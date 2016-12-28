2016 ALL-USA Wyoming Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wyoming Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Lee Kremers, Kaycee
Kremers became just the fourth coach in state history to win state titles in his first two seasons, guiding the Buckaroos to a perfect season and the Class 1A 6-man crown. Also the town’s police chief, he has compiled a 21-1 overall record on the gridiron.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Colton Williams, Big Horn
Williams carried the Rams to the Class 2A state title, leading all classes in rushing, with 1,923 yards, and in touchdowns, with 32. The senior averaged 10.4 yards per carry and also caught 25 passes for 425 yards.
First Team
QB Drew Boedecker (6-3, 175, Sr.), Sheridan
RB Austin Clemetson (5-9, 180, Jr.), Campbell County (Gillette)
RB Colton Williams (5-11, 175, Sr.), Big Horn
WR Madden Pikula (5-10, 185, Sr.), Campbell County (Gillette)
WR Eric Jamerman (6-2, 170, Sr.), Douglas
TE Thomas Robitaille (6-1, 200, Sr.), Natrona County (Casper)
OL McCabe Smith (5-10, 220, Sr.), Star Valley (Afton)
OL Logan Harris (6-3, 285, Sr.), Torrington
OL Blake Waite (5-8, 210, Sr.), Green River
OL Blayne Baker (6-5, 250, Jr.), Sheridan
OL Brennen Blaylock (6-0, 250, Sr.), Cody
Second Team
QB Ty Larson (6-1, 170, Sr.), Douglas
RB Matt Fowler (6-0, 205, Sr.), Rock Springs
RB Ruger Lewis (5-9, 165, Sr.), Pine Bluffs
WR Teron Doebele (6-3, 175, Sr.), Riverton
WR Connor Beeston (6-2, 175, Sr.), Laramie
TE Parker Long (6-1, 205, Sr.), Campbell County (Gillette)
OL Jacob Hallam (5-10, 220, Sr.), Sheridan
OL Andrew Boint (5-11, 225, Sr.), Sheridan
OL Logan Downs (6-4, 250, Sr.), Glenrock
OL Elias Ewen (6-1, 225, Sr.), Greybull
OL Bryan Mattinson (5-10, 210, Jr.), Rock Springs
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lane Tucker, Campbell County (Gillette)
The North Dakota State-bound defensive end was a dominant presence on both lines for the state semifinalists. Tucker recorded 13 tackles for loss, broke up four passes and even blocked three kicks.
First Team
DL Lane Tucker (6-4, 255, Sr.), Campbell County (Gillette)
DL Jacob Ross (6-7, 220, Sr.), Cheyenne East
DL Jaret Collins (6-2, 275, Sr.), Lovell
DL Hunter Wright (6-1, 175, Sr.), Kelly Walsh (Casper)
LB Nolan McCafferty (5-11, 200, Sr.), Big Horn
LB Colin McGinley (6-0, 230, Sr.), Star Valley
LB Brennan Kutterer (6-2, 200, Sr.), Tongue River (Dayton)
DB Garrett Schwindt (5-7, 155, Sr.), Glenrock
DB Coy Steel (5-9, 175, Sr.), Sheridan
DB Oaklan Jenkins (5-11, 175, Sr.), Rock Springs
DB Dane Covington (6-1, 155, Sr.), Mountain View
Second Team
DL Zach Gale (5-10, 215, Sr.), Sheridan
DL Wyatt Fornstrom (6-2, 215, Jr.), Pine Bluffs
DL Eric Lundgren (6-3, 200, Sr.), Cheyenne Central
DL Garrett Worden (6-4, 210, Jr.), Laramie
LB Kaleb Fackrell (5-9, 190, Sr.), Kelly Walsh (Casper)
LB Dawson Forcella (6-1, 200, Sr.), Greybull
LB T.J. Abraham (5-8, 155, Sr.), Powell
DB Brady Fullerton (6-0, 150, Sr.), Riverton
DB Dalton Abarr (6-0, 170, Sr.), Meeteetse
DB Maeson Gallegos (6-1, 150, Jr.), Natrona County (Casper)
DB Braden Morris (6-0, 170, Sr.), Cheyenne East
SPECIAL TEAMS
K/P Riley Shepperson (6-0, 160, Jr.), Natrona County (Casper)
