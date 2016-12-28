USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Washington Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jon Eagle, Camas
Eagle guided the Papermakers (14-0) to an undefeated season and the first football championship in school history this past season. Camas dispatched Richland in the Class 4A state title game by a score of 24-14.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Foster Sarell, Graham-Kapowsin (Graham)
Sarell anchored an offensive line that helped produce 46.8 points per game for Graham-Kapowsin. The nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle recruit, Sarell has committed to play in the U.S. Army All-American game.
First Team
QB Conor Bardue (6-1, 195, Jr.), Lake Stevens
RB J.J. Jerome (6-0, 205, Sr.), Monroe
RB Micah Smith (6-0, 190, Jr.), Graham-Kapowsin (Graham)
WR Tallon Yerbury (6-2, 185, Sr.), Puyallup
WR Anthony Hutchinson (5-10, 185, Jr.), Lake Stevens
TE Hunter Bryant (6-3, 230, Sr.), Eastside Catholic (Sammamish)
OL Foster Sarell (6-6, 300, Sr.), Graham-Kapowsin (Graham)
OL Henry Bainivalu (6-6, 300, Sr.), Skyline (Sammamish)
OL Quazzel White (6-4, 305, Sr.), Lincoln (Tacoma)
OL Dontae Powell (6-6, 285, Sr.), Richland
OL Caleb Davis (6-4, 270, Sr.), Bonney Lake
Second Team
QB Jacob Sirmon (6-4, 218, Jr.), Bothell
RB Princeton Lollar (6-1, 240, Sr.), Oak Harbor
RB Andrew Vargas (5-10, 210, Sr.), Chiawana (Pasco)
WR Darius Morrison (6-2, 185, So.), Puyallup
WR Hunter Eckstrom (6-0, 185, Sr.), Lake Stevens
TE Ben Moos (6-4, 245, Sr.), Pullman
OL Brock Wellsfry (6-6, 288, Sr.), Hanford (Richland)
OL Cody Kanouse (6-7, 290, Sr.), Peninsula (Gig Harbor)
OL Abraham Lucas (6-8, 260, Sr.), Archbishop Murphy (Everett)
OL Wyatt Musser (6-4, 240, Sr.), Kamiakin (Kennewick)
OL Campbell Barrington (6-6, 275, Jr.), University (Spokane)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jack Colletto, Camas
Colletto captured Gatorade Player of the Year honors as a standout two-way player. Defensively, he collected 61 tackles and forced four fumbles while also racking up more than 3,000 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes for Class 4A champion Camas.
First Team
DL Kelle Sanders (6-3, 210, Sr.), River Ridge (Lacey)
DL Brigham Whitby (6-0, 280, Sr.), Richland
DL Joe Tryon (6-7, 240, Sr.), Hazen (Renton)
DL Ali Gaye (6-6, 265, Sr.), Edmonds-Woodway (Edmonds)
LB Cade Otton (6-5, 224, Sr.), Tumwater
LB Ben Wilson (6-1, 205, Jr.), Sumner
LB Cale Lindsay (6-1, 220, Sr.), Lakes (Lakewood)
DB Jack Colletto (6-3, 220, Sr.), Camas
DB Salvon Ahmed (5-11, 186, Sr.), Juanita (Kirkland)
DB Michael Kernan (6-0, 180, Sr.), Prosser
DB Caleb Weber (6-2, 227, Sr.), Chiawana (Pasco)
Second Team
DL Doug Russell (6-5, 270, Sr.), O’Dea (Seattle)
DL Marcus Hamilton (6-0, 215, Sr.), Bonney Lake
DL Colin Booker (6-4, 270, Sr.), Eastlake (Sammamish)
DL Jake Kim (5-11, 195, Sr.), Woodinville
LB Michael Matthews (6-2, 205, Sr.), Camas
LB Alex Diegel (6-2, 210, Sr.), Skyline (Sammamish)
LB Mahlon Slaughter (5-11, 220, Jr.), Lincoln (Tacoma)
DB Darreon Moore (5-11, 175, Sr.), Kamiakin (Kennewick)
DB Mack Minnehan (6-0, 185, Sr.), Woodinville
DB Kyler Gordon (6-0, 185, Sr.), Archbishop Murphy (Everett)
DB Jovan McConico (6-0, 185, Jr.), Kent-Meridian (Kent)
SPECIAL TEAMS
P Ryan Rehkow (6-4, 190, Sr.), Central Valley (Spokane Valley)
