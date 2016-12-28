2016 ALL-USA Wyoming Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wyoming Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Lee Kremers, Kaycee

Kremers became just the fourth coach in state history to win state titles in his first two seasons, guiding the Buckaroos to a perfect season and the Class 1A 6-man crown. Also the town’s police chief, he has compiled a 21-1 overall record on the gridiron.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Colton Williams, Big Horn

Williams carried the Rams to the Class 2A state title, leading all classes in rushing, with 1,923 yards, and in touchdowns, with 32. The senior averaged 10.4 yards per carry and also caught 25 passes for 425 yards.

First Team

QB Drew Boedecker (6-3, 175, Sr.), Sheridan

RB Austin Clemetson (5-9, 180, Jr.), Campbell County (Gillette)

RB Colton Williams (5-11, 175, Sr.), Big Horn

WR Madden Pikula (5-10, 185, Sr.), Campbell County (Gillette)

WR Eric Jamerman (6-2, 170, Sr.), Douglas

TE Thomas Robitaille (6-1, 200, Sr.), Natrona County (Casper)

OL McCabe Smith (5-10, 220, Sr.), Star Valley (Afton)

OL Logan Harris (6-3, 285, Sr.), Torrington

OL Blake Waite (5-8, 210, Sr.), Green River

OL Blayne Baker (6-5, 250, Jr.), Sheridan

OL Brennen Blaylock (6-0, 250, Sr.), Cody

Second Team

QB Ty Larson (6-1, 170, Sr.), Douglas

RB Matt Fowler (6-0, 205, Sr.), Rock Springs

RB Ruger Lewis (5-9, 165, Sr.), Pine Bluffs

WR Teron Doebele (6-3, 175, Sr.), Riverton

WR Connor Beeston (6-2, 175, Sr.), Laramie

TE Parker Long (6-1, 205, Sr.), Campbell County (Gillette)

OL Jacob Hallam (5-10, 220, Sr.), Sheridan

OL Andrew Boint (5-11, 225, Sr.), Sheridan

OL Logan Downs (6-4, 250, Sr.), Glenrock

OL Elias Ewen (6-1, 225, Sr.), Greybull

OL Bryan Mattinson (5-10, 210, Jr.), Rock Springs

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lane Tucker, Campbell County (Gillette)

The North Dakota State-bound defensive end was a dominant presence on both lines for the state semifinalists. Tucker recorded 13 tackles for loss, broke up four passes and even blocked three kicks.

First Team

DL Lane Tucker (6-4, 255, Sr.), Campbell County (Gillette)

DL Jacob Ross (6-7, 220, Sr.), Cheyenne East

DL Jaret Collins (6-2, 275, Sr.), Lovell

DL Hunter Wright (6-1, 175, Sr.), Kelly Walsh (Casper)

LB Nolan McCafferty (5-11, 200, Sr.), Big Horn

LB Colin McGinley (6-0, 230, Sr.), Star Valley

LB Brennan Kutterer (6-2, 200, Sr.), Tongue River (Dayton)

DB Garrett Schwindt (5-7, 155, Sr.), Glenrock

DB Coy Steel (5-9, 175, Sr.), Sheridan

DB Oaklan Jenkins (5-11, 175, Sr.), Rock Springs

DB Dane Covington (6-1, 155, Sr.), Mountain View

Second Team

DL Zach Gale (5-10, 215, Sr.), Sheridan

DL Wyatt Fornstrom (6-2, 215, Jr.), Pine Bluffs

DL Eric Lundgren (6-3, 200, Sr.), Cheyenne Central

DL Garrett Worden (6-4, 210, Jr.), Laramie

LB Kaleb Fackrell (5-9, 190, Sr.), Kelly Walsh (Casper)

LB Dawson Forcella (6-1, 200, Sr.), Greybull

LB T.J. Abraham (5-8, 155, Sr.), Powell

DB Brady Fullerton (6-0, 150, Sr.), Riverton

DB Dalton Abarr (6-0, 170, Sr.), Meeteetse

DB Maeson Gallegos (6-1, 150, Jr.), Natrona County (Casper)

DB Braden Morris (6-0, 170, Sr.), Cheyenne East

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Riley Shepperson (6-0, 160, Jr.), Natrona County (Casper)