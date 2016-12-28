2016 ALL-USA Wisconsin Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wisconsin Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Steve Jones, Kimberly

Jones led Kimberly to its third straight Division I state title and fourth overall, having won a Division 2 title in 2013. The Papermakers have won 56 consecutive games under Jones’ tutelage, the longest streak in the nation among prep teams.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Danny Vanden Boom, Kimberly

Vanden Boom led Kimberly (14-0) to its fourth consecutive state title, passing for 2,366 yards and 31 touchdowns against just five interceptions. The future Wisconsin Badger threw a pair of touchdown passes in the Papermakers’ 29-14 win over Franklin in the state championship game.

First Team

QB Danny Vanden Boom (6-5, 205, Sr.), Kimberly

RB Sam Santiago-Lloyd (5-10, 235, Sr.), Brookfield East

RB Hunter Johnson (6-1, 210, Sr.), Darlington

WR Reid Hilbelink (6-2, 180, Sr.), Cedar Grove-Belgium (Cedar Grove)

WR Zach Clayton (6-2, 230, Sr.), Oconomowoc

TE Jake Ferguson (6-5, 215, Sr.), Madison Memorial (Madison)

OL Logan Bruss (6-5, 265, Sr.), Kimberly

OL Kayden Lyles (6-4, 320, Sr.), Middleton

OL Tyler Beach (6-6, 295, Sr.), Port Washington

OL Alex Fenton (6-5, 285, Sr.), Menomonie

OL Jordan Gallagher (6-5, 275, Sr.), Horlick (Racine)

Second Team

QB Josh Weiss (6-3, 200, Sr.), Cedar Grove-Belgium (Cedar Grove)

RB D.J. Stewart (6-0, 172, Sr.), Kimberly

RB Nate Ihlenfeldt (5-11, 180, Sr.), Notre Dame (Green Bay)

WR Jalen Sample (6-4, 190, Sr.), Onalaska

WR Terrell Carey (6-1, 192, Sr.), Madison West

TE Caiden Haake (6-3, 215, Sr.), Pepin/Alma (Pepin)

OL Blake Smithback (6-3, 282, Sr.), Waunakee

OL Jacob Erdman (6-4, 285, Sr.), Stevens Point

OL Isaac Benner (6-4, 310, Sr.), Chippewa Falls

OL Josh Seltzner (6-6, 300, Sr.), Columbus

OL Mohammed Elazazy (6-5, 310, Sr.), Menasha

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Matt Lorbeck, Bay Port (Green Bay)

Lorbeck amassed 112 total tackles (15 for a loss) along with seven sacks for Bay Port (11-1) which captured the Fox River Classic Conference title. Lorbeck led a defense that allowed 17 points per game and produced two shutouts in 2016.

First Team

DL Aaron Vopal (6-7, 290, Sr.), De Pere

DL Michael Buetow (6-1, 275, Sr.), St. Mary’s Springs (Fond du Lac)

DL Juan Harris (6-3, 370, Sr.), Parker (Janesville)

DL Hawk Wimmer (6-4, 303, Sr.), Franklin

LB Logan McCormick (6-3, 230, Sr.), Kimberly

LB Jaylen Campbell (6-1, 196, Sr.), Catholic Memorial (Waukesha)

LB Matt Lorbeck (6-3, 225, Sr.), Bay Port (Green Bay)

DB Tyler Mais (6-3, 198, Sr.), Waunakee

DB Trent Ingalls (6-2, 180, Jr.), Menasha

DB Mike Oechsner (6-0, 181, Sr.), Catholic Memorial (Waukesha)

DB Jarrett Maier (5-11, 175, Sr.), Monona Grove

Second Team

DL Matt Henningsen (6-5, 270, Sr.), Menomonee Falls

DL Nathan Schultz (6-4, 275, Sr.), Arrowhead (Hartland)

DL Mike Singer (6-4, 290, Sr.), Amherst

DL Javon Whitesell (6-2, 220, Sr.), Logan (La Crosse)

LB C.J. Goetz (6-5, 225, Jr.), Catholic Memorial (Waukesha)

LB Tanner Johnson (6-0, 195, Sr.), Osceola

LB Michael Bruner (6-3, 210, Jr.), Homestead (Mequon)

DB Jake Goodman (6-0, 170, Sr.), Menomonie

DB Jake Weber (5-11, 180, Sr.), Bay Port (Green Bay)

DB Josh Nieves (5-11, 175, Sr.), Appleton West

DB Chase Katzenmeyer (5-9, 165, Sr.), Evansville

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Collin Larsh (6-0, 180, Sr.), Monona Grove