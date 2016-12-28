2016 ALL-USA Wisconsin Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wisconsin Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Steve Jones, Kimberly
Jones led Kimberly to its third straight Division I state title and fourth overall, having won a Division 2 title in 2013. The Papermakers have won 56 consecutive games under Jones’ tutelage, the longest streak in the nation among prep teams.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Danny Vanden Boom, Kimberly
Vanden Boom led Kimberly (14-0) to its fourth consecutive state title, passing for 2,366 yards and 31 touchdowns against just five interceptions. The future Wisconsin Badger threw a pair of touchdown passes in the Papermakers’ 29-14 win over Franklin in the state championship game.
First Team
QB Danny Vanden Boom (6-5, 205, Sr.), Kimberly
RB Sam Santiago-Lloyd (5-10, 235, Sr.), Brookfield East
RB Hunter Johnson (6-1, 210, Sr.), Darlington
WR Reid Hilbelink (6-2, 180, Sr.), Cedar Grove-Belgium (Cedar Grove)
WR Zach Clayton (6-2, 230, Sr.), Oconomowoc
TE Jake Ferguson (6-5, 215, Sr.), Madison Memorial (Madison)
OL Logan Bruss (6-5, 265, Sr.), Kimberly
OL Kayden Lyles (6-4, 320, Sr.), Middleton
OL Tyler Beach (6-6, 295, Sr.), Port Washington
OL Alex Fenton (6-5, 285, Sr.), Menomonie
OL Jordan Gallagher (6-5, 275, Sr.), Horlick (Racine)
Second Team
QB Josh Weiss (6-3, 200, Sr.), Cedar Grove-Belgium (Cedar Grove)
RB D.J. Stewart (6-0, 172, Sr.), Kimberly
RB Nate Ihlenfeldt (5-11, 180, Sr.), Notre Dame (Green Bay)
WR Jalen Sample (6-4, 190, Sr.), Onalaska
WR Terrell Carey (6-1, 192, Sr.), Madison West
TE Caiden Haake (6-3, 215, Sr.), Pepin/Alma (Pepin)
OL Blake Smithback (6-3, 282, Sr.), Waunakee
OL Jacob Erdman (6-4, 285, Sr.), Stevens Point
OL Isaac Benner (6-4, 310, Sr.), Chippewa Falls
OL Josh Seltzner (6-6, 300, Sr.), Columbus
OL Mohammed Elazazy (6-5, 310, Sr.), Menasha
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Matt Lorbeck, Bay Port (Green Bay)
Lorbeck amassed 112 total tackles (15 for a loss) along with seven sacks for Bay Port (11-1) which captured the Fox River Classic Conference title. Lorbeck led a defense that allowed 17 points per game and produced two shutouts in 2016.
First Team
DL Aaron Vopal (6-7, 290, Sr.), De Pere
DL Michael Buetow (6-1, 275, Sr.), St. Mary’s Springs (Fond du Lac)
DL Juan Harris (6-3, 370, Sr.), Parker (Janesville)
DL Hawk Wimmer (6-4, 303, Sr.), Franklin
LB Logan McCormick (6-3, 230, Sr.), Kimberly
LB Jaylen Campbell (6-1, 196, Sr.), Catholic Memorial (Waukesha)
LB Matt Lorbeck (6-3, 225, Sr.), Bay Port (Green Bay)
DB Tyler Mais (6-3, 198, Sr.), Waunakee
DB Trent Ingalls (6-2, 180, Jr.), Menasha
DB Mike Oechsner (6-0, 181, Sr.), Catholic Memorial (Waukesha)
DB Jarrett Maier (5-11, 175, Sr.), Monona Grove
Second Team
DL Matt Henningsen (6-5, 270, Sr.), Menomonee Falls
DL Nathan Schultz (6-4, 275, Sr.), Arrowhead (Hartland)
DL Mike Singer (6-4, 290, Sr.), Amherst
DL Javon Whitesell (6-2, 220, Sr.), Logan (La Crosse)
LB C.J. Goetz (6-5, 225, Jr.), Catholic Memorial (Waukesha)
LB Tanner Johnson (6-0, 195, Sr.), Osceola
LB Michael Bruner (6-3, 210, Jr.), Homestead (Mequon)
DB Jake Goodman (6-0, 170, Sr.), Menomonie
DB Jake Weber (5-11, 180, Sr.), Bay Port (Green Bay)
DB Josh Nieves (5-11, 175, Sr.), Appleton West
DB Chase Katzenmeyer (5-9, 165, Sr.), Evansville
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Collin Larsh (6-0, 180, Sr.), Monona Grove
