles and forced four fumbles while also racking up more than 3,000 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes for Class 4A champion Camas.

First Team

DL Kelle Sanders (6-3, 210, Sr.), River Ridge (Lacey)

DL Brigham Whitby (6-0, 280, Sr.), Richland

DL Joe Tryon (6-7, 240, Sr.), Hazen (Renton)

DL Ali Gaye (6-6, 265, Sr.), Edmonds-Woodway (Edmonds)

LB Cade Otton (6-5, 224, Sr.), Tumwater

LB Ben Wilson (6-1, 205, Jr.), Sumner

LB Cale Lindsay (6-1, 220, Sr.), Lakes (Lakewood)

DB Jack Colletto (6-3, 220, Sr.), Camas

DB Salvon Ahmed (5-11, 186, Sr.), Juanita (Kirkland)

DB Michael Kernan (6-0, 180, Sr.), Prosser

DB Caleb Weber (6-2, 227, Sr.), Chiawana (Pasco)

Second Team

DL Doug Russell (6-5, 270, Sr.), O’Dea (Seattle)

DL Marcus Hamilton (6-0, 215, Sr.), Bonney Lake

DL Colin Booker (6-4, 270, Sr.), Eastlake (Sammamish)

DL Jake Kim (5-11, 195, Sr.), Woodinville

LB Michael Matthews (6-2, 205, Sr.), Camas

LB Alex Diegel (6-2, 210, Sr.), Skyline (Sammamish)

LB Mahlon Slaughter (5-11, 220, Jr.), Lincoln (Tacoma)

DB Darreon Moore (5-11, 175, Sr.), Kamiakin (Kennewick)

DB Mack Minnehan (6-0, 185, Sr.), Woodinville

DB Kyler Gordon (6-0, 185, Sr.), Archbishop Murphy (Everett)

DB Jovan McConico (6-0, 185, Jr.), Kent-Meridian (Kent)

SPECIAL TEAMS

P Ryan Rehkow (6-4, 190, Sr.), Central Valley (Spokane Valley)