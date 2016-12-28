2016 ALL-USA West Virginia Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA West Virginia Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: David Walker, Martinsburg
Walker was the architect of a brilliant Martinsburg (14-0) squad that steamrolled its way to a Class AAA state championship in 2016, capping off a title run with a convincing 49-7 win over Spring Valley in the state final. Under Walker’s leadership, the Bulldogs outscored their opponents by a score of 203-7 in four postseason contests.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Isaac Brown, Martinsburg
West Virginia’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Brown caught 64 passes for 982 yards and 12 touchdowns while leading Martinsburg to the Class AAA state title. It was the fifth championship in school history for Martinsburg, which downed Spring Valley, 49-7, in the championship game.
First Team
QB Jeremy Dillon (6-5, 195, Jr.), Mingo Central (Matewan)
RB Jacob Northcraft (6-0, 200, Sr.), Musselman (Inwood)
RB Ivan Vaughn (5-11, 180, So.), Cabell Midland (Ona)
WR Isaac Brown (6-1, 175, Jr.), Martinsburg
WR Chris Yachini (6-1, 185, Sr.), Brooke (Wellsburg)
WR Carter Sebert-Sweeney (5-10, 175, Sr.), Nicholas County (Summersville)
OL Riley Locklear (6-6, 285, Sr.), Spring Valley (Huntington)
OL Billy Ross (6-5, 295, Sr.), Huntington
OL Chris Harris (6-0, 245, Sr.), Capital (Charleston)
OL Doug Nester (6-6, 285, So.), Spring Valley (Huntington)
OL Seth Stewart (6-8, 315, Sr.), Point Pleasant
Second Team
QB Tyson Bagent (6-2, 203, Jr.), Martinsburg
RB Jordan Page (5-8, 175, Sr.), Morgantown
RB Mason Brubeck (6-1, 193, Sr.), Spring Valley (Huntington)
WR Curon Cordon (5-7, 155, Jr.), South Charleston
WR Chase Riley (6-2, 180, Sr.), Lincoln (Shinnston)
WR Darnell Brooks (6-2, 186, Sr.), George Washington (Charleston)
OL David Robertson (6-1, 250, Sr.), Musselman
OL Adam Stilley (6-1, 250, Sr.), Martinsburg
OL Garrett Burnside (6-3, 230, Sr.), Roane County (Spencer)
OL Darnell Wright (6-6, 275, So.), Huntington
OL Ben Billanti (6-0, 270, Jr.), Riverside (Belle)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jake Abbott, Fairmont Senior
Abbott was a peerless defender for the Polar Bears (10-3) in 2016, recording 136 total tackles (97 solo) while leading Fairmont Senior to the Class AA state final. Also a two-way standout, he delivered nine touchdowns against just one interception from the quarterback position.
First Team
DL Tavis Lee (6-3, 215, Jr.), Martinsburg
DL Turan Rush (6-1, 245, Sr.), Capital (Charleston)
DL Darius Stills (6-3, 270, Sr.), Fairmont Senior
DL Dante Stills (6-5, 260, Jr.), Fairmont Senior
LB Jake Abbott (6-1, 210, Sr.), Fairmont Senior
LB Dewayne Grantham (5-10, 185, So.), Martinsburg
LB Lucas Cooper (5-11, 170, Sr.), Hurricane
DB Derek Pitts (6-2, 190, Sr.), South Charleston
DB Zach Torbett (6-0, 185, Sr.), Wheeling Park (Wheeling)
DB Grant Harman (5-11, 190, So.), Martinsburg
DB Markus Guy (5-10, 163, Sr.), Independence (Coal City)
Second Team
DL Jack Raitz (5-11, 210, Sr.), Parkersburg
DL Ryan Mills (6-1, 250, Sr.), Huntington
DL Jalen Hesen (6-2, 254, Jr.), Martinsburg
DL Hayden Starcher (5-10, 170, Sr.), University (Morgantown)
LB Gavin Smoot (6-1, 220, Jr.), Hedgesville
LB Tanner Williams (6-0, 220, Jr.), George Washington (Charleston)
LB Brant Freeland (5-11, 212, Sr.), Parkersburg
DB Jadon Hayes (5-10, 172, Jr.), Huntington
DB Drew Keeton (6-0, 160, Sr.), Cabell Midland (Ona)
DB Camron Henderson (5-11, 185, Sr.), Morgantown
DB Billy Honaker (6-0, 185, Sr.), Greenbrier East (Lewisburg)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Cason Kessinger (5-11, 160, Sr.), Huntington
im wondering how a kid that caught 12 td gets offensive player of the year over a state champ that accounted for over 4K yds and 60 td