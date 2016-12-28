2016 ALL-USA West Virginia Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA West Virginia Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: David Walker, Martinsburg

Walker was the architect of a brilliant Martinsburg (14-0) squad that steamrolled its way to a Class AAA state championship in 2016, capping off a title run with a convincing 49-7 win over Spring Valley in the state final. Under Walker’s leadership, the Bulldogs outscored their opponents by a score of 203-7 in four postseason contests.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Isaac Brown, Martinsburg

West Virginia’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Brown caught 64 passes for 982 yards and 12 touchdowns while leading Martinsburg to the Class AAA state title. It was the fifth championship in school history for Martinsburg, which downed Spring Valley, 49-7, in the championship game.

First Team

QB Jeremy Dillon (6-5, 195, Jr.), Mingo Central (Matewan)

RB Jacob Northcraft (6-0, 200, Sr.), Musselman (Inwood)

RB Ivan Vaughn (5-11, 180, So.), Cabell Midland (Ona)

WR Isaac Brown (6-1, 175, Jr.), Martinsburg

WR Chris Yachini (6-1, 185, Sr.), Brooke (Wellsburg)

WR Carter Sebert-Sweeney (5-10, 175, Sr.), Nicholas County (Summersville)

OL Riley Locklear (6-6, 285, Sr.), Spring Valley (Huntington)

OL Billy Ross (6-5, 295, Sr.), Huntington

OL Chris Harris (6-0, 245, Sr.), Capital (Charleston)

OL Doug Nester (6-6, 285, So.), Spring Valley (Huntington)

OL Seth Stewart (6-8, 315, Sr.), Point Pleasant

Second Team

QB Tyson Bagent (6-2, 203, Jr.), Martinsburg

RB Jordan Page (5-8, 175, Sr.), Morgantown

RB Mason Brubeck (6-1, 193, Sr.), Spring Valley (Huntington)

WR Curon Cordon (5-7, 155, Jr.), South Charleston

WR Chase Riley (6-2, 180, Sr.), Lincoln (Shinnston)

WR Darnell Brooks (6-2, 186, Sr.), George Washington (Charleston)

OL David Robertson (6-1, 250, Sr.), Musselman

OL Adam Stilley (6-1, 250, Sr.), Martinsburg

OL Garrett Burnside (6-3, 230, Sr.), Roane County (Spencer)

OL Darnell Wright (6-6, 275, So.), Huntington

OL Ben Billanti (6-0, 270, Jr.), Riverside (Belle)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jake Abbott, Fairmont Senior

Abbott was a peerless defender for the Polar Bears (10-3) in 2016, recording 136 total tackles (97 solo) while leading Fairmont Senior to the Class AA state final. Also a two-way standout, he delivered nine touchdowns against just one interception from the quarterback position.

First Team

DL Tavis Lee (6-3, 215, Jr.), Martinsburg

DL Turan Rush (6-1, 245, Sr.), Capital (Charleston)

DL Darius Stills (6-3, 270, Sr.), Fairmont Senior

DL Dante Stills (6-5, 260, Jr.), Fairmont Senior

LB Jake Abbott (6-1, 210, Sr.), Fairmont Senior

LB Dewayne Grantham (5-10, 185, So.), Martinsburg

LB Lucas Cooper (5-11, 170, Sr.), Hurricane

DB Derek Pitts (6-2, 190, Sr.), South Charleston

DB Zach Torbett (6-0, 185, Sr.), Wheeling Park (Wheeling)

DB Grant Harman (5-11, 190, So.), Martinsburg

DB Markus Guy (5-10, 163, Sr.), Independence (Coal City)

Second Team

DL Jack Raitz (5-11, 210, Sr.), Parkersburg

DL Ryan Mills (6-1, 250, Sr.), Huntington

DL Jalen Hesen (6-2, 254, Jr.), Martinsburg

DL Hayden Starcher (5-10, 170, Sr.), University (Morgantown)

LB Gavin Smoot (6-1, 220, Jr.), Hedgesville

LB Tanner Williams (6-0, 220, Jr.), George Washington (Charleston)

LB Brant Freeland (5-11, 212, Sr.), Parkersburg

DB Jadon Hayes (5-10, 172, Jr.), Huntington

DB Drew Keeton (6-0, 160, Sr.), Cabell Midland (Ona)

DB Camron Henderson (5-11, 185, Sr.), Morgantown

DB Billy Honaker (6-0, 185, Sr.), Greenbrier East (Lewisburg)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Cason Kessinger (5-11, 160, Sr.), Huntington