ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year: Shaun Wade, Trinity Christian (Jacksonville)

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Shaun Wade

Position: CB

Height, weight: 6-1, 177

School: Trinity Christian (Jacksonville)

Details: Ohio State commit led team to its fourth consecutive state title with 63 tackles and seven interceptions. Also had 690 all-purpose yards and six touchdown catches.

My best friend would describe me as: A quiet, humble and laid-back guy. I’m very athletic, so when we’re picking sides for any sport, people want me on the team.

Biggest thing I learned this year: Just learning how to trust different people and leading younger people. There were a lot of younger players on our team and I had to step up.

When the other team is at its 20 on fourth-and-20 with two minutes left: On defense, I look to keep everything in front of us. We’ll probably go to cover two or four.

Cartoon character that describes me: Spider-man or Superman.

Biggest accomplishment at TCA: Winning four state championships in a row.

I don’t like to: Sit in the car for a long time. I’m used to it, but I don’t like to do it. I also don’t like drama.

Favorite, food, movie, book, song: Chicken, “Love and basketball” and Tim Tebow’s book, “Shaken: Discovering Your True Identity in the Midst of Life’s Storms.”

Post-football plan: To have a good job and give back to the kids.

Persons who inspired me: My dad (Randy Wade) and my granddad. My granddad, Curtis Green, played for the Detroit Lions (from 1981-89). My dad taught me a lot of things through life.

Trait a successful DB needs: You have to listen. If you don’t listen, you’re going to get beat. You have to listen and be coachable. You also have to have great feet.

Silliest thing a college recruiter said: Say I’ll come and play right away.